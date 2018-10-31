UFC 230: Cormier vs Lewis fight card, preview and TV schedule

Cormier vs Lewis

Daniel Cormier, who became the second fighter in UFC history to hold two titles simultaneously when he stopped Stipe Miococ four months ago will now defend the heavyweight championship for the first time.

Like we mentoined earlier, Cormier is coming off a first-round knockout over Miocic, and before that in January at UFC 220, he successfully defended his light heavyweight title against Volkan Oezdemir via a second-round TKO.

Standing in DC's way this weekend is the ferocious Derrick Lewis, who is fresh off a vicious third-round knockout of Alexander Volkov at UFC 229, which took place just weeks ago.

Lewis has won nine out of his last 10 fights, with seven of those victories coming by knockout. Cormier, meanwhile, has been unbeaten in his last six fights.

Weidman vs Jacare

Both men were set to meet different opponents on the card, but due to an injury to Chris Weidman's original opponent Luke Rockhold, Ronaldo Souza stepped in on late notice.

Ronaldo Souza was originally scheduled to meet David Branch, who still remains on the card, but will face Jared Cannonier instead.

Despite being booked very late, this a fight a lot of people have wanted to see for years, as former champion Weidman takes on submission specialist Jacare in the co-main event.

Weidman's last outing in the UFC came over a year ago in a win over top-ranked middleweight contender Kelvin Gastelum, who defeated Souza via a split decision in UFC 224.

Branch vs Cannonier

Despite seeing a late change to his opponent, David Branch will nevertheless look to continue his attempt to climb up the division's rankings when he faces Jared Cannonier, who will be making his middleweight debut.

Branch bounced back from his submission loss to Luke Rockhold with a devastating first-round knockout of Thiago Santos in his most recent performance.

Meanwhile, Cannonier who makes his transition from light heavyweight is on two fight skid with his most recent loss coming via TKO to Dominic Reyes at Fight Night in Chile.

Roberson vs Marshman

Former kickboxer turned MMA prospect Karl Roberson takes on Welsh slugger Jack Marshman. Roberson suffered a submission loss to Cezar Ferreira in his last outing. But, before that he had won six in a row with five stoppages and he earned is UFC contract with the strength of his knock outs.

Marshman, meanwhile, will look to bounce from his first-round submission loss to Antonio Carlos Junior. The Welshman is also known for his finishing ability with eighteen stoppage wins in his MMA career. So, this will definitely be the fight to watch out for this weekend.

Brunson vs Adesanya

In the last of the four middleweight bouts, Derek Brunson takes on fast rising star Israel Adesanya. Since his arrival in the UFC earlier this year, Adesayna has made waves with thee wins on the spin. His most recent win came against Brad Taveres in July's TUF: Undefeated Finale.

Brunson, meanwhile, will look get back among the win column after he suffered a KO loss to Jacare in his last outing earlier this year at UFC on Fox 27.