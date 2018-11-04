UFC 230 results: Cormier chokes Lewis to retain heavyweight title

In the event headliner, Cormier used his ground game and submitted Lewis using the Rear Naked Choke (RNC) at 2 minutes 14 seconds in the second round to become the first man in UFC history to defend both the 205-pound and heavyweight belts.

The result meant it was DC's third straight victory since a no-contest with Jon Jones at UFC 214 last year, while Lewis was snapped of his three-fight winning streak. DC is slated to face WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar next year.

🗣 ANNNNNNNNNND STILL!@DC_MMA gets it done in round 2 | B2YB Outlaw King on @Netflix Nov. 9 pic.twitter.com/MC7j0gmeyB — UFC (@ufc) 4 November 2018

In the co-main event, Ronaldo 'Jacare' Souza looked to have broken his nose thanks to hometown's Chris Weidman's striking, but the Brazilian bounced back to win via TKO in the third round of the middleweight bout.

With that win, Souza gets back among the wins after suffering a split-decision loss to Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 224. Weidman, meanwhile, has now lost four of his last five.

Also on the main card, Jared Cannonier stopped David Branch, Karl Roberson outworked Jack Marshman and knock out artist Israel Adesanya dropped Derek Brunson.

Earlier in the prelims, there were decison wins for Jordan Rinaldi, Sijara Eubanks, Sheymon Moraes and Marcos Rogerio de Lima. While, a lightweight bout between Matt Frevola and Lando Vannata ended in a majority draw. Plus, Lyman Good and Shane Burgos earned stoppage wins.

Check out the final results of UFC 230:

Main card

1. Heavyweight title bout: Daniel Cormier defeated Derrick Lewis by submission (rear-naked choke) - Round 2, 2:14

2. Middleweight bout: Ronaldo Souza defeated Chris Weidman by TKO (punches) - Round 3, 2:46

3. Middleweight bout: Jared Cannonier defeated David Branch by TKO (punches) - Round 2, 0:29

4. Middleweight bout: Karl Roberson defeated Jack Marshman by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)

5. Middleweight bout: Israel Adesanya defeated Derek Brunson by TKO (strikes) - Round 1, 4:51

Preliminary card

1. Featherweight bout: Jordan Rinaldi defeated Jason Knight by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-25, 30-26)

2. Women's Flyweight bout: Sijara Eubanks defeated Roxanne Modafferi by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

3. Featherweight bout: Sheymon Moraes defeated Julio Arce by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-26)

4. Welterweight bout: Lyman Good defeated Ben Saunders by knockout (punches) - Round 1, 1:32

5. Lightweight bout: Matt Frevola vs. Lando Vannata - majority draw (29-28, 28-28, 28-28)

6. Featherweight bout: Shane Burgos defeated Kurt Holobaugh by submission (armbar) - Round 1, 2:11

7. Heavyweight bout: Marcos Rogerio de Lima defeated Adam Wieczorek by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)