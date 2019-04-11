English

UFC 236: Holloway vs. Poirier 2 preview, fight card, start time and schedule

By
Two title fights headline UFC 236

Bengaluru, April 11: The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Atlanta for the first time in two years this weekend to host UFC 236: Holloway vs. Poirier 2 at the State Farm Arena on Saturday (April 13).

Two pivotal title fights headline the event as reigning featherweight champion and No. 4-ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the world Max Holloway moves up in weight to meet No.3-ranked lightweight contender Dustin Poirier in a rematch and this time the pair fight for the interim belt.

Meanwhile, top middleweight contenders clash for the interim 185-pound belt as No. 4-ranked Kelvin Gastelum and No. 5-ranked Israel Adesanya fight in their first-ever title fight in the co-main event.

Also on the main card is a light heavyweight battle between knock out artists Eryk Anders and Khalil Rountree Jr. Plus, another light heavyweight clash features on the card between Ovince Saint Preux takes on Nikita Krylov. While, a welterweight bout between Alan Jouban and Dwight Grant rounds off the card.

In the preliminary card, we will see the likes of Matt Frevola, Curtis Millender, Belal Muhammed, Montel Jackson, Poliana Botelho, Andre Soukhamthath, Alexandre Pantoja, Wilson Reis, Max Griffin and Brandon Davis in action.

Here is all you need to know about UFC 236:

Location, start time and TV schedule

When and where is UFC 236 happening?

The event takes place on Saturday (April 13) at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Due to time difference, the event will take place on Sunday (April 14) morning in India.

What time does UFC 236 start?

The preliminary card starts at 10.15 PM GMT (3.45 AM IST on Sunday (April 14)) and the main card starts at 2 AM GMT (7.30 AM IST on April 14).

How to watch UFC 236 in India?

The main card will be shown live via Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD, while the card can also be streamed via Sony LIV. The preliminary card, meanwhile, can be streamed using UFC Fight Pass.

Holloway vs Poirier 2 - Preview

After dominating 13 opponents in a row at featherweight, reigning champion Holloway moves up in weight for the first time in his career, as he chases the top of the pound-for-pound rankings by joining Conor McGregor, Daniel Cormier and Amanda Nunes as the only athletes to hold two UFC belts at the same time.

During his run at featherweight, Holloway finished former long-time featherweight champion Jose Aldo twice, former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis, and previously undefeated challenger Brian Ortega. Now, Holloway looks to avenge the first loss of his professional career by being only the second man to defeat Poirier in the last four years.

Poirier, menawhile, aims to capitalize on the best run of his UFC tenure, as he looks to capture his first UFC title by proving his 2012 win over Holloway was no fluke. With his last four wins all earning him post-fight bonuses, Poirier has established himself as one of the most dangerous and entertaining competitors in arguably the deepest division in UFC.

With his most recent stoppage wins coming over former lightweight champions Eddie Alvarez and Anthony Pettis, as well as durable top-contender Justin Gaethje, Poirier is confident that he has what it takes to stop Holloway from joining the ranks of double champions.

Gastelum vs Adesanya – Preview

Six years to the day that he became The Ultimate Fighter: 17 middleweight champion, Gastelum is set to compete for the first UFC title of his career. He was previously scheduled to face current middleweight champion Robert Whittaker at UFC 234 in February, but the bout was scrapped after Whittaker withdrew due to illness.

Gastelum now looks to further cement his status in the division by becoming the only man to defeat fellow top-contender Adesanya. He is coming into the weekend's bout on the back of impressive wins over former middleweight champion Michael Bisping and No. 3-ranked contender Jacare Souza.

As for Adesanya, The Last Stylebender is fresh off an impressive victory over legendary former middleweight champion Anderson Silva and is now set to compete for his first title just over a year after joining the promotion.

A multiple-time kickboxing champion with a reported record of 75-4, Adesanya is one of the highest-level strikers to ever compete in the Octagon, as evidenced by 13 of his 16 MMA wins coming via KO. Adesanya is now poised to showcase how good he is by becoming the first person in history to KO Gastelum.

Here is the scheduled fight card for UFC 236

Main Card

1. Lightweight interim title bout: Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier

2. Middleweight interim title bout: Kelvin Gastelum vs. Israel Adesanya

3. Light Heavyweight bout: Eryk Anders vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.

4. Welterweight bout: Alan Jouban vs. Dwight Grant

5. Light Heavyweight bout: Ovince Saint Preux vs. Nikita Krylov

Preliminary Card

1. Lightweight bout: Jalin Turner vs. Matt Frevola

2. Flyweight bout: Wilson Reis vs. Alexandre Pantoja

3. Welterweight bout: Max Griffin vs. Zelim Imadaev

4. Bantamweight bout: Boston Salmon vs. Khalid Taha

5. Welterweight bout: Curtis Millender vs. Belal Muhammad

6. Bantamweight bout: Montel Jackson vs. Andre Soukhamthath

7. Women's Flyweight bout: Lauren Mueller vs. Poliana Botelho

8. Bantamweight bout: Brandon Davis vs. Randy Costa

    Story first published: Thursday, April 11, 2019, 11:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 11, 2019

