UFC 237: Namajunas vs. Andrade preview, schedule and fight card

Bengaluru, May 9: The Ultimate Fighting Championship arrive in Brazil this weekend to host UFC 237: Namajunas vs. Andrade pay-per-view at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday (May 11).

The event will be headlined by a women's strawweight title bout between champion Rose Namajunas and Jessica Andrade. Plus, a middleweight bout between former division champion Anderson Silva and Jared Cannonier will serve as the co-headliner.

We will also see a top ten contenders' featherweight bout as part of the thirteen fight stacked featuring former champion Jose Aldo and fourth-ranked Alexander Volkanovski. This fight will be of much significance for Aldo as it could be his second last fight of his MMA career.

Fiiiiiiiight weeeeeeeek!!!!!! Namajunas vs Andrade for the strawweight title this Saturday LIVE on ESPN+ #UFC237

Also on the main card, Thiago Alves welcomes Laureano Staropoli for his second fight in the Octagon, while a lightweight bout between Francisco Trinaldo and Carlos Diego Ferreira rounds off the card.

Meanwhile on the preliminary, we will see a lot of Brazilian talent like Antonio Rogerio Nogueira, Bethe Correia, Warlley Alves, Sergio Moraes and Talita Bernardo.

However, the highlight of prelims is expected to be hometown's B.J. Penn versus Clay Guida in a lightweight bout. Plus, Irene Aldana and Kurt Holobaugh are also set to be in action.

Here is all you need to know about UFC 237:

The champ 🆚 power in a bottle!@RoseNamajunas 🆚 @JessicaMMAPro LIVE on @ESPN+ PPV! #UFC237 pic.twitter.com/qjYTvN7Seo — UFC (@ufc) May 8, 2019 Venue, Start Time and Broadcast information When and where is UFC 237 happening? The event takes place on Saturday (May 11) at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Due to time difference the event will take place on Sunday (May 12) morning in India. What time does UFC 237 start? The preliminary card starts at 4 AM IST (May 12); 7.30 PM Local Time (May 11) and 10.30 PM GMT (May 11). The main card starts at 7.30 AM IST (May 12); 11 PM Local Time (May 11) and 2 AM GMT (May 12). Where to watch or stream UFC 237 live in India? Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2HD will telecast the main card live in India, while the card can also be streamed using Sony LIV. The preliminary card, meanwhile, can only be streamed using UFC Fight Pass. "THUG 🌹!"#UFC237 this Sunday on Pay-Per-View pic.twitter.com/0dyxOz8R8m — UFC Aus/New Zealand (@UFC_AUSNZ) May 7, 2019 Main Event: Namajunas vs. Andrade preview After dominating Joanna Jedrzejczyk in back-to-back fights, the strawweight champion Rose Namajunas is set for new competition at UFC 237 when she faces Jessica Andrade in the main event. Andrade comes into the bout with straight wins, all against ranked opponents, including a knockout in her last fight against former title challenger Karolina Kowalkiewicz. She came up short in her previous bid to become champion but now she's looking for a different outcome. Namajunas, who is set for her second title defence, has evolved dramatically in her past few fights as she has combined a technical kickboxing arsenal with her world-class submissions. Not only has she beaten Jedrzejczyk for the title, Namajunas has won six of her seven fights in the UFC. With both women in a confident patch, this promises to be a title fight for the ages. "It's going to be fireworks!"@SpiderAnderson vs @KillaGorillaMMA! #UFC237 pic.twitter.com/C6ya3d8hJs — UFC (@ufc) May 8, 2019 Co-main Event: Cannonier vs. Silva preview Middleweight legend Anderson Silva wanted nothing more than to fight back at home in Brazil and now he'll get his wish against upstart contender Jared Cannonier, who knocked David Branch in his 185 pounds debut. Cannonier has fought in three different weight classes in the UFC but it appears he's found a real home at middleweight, where he's got blinding power on the feet but isn't giving up as much size to his opposition any longer. However, he's now taking a step into the deeper end of the pool against Silva, who has faced the best fighters in the world for more than a decade. The Spider Silva comes into the fight on the back of a bad run of results with his most recent outing ending in a decision loss to Israel Adesnaya. So, Silva will be fighting for pride in front of his home crowd and will be looking to bring back memories with a performance which replicates his form before 2013. "Whoever faces Aldo thinking about... the title next, they're going to lose." #UFC237 pic.twitter.com/up9CPQXoAG — UFC (@ufc) May 7, 2019 Jose Aldo vs. Alexander Volkanovski preview Volkanovski is the division's newest contender and is undefeated in the UFC and his six wins include the TKO of former title challenger Chad Mendes. But, this weekend he will be up against Aldo, who has made a habit of knocking off top contenders lately. Since dropping back-to-back fights to Max Holloway (including the featherweight title defeat), the Brazilian has secured consecutive knockout wins against Renato Moicano and Jeremy Stephens. This looks like the standout bout on the card as both men are known for finishing fights and this weekend also may head that way. It's #UFC237 Fight Week! 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/8cpBRaHTku — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) May 7, 2019 The scheduled fight card for UFC 237 Main Card 1. Women's Strawweight title bout: Rose Namajunas (c) vs. Jessica Andrade 2. Middleweight bout: Jared Cannonier vs. Anderson Silva 3. Featherweight bout: Jose Aldo vs. Alexander Volkanovski 4. Welterweight bout: Thiago Alves vs. Laureano Staropoli 5. Lightweight bout: Francisco Trinaldo vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira Preliminary card 1. Light Heavyweight bout: Antonio Rogerio Nogueira vs. Ryan Spann 2. Lightweight bout: Thiago Moises vs. Kurt Holobaugh 3. Women's Bantamweight bout: Irene Aldana vs. Bethe Correia 4. Lightweight bout: B.J. Penn vs. Clay Guida 5. Women's Flyweight bout: Luana Carolina vs. Priscila Cachoeira 6. Welterweight bout: Warlley Alves vs. Sergio Moraes 7. Bantamweight bout: Raoni Barcelos vs. Carlos Huachin 8. Women's Flyweight bout: Talita Bernardo vs. Viviane Araujo