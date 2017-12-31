UFC 219 results: Cyborg retains title, Khabib has it easy

Las Vegas, December 31: Cris Cyborg retains the UFC Women's Featherweight championship in the final event of 2017, UFC 219: Cyborg Vs Holm at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday (December 30).

Cyborg showed continued evolution in waging a patient, yet persistent attack that countered Holm's best weapons namely her high kicks to take home a unanimous decision via scores of 49-46, 48-47, 48-47 in the main event of the evening.

#ANDSTILL



Cris Cyborg defeats Holly Holm by unanimous decision to remain the UFC Featherweight Champion.



This was Cyborg's first win by decision since 2008😲 pic.twitter.com/pv0Eg5pWyx — UFC India (@UFCIndia) December 31, 2017

In the co-main event, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Edson Barboza were involved in a one-sided fight in which the Russian extended his undefeated run via a dominant unanimous decision victory by scores of 30-25, 30-25, and 30-24.

After the bout, the dominant Khabib said he wants to fight the Lightweight champion Conor McGregor or the interim champ Tony Ferguson next.

"If UFC gives me one hour rest, I can fight one more time with Conor or Tony. No problem," Khabib said in the Octagon interview.

"If UFC gives me one hour rest, I can fight one more time with Conor or Tony. No problem." @TeamKhabib wants to fight for the belt in one hour. WUT. #UFC219 pic.twitter.com/rZU4FfWzgq — UFC (@ufc) December 31, 2017

In a welterweight bout that opened the main card, Neil Magny denied former interim welterweight champ Carlos Condit a win after 16 months on the bench as he outstruck and outgrappled Condit en route to a decision victory.

Followed it was a women's strawweight bout, in which former champion Carla Esparza ended the undefeated streak of Cynthia Calvillo via a decision win.

In a lightweight bout that followed, Dan Hooker caught Marc Diakiese napping after two rounds of a near stalemate and locked in a quick guillotine to force the tap just 42 seconds into the third round.

TWO IN A ROW! @danthehangman wins by guillotine to put away @Marc_Diakiese in Vegas! pic.twitter.com/01w89abGiw — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) December 31, 2017

A flyweight bout opened the event where Tim Elliott scored a submission win over Mark De La Rosa. An emotional Elliot following the death of his coach, Robert Follis locked up an anaconda choke on De La Rosa to force the tap at the 1:41 mark of Round 2.

Also on the preliminary card was a trio of unanimous decisions and a majority decision draw between Middleweights Marvin Vettori and Omari Akhmedov.

While, Matheus Nicolau (Flyweight), Myles Jury (Featherweight) and Michal Oleksiejczuk (Light Heavyweight) picked up decision victories against Louis Smolka, Rick Glenn and Khalil Rountree respectively.

Here are the final results of UFC 219:

Main Card

1. Women's Featherweight title bout: Cris Cyborg defeated Holly Holm by unanimous decision (49-46, 48-47, 48-47)

2. Lightweight bout: Khabib Nurmagomedov defeated Edson Barboza by unanimous decision (30-25, 30-25, 30-24)

3. Lightweight bout: Dan Hooker def. Marc Diakiese via submission (guillotine choke) - Round 3, 0:42

4. Women's Strawweight bout: Carla Esparza defeated Cynthia Calvillo by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

5. Welterweight bout: Neil Magny defeated Carlos Condit by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Preliminary Card

1. Light Heavyweight bout: Michal Oleksiejczuk defeated Khalil Rountree by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

2. Featherweight bout: Myles Jury defeated Rick Glenn by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

3. Middleweight bout: Marvin Vettori Vs Omari Akhmedov declared a majority draw (28-28, 29-28 Vettori, 28-28)

4. Flyweight bout: Matheus Nicolau defeated Louis Smolka by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-25)

5. Bantamweight bout: Tim Elliott defeated Mark De La Rosa by submission (anaconda choke) - Round 2, 1:41