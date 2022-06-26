English
'You want a million, you got it!' – Tyson Fury takes on Jake Paul's bet

By Guy Atkinson

London, June 26: Tyson Fury has accepted Jake Paul's offer of a $1million wager on the outcome of the YouTuber's fight with his half-brother, Tommy Fury.

Paul and Tommy Fury are set to finally meet in the ring on August 6 in New York after months of going numerous rounds on social media.

The pair were due to fight in December but Tommy Fury withdrew due to illness and injury. Attempts to reschedule the bout were initially fruitless, with Paul declaring his rival had blown his chance.

However, a breakthrough was finally reached this week after both fighters confirmed on social media that they were set to face off.

In a recent interview, heavyweight champion and Tommy's elder half-brother Tyson said he would have no issues betting £100,000 on his relative overcoming Paul.

Paul responded to that on social media, telling Fury: "You made $40 million, let's up the ante, let's bet a million, two million, however much you want to bet on it!"

Not one to back down from a challenge, Fury posted a video of his own on social media, saying he would gladly raise the bet to $1m.

"This is a message for Jake Paul," he said. "I hear you want to bet a bigger bet than $100,000. You want a bigger bet, you want $1m. Let's do it! You want a million, you got it!"

Sunday, June 26, 2022, 4:00 [IST]
