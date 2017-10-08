UFC 216: Ferguson Vs Lee results, Johnson breaks record

Bengaluru, October 8: The UFC were in home base as the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas hosted the UFC 216: Ferguson Vs Lee on Saturday (October 7) with two title fights and featured a night of submissions.

In the main event, Tony Ferguson made Kevin Lee tap with a third-round triangle choke to become the UFC's interim lightweight champion. With that win Ferguson puts himself in line for a possible title unification fight against champ Conor McGregor.

In the co-main event, flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson set a UFC-record for 11th consecutive title defense when he defeated challenger Ray Borg via submission in the fifth round of the bout.

A lightweight bout kicked off the main card, where Evan Dunham and Beneil Dariush had to settle for a majority draw. Dariush had a big first round while it resulted in a pair of 10-8 scores for the pair which led to 29-28, 28-28, 28-28.

Next up in women's strawweight bout Kalindra Faria was a 2-1 favorite against fellow UFC newcomer Mara Romero Borella, but the underdog wiped that out almost immediately as she picked up a submission win in the first round.

QUICK WORK! Fabricio Werdum locks in the armbar on Walt Harris for the first round victory! #UFC216 pic.twitter.com/UA9YRICtlV — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) October 8, 2017

In a revised heavyweight bout, Walt Harris tapped out to a Fabricio Werdum armbar just 65 seconds into the fight. Werdum was supposed to fight Derrick Lewis. But when Lewis pulled out on fight day with a back injury, Harris moved up the card from a fight with Mark Godbeer.

To kick off the event, Brad Tavares made easy work of Thales Leites as he battered the Brazilian with a steady left jab and a vicious right kick to cruised to a unanimous decison victory in a middleweight bout.

Next up, in a flyweight bout, underdog Johna Moraga picked up a knock out victory against odds on favourite Magomed Bibulatov, the American got the stoppage at the 1:38 mark of the first round thanks to a vicious left hand.

Flyweight Matt Schnell picked up arguably the most important win of his career when he took a unanimous decision from Marco Beltran. Schnell finally picked up his first win in the UFC after suffering back-to-back knockout losses in his first two fights with the promotion.

Later, on her UFC debut Poliana Botelho earned a unanimous decision win against Pearl Gonzalez with a trio of 30-27 scores in women's strawweight bout.

Lightweights Lando Vannata and Bobby Green had to settle for a draw as the former had a point taken away in the first round for a illegal knee. Both the fighters took a 29-27 score, and a third judge scored the fight 28-28.

To conclude the prelims, takedowns played a big factor for Cody Stamann, who topped French prospect Tom Duquesnoy and earned a split decision win in a featherweight bout.

To recap:



- HW armbar in one minute

- One flying suplex arm-bar magic trick

- Main event triangle choke finish

- McNuggets#UFC216 — UFC (@ufc) October 8, 2017

Here are the final results of the night:

Main Card

1. Interim lightweight title bout: Tony Ferguson defeated Kevin Lee by submission (triangle choke ) - Round 3, 4:02

2. Flyweight title bout: Demetrious Johnson defeated Ray Borg by submission (armbar) - Round 5, 3:15

3. Heavyweight bout: Fabricio Werdum defeated Walt Harris by submission (armbar) - Round 1, 1:05

4. Women's strawweight bout: Mara Romero Borella defeated Kalindra Faria by submission (rear-naked choke) - Round 1, 2:54

5. Lightweight bout: Beneil Dariush Vs Evan Dunham declared a majority draw (29-28, 28-28, 28-28)

Preliminary Card

1. Featherweight bout: Cody Stamann defeatd Tom Duquesnoy by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

2. Lightweight bout: Lando Vannata and Bobby Green declared a split draw (29-27, 27-29, 28-28)

3. Women's strawweight bout: Poliana Botelho defeated Pearl Gonzalez by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

4. Flyweight bout: Matt Schnell defeated Marco Beltran by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 30-27)

5. Flyweight bout: John Moraga defeated Magomed Bibulatov by KO (punch) - Round 1, 1:38

6. Middleweight bout: Brad Tavares defeated Thales Leites by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)