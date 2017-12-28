UFC 219: Cyborg Vs Holm fight card and schedule

Bengaluru, December 28: The Ultimate Fighting Championship return to base as T-Moblie Arena is all set to host UFC 219: Cyborg Vs Holm - the final event of 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday (December 30).

In the main event of the UFC 219, UFC Women's featherweight champion Cris Cyborg defends her belt against Holly Holm.

Two of the finest female fighters on the planet will square-off as Cyborg looks to extend her incredible unbeaten run which stretches all the way back to her debut in 2005.

Legends collide with a title on the line. 🏆 #UFC219 pic.twitter.com/uu5N88IeMc — UFC (@ufc) December 27, 2017

While, Holm who has shocked the world before, when she beat Ronda Rousey for the bantamweight title in 2015, will be looking to upset the champ Cyborg.

In the co-main event, Russian lightweight Khabib Nurmagamedov will look to continue his unbeaten record against solid contender Edson Barboza.

WHAT a way to 🔚 a fight!



Don't miss 🇧🇷 @EdsonBarbozaJR return to the Octagon at #UFC219. pic.twitter.com/rnscGb6sHk — UFC (@ufc) December 26, 2017

On the under card, a rising title contender Cynthia Calvillo will square off with the former champion, Carla Esparza. While, former title challenger Carlos Condit takes on one of the busiest fighters in the UFC, Neil Magny.

On the prelims, Poland's Michal Oleksiejczuk steps up on late notice to make his UFC debut against feared slugger Khalil Rountree. England's Marc Diakiese takes on New Zealand's Dan Hooker in an international lightweight showdown.

Here is the scheduled fight card of UFC 219:

Main Card (Sony ESPN)

1. Women's Featherweight title bout: Cris Cyborg (c) Vs Holly Holm

2. Lightweight bout: Khabib Nurmagomedov Vs Edson Barboza

3. Lightweight bout: Dan Hooker Vs Marc Diakiese

4. Women's Strawweight bout: Cynthia Calvillo Vs Carla Esparza

5. Welterweight bout: Carlos Condit Vs Neil Magny

Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass)

1. Light Heavyweight bout: Khalil Rountree Vs Michał Oleksiejczuk

2. Featherweight bout: Myles Jury Vs Rick Glenn

3. Middleweight bout: Marvin Vettori Vs Omari Akhmedov

4. Flyweight bout: Louis Smolka Vs Matheus Nicolau

5. Bantamweight bout: Tim Elliott Vs Mark De La Rosa

#UFC219 is about chasing greatness.



Join us for the final event of 2017 live on Sony ESPN. pic.twitter.com/NIv34taSJz — UFC India (@UFCIndia) December 27, 2017

The live telecast of the main card of UFC 219 in India will be shown via Sony ESPN on Sunday (December 31) from 8.30 AM.