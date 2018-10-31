UFC 230: Cormier vs Lewis fight card, preview and TV schedule

English

Bengaluru, October 31: The Ultimate Fighting Championship return to the US this weekend as Madison Square Garden in New York is all set to host UFC 230: Cormier vs Lewis on Saturday (November 3).

The event will be headlined by the UFC Heavyweight title bout between Daniel Cormier and Derrick Lewis, while middleweights Chris Weidman and Ronaldo Souza will co-headline UFC 230.

Also on the main card will be three more middleweight bouts featuring David Branch vs Jared Cannonier, Karl Roberson vs Jack Marshman and Derek Brunson vs Israel Adesanya.

The Ultimate Fighter 5 lightweight winner Nate Diaz was scheduled to make his long awaited UFC return, but was removed from the card due to his opponent, Dustin Poirier pulling out of the fight sighting injury.

Meanwhile, the likes of Jason Knight, Sijara Eubanks, Roxanne Modafferi, Brian Kelleher and many more will be in action in the preliminary card.

Main Card preview:

Daniel Cormier, who became the second fighter in UFC history to hold two titles simultaneously when he stopped Stipe Miococ four months ago will now defend the heavyweight championship for the first time.

Like we mentoined earlier, Cormier is coming off a first-round knockout over Miocic, and before that in January at UFC 220, he successfully defended his light heavyweight title against Volkan Oezdemir via a second-round TKO.

Standing in DC's way this weekend is the ferocious Derrick Lewis, who is fresh off a vicious third-round knockout of Alexander Volkov at UFC 229, which took place just weeks ago.

Lewis has won nine out of his last 10 fights, with seven of those victories coming by knockout. Cormier, meanwhile, has been unbeaten in his last six fights.

Both men were set to meet different opponents on the card, but due to an injury to Chris Weidman's original opponent Luke Rockhold, Ronaldo Souza stepped in on late notice.

Ronaldo Souza was originally scheduled to meet David Branch, who still remains on the card, but will face Jared Cannonier instead.

Despite being booked very late, this a fight a lot of people have wanted to see for years, as former champion Weidman takes on submission specialist Jacare in the co-main event.

Weidman's last outing in the UFC came over a year ago in a win over top-ranked middleweight contender Kelvin Gastelum, who defeated Souza via a split decision in UFC 224.

Despite seeing a late change to his opponent, David Branch will nevertheless look to continue his attempt to climb up the division's rankings when he faces Jared Cannonier, who will be making his middleweight debut.

Branch bounced back from his submission loss to Luke Rockhold with a devastating first-round knockout of Thiago Santos in his most recent performance.

Meanwhile, Cannonier who makes his transition from light heavyweight is on two fight skid with his most recent loss coming via TKO to Dominic Reyes at Fight Night in Chile.

Former kickboxer turned MMA prospect Karl Roberson takes on Welsh slugger Jack Marshman. Roberson suffered a submission loss to Cezar Ferreira in his last outing. But, before that he had won six in a row with five stoppages and he earned is UFC contract with the strength of his knock outs.

Marshman, meanwhile, will look to bounce from his first-round submission loss to Antonio Carlos Junior. The Welshman is also known for his finishing ability with eighteen stoppage wins in his MMA career. So, this will definitely be the fight to watch out for this weekend.

In the last of the four middleweight bouts, Derek Brunson takes on fast rising star Israel Adesanya. Since his arrival in the UFC earlier this year, Adesayna has made waves with thee wins on the spin. His most recent win came against Brad Taveres in July's TUF: Undefeated Finale.

Brunson, meanwhile, will look get back among the win column after he suffered a KO loss to Jacare in his last outing earlier this year at UFC on Fox 27.

Here is all you need to know about UFC 230:

When and where is UFC 230 happening?

The event takes place at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday (November 3). Due to time difference, the event will take place on Sunday (November 4) in India.

How to watch UFC 230 in India?

Sony SIX will show the main card live in India on Sunday (November 4) from 7.30 AM IST, while you can also stream it live via Sony LIV app.

The preliminary card can be streamed using UFC Fight Pass a little earlier from 4 AM IST.

Check out the scheduled fight card for UFC 230:

Main card

1. Heavyweight title bout: Daniel Cormier (c) vs Derrick Lewis

2. Middleweight bout: Chris Weidman vs Ronaldo Souza

3. Middleweight bout: David Branch vs Jared Cannonier

4. Middleweight bout: Karl Roberson vs Jack Marshman

5. Middleweight bout: Derek Brunson vs Israel Adesanya

Preliminary card

1. Featherweight bout: Jason Knight vs Jordan Rinaldi

2. Women's Flyweight bout: Sijara Eubanks vs Roxanne Modafferi

3. Featherweight bout: Julio Arce vs Sheymon Moraes

4. Welterweight bout: Ben Saunders vs Lyman Good

5. Lightweight bout: Matt Frevola vs Lando Vannata

6. Featherweight bout: Shane Burgos vs Kurt Holobaugh

7. Bantamweight bout: Brian Kelleher vs Montel Jackson

8. Heavyweight bout: Adam Wieczorek vs Marcos Rogerio de Lima

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 31, 2018, 10:52 [IST]
