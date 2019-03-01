UFC 235: Jones vs. Smith preview, fight card, start time and where to watch

Bengaluru, March 1: The Ultimate Fighting Championship heads back to its base this weekend to host UFC 235: Jones vs. Smith at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday (March 2).

The thirteen fight card is stacked and features two title bouts, which will headline UFC 235.

Light Heavyweight champion Jon Jones is set to defend his title against Anthony Smith in the main event, while the co-main event will see Tyron Woodley put the Welterweight belt on the line against Kamru Usman.

The under card also features former champions like Cody Garbrandt and Robbie Lawler. While some top talent like Jeremy Stephens, Pedro Munhoz, Tecia Torres, Johnny Walker, Ben Askren and Zabit Magomedsharipov will also be show in UFC 235.

You decide!



Who from our main & co-main owns THE BEST finish? #UFC235 pic.twitter.com/Xzt92XRot0 — UFC (@ufc) February 28, 2019

Here is all you need to know about UFC 235:

When and where is the event happening?

The event takes place on Saturday (March 2) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Due to time difference the event will take place in India on Sunday (March 3).

What time does the event start?

The preliminary card starts at 6:15 PM ET, 11:15 PM GMT, and 4:45 AM IST (March 3). The main card, meanwhile starts at 10:00 PM ET, 3:00 AM GMT and 8:30 AM IST (March 3).

How to watch UFC 235 in India?

Sony Six and Sony Six HD will show the main card live in India, while Sony LIV also streams the main card live. The preliminary card, however, can only be streamed in India using UFC Fight Pass.

Here is the scheduled fight card for UFC 235:

IT'S FIGHT WEEK!#UFC235: @JonnyBones vs @LionheartASmith | @TWooodley vs @Usman84Kg | Saturday, Mar. 2 | LIVE on PPV! pic.twitter.com/1Su3zzyZ1C — UFC (@ufc) February 25, 2019 Main Card 1. Light Heavyweight title bout: Jon Jones (c) vs. Anthony Smith 2. Welterweight title bout: Tyron Woodley (c) vs. Kamaru Usman 3. Welterweight bout: Robbie Lawler vs. Ben Askren 4. Women's Strawweight bout: Tecia Torres vs. Weili Zhang 5. Bantamweight bout: Cody Garbrandt vs. Pedro Munhoz We got 4 great bouts to get #UFC235 started this Saturday!!!



Two of the bouts featured are:@edmenshahbazyan vs @dynamitebyrd170 @GinaDangerAK vs #TUF winner @macy_chiasson pic.twitter.com/ZeOBpSClMf — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) February 25, 2019 Preliminary Card 1. Featherweight bout: Jeremy Stephens vs. Zabit Magomedsharipov 2. Light Heavyweight bout: Misha Cirkunov vs. Johnny Walker 3. Bantamweight bout: Cody Stamann vs. Alejandro Perez 4. Welterweight bout: Diego Sanchez vs. Mickey Gall 5. Middleweight bout: Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Charles Byrd 6. Women's Bantamweight bout: Gina Mazany vs. Macy Chiasson 7. Women's Strawweight bout: Polyana Viana vs. Hannah Cifers Jones vs Smith this Saturday LIVE on PPV!!! #UFC235 pic.twitter.com/TC5XPSLynB — Dana White (@danawhite) February 27, 2019 Jones vs. Smith for Light Heavyweight title Jon Jones makes his first title defense since he reclaimed the light weight belt in the last event of 2018 at UFC 232, where he defeated Alexander Gustafsson by technical knockout in the third round. The champions has just one loss and one no contest in his UFC career of nineteen fights. Bar that one no contest (which he actually won), Bones Jones has won fourteen fights since he lost to Matt Hamill via disqualification in 2009, which UFC President Dana White felt should have been a no contest rather than a loss. Despite his records, Jones' career has been marred by controversy especially due to the doping violations. So, he will try to get back on good backs of his fans with another title defense this weekend. Anthony Smith, meanwhile, earned the title shot with three stoppage wins since his move to the light heavyweight division. Lionheart Smith defeated the likes of Rashad Evan, Mauricio Rua and Volkan Oezdemir in the space of four months in 2018. Before that he suffered a loss to Thiago Santos at middleweight. With both fighters know for stoppages, we expect to see this Saturday's bout also end the same way. Woodley vs Usman this Saturday LIVE on PPV!!! #UFC235 pic.twitter.com/udituRD9Qz — Dana White (@danawhite) February 28, 2019 Woodley vs. Usman for Welterweight title Tyron Woodley puts the welterweight title on the line again this weekend when he meets the division's surging Kamaru Usman. Woodley has already defended the title three times, while he also one retainment since he defeated Robbie Lawler to win the title in 2016. Woodley's most recent defense was against Darren Till, who tapped out to a D'Arcee choke in the second round of the bout at UFC 228 in September 2018. And on the previous two occassions The Chosen One defeated Demian Maia and Stephen Thompson via decisions. This time, however, Woodley will face a different challenge as he goes up against Usman, who is undefeated and is on a nine fight winning streak since his UFC debut in 2015. His most recent win came via decision against Rafael dos Anjos in November 2018. The ending to one of our greatest fights!@Ruthless_RL makes the walk this Saturday LIVE on PPV ➡️ https://t.co/01a0qyiBsW #UFC235 pic.twitter.com/gQHbrgxuMM — UFC (@ufc) February 27, 2019 Robbie Lawler vs. Ben Askren The bout was originally scheduled for UFC 233, but was moved to UFC 235 as the January event was cancelled. Former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler, who last fought in 2017, comes into the weekend's bout on the back of a decison loss to Rafael do Anjos. Before that loss the veteran had defeated Donald Ceronne via decison. Ben Askre, meanwhile, will be making his UFC debut. But, he is no rookie. He is the former Bellator welterweight champion and is currently undefeated in MMA. In his MMA career in One Championship, Bellator and other independent promotions, the Funky Askren has eighteen wins and one no contest. He also has made four successful title defenses in Bellator and three in One Championship promotion. We go ALL angles on this @Cody_Nolove knockout before he makes the walk at #UFC235 on Saturday! 💥 pic.twitter.com/Ko5pyTowQl — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) February 27, 2019 Cody Garbrandt vs. Pedro Munhoz Cody Garbrandt is on the back of an unsuccessful attempt of reclaiming the UFC Bantamweight championship which he dropped to his friend turned foe T.J. Dillashaw. He lost both times via TKO. Before the back-to-back losses to Dillashaw, Garbarandt was on a six fight winning streak in the UFC. Pedro Munhoz, meanwhile, is on a two-fight winning streak with his most recent outing being a first round TKO of Bryan Caraway at TUF: Heavy Hitters finale in November 2018. He has three losses and one no contest in eleven fights since his UFC debut.