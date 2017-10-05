UFC 216: Ferguson Vs Lee fight card and schedule

Bengaluru, October 5: The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to home base as they present, UFC 216: Ferguson Vs Lee on Saturday (October 7) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the main event, Tony Ferguson takes on Kevin Lee for an interim lightweight title and the winner is expected to get a shot at current champ Conor McGregor.

Ferguson and Lee are fighting for the interim belt due to champion Conor McGregor not having fought since he captured the title from Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 last November.

Demetrious Johnson will put his flyweight championship on the line for a record eleventh time when he meets Ray Borg in the co-main event.

Johnson and Borg were originally supposed face-off at last month's UFC 215. Unfortunately, two days before the event, Borg got pulled due to illness and the fight was rescheduled for UFC 216.

Also on the main card, Derrick Lewis takes on former heavyweight champ Fabricio Werdum. UFC newcomers Kalindra Faria and Mara Romero Borella meet in a women's flyweight bout and to open the main card, Beneil Dariush faces Evan Dunham at lightweight.

The top picks on the preliminary-card bout is a lightweight bout between Will Brooks and Nik Lentz, heavyweight Mark Godbeer takes on Walt Harris and also a flyweight bout between Magomed Bibulatov and former title challenger John Moraga.

Here is the complete schedule for UFC 216:

MAIN CARD (Sony ESPN 7.30 AM IST)

1. Interim UFC Lightweight Title bout: Tony Ferguson vs Kevin Lee

2. UFC Flyweight Title bout: Demetrious Johnson (c) vs Ray Borg for Johnson's

3. Heavyweight bout: Fabrício Werdum vs Derrick Lewis

4. Women's Flyweight: Mara Romero Borella vs Kalindra Faria

5. Lightweight bout: Beneil Dariush vs Evan Dunham

PRELIMINARY CARD (Fight Pass from 3.45 AM onwards)

1. Bantamweight bout: Tom Duquesnoy vs Cody Stamann

2. Lightweight bout: Will Brooks vs Nik Lentz

3. Lightweight bout: Bobby Green vs Lando Vannata

4. Women's Strawweight bout: Pearl Gonzalez vs Poliana Botelho

5. Heavyweight bout: Walt Harris vs Mark Godbeer

6. Flyweight bout: John Moraga vs Magomed Bibulatov

7. Middleweight bout: Thales Leites vs Brad Tavares

8. Flyweight bout: Matt Schnell vs Marco Beltrán

The live telecast in India is available via Sony ESPN on Sunday (October 8) from 7.30 AM onwards.