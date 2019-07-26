UFC 240: Holloway vs. Edgar preview, fight card and schedule

Bengaluru, July 26: The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Edmonton to host UFC 240: Holloway vs. Edgar at Rogers Place in Alberta, Canada on Saturday (July 27).

A highly anticipated featherweight championship bout which sees titleholder and No. 5 ranked pound-for-pound fighter Max Holloway defend his belt against No. 4 ranked contender Frankie Edgar will serve as the event's headliner.

The event which marks the 30th event of the promotion in Canada, will see former women's featherweight champion Cris Cyborg meet Felicia Spencer in the co-main event.

Also on the main card, Geoff Neal meet Niko Price at welterweight, Olivier Aubin-Mercier take on Arman Tsarukyan in a lightweight bout and Marc-Andre Barriault fight Krzysztof Jotko in a middleweight bout.

Meanwhile, in the preliminary card, we will see the likes of Alexis Davis, Hakeem Dawodu, Gavin Tucker, Alexandre Pantoja, Deiveson Figueiredo, Gillian Robertson and Erik Koch in action.

Here is all you need to know about UFC 240:

🔜 #UFC240 this Sunday! pic.twitter.com/XacaMnM6zA — UFC_Asia (@UFC_Asia) July 21, 2019 Date, Venue, Start time and TV schedule When and where is UFC 240 taking place? The event takes place on Saturday (July 27) at Rogers Palace in Edmonton, Canada. And due to time difference, the event takes place on Sunday (July 28) in India. What time does UFC 240 start? The preliminary card starts at 4 AM IST (July 28); 4.30 PM Local Time (July 27); 10.30 PM GMT (July 27). The main card starts at 7.30 AM IST (July 28); 8 PM Local Time (July 27); 2 AM GMT (July 28). Where to watch UFC 240 in India? Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2HD will telecast the main card live in India, while Sony LIV will live stream the main card. The preliminary card, however, can only be streamed using UFC Fight Pass in India. ✅ Pettis

✅ Aldo

✅ Ortega@BlessedMMA is ready to add another name. #UFC240 pic.twitter.com/fMCKPO9pvt — UFC (@ufc) July 25, 2019 Main Event preview: Holloway vs. Edgar Unbeaten at 145 pounds for almost six years, Holloway has utilized dynamic striking to topple the featherweight elite. Over the course of his spectacular run, he has delivered thrilling stoppage wins against Jose Aldo (twice), Brian Ortega, Anthony Pettis and Cub Swanson. Originally scheduled to face Edgar on two previous occasions, Holloway aims to add another legend to his resume and stake his claim as the most dominant featherweight champion in UFC history. A former lightweight champion, Edgar looks to join the short list of athletes who have won titles in two UFC divisions. Throughout his legendary career, he has netted spectacular victories over BJ Penn (three times), Cub Swanson (twice), Chad Mendes and Gray Maynard. With history in his sights, Edgar looks to become the first fighter to defeat Holloway at 145 pounds since 2013 and reach the top of the division. She's back with something to prove 😤



🇧🇷 @CrisCyborg #UFC240 pic.twitter.com/dr2kpXUr7j — UFC (@ufc) July 26, 2019 Co-main event preview: Cyborg vs. Spencer Cyborg's thirteen-year dominance was brought to an end last year by Amanda Nunes. Since her quick knock out loss, Cyborg has not been in action as she's been waiting for a rematch, which Nunes was uninterested in initially. But, luckily for Cyborg, Nunes has had a change of heart and has made this a pivotal fight for the former champion to prove herself worthy of a shot at the title. Spencer, on the other hand, was always going to be an opponent for Cyborg the moment she signed her UFC contract. She comes into the weekend's bout on the back of an upset win against Megan Anderson. And will now look to cause another upset in her most high-profile fight in her career. "July 27th... I'm going to get that title."@FrankieEdgar #UFC240 pic.twitter.com/88ZZ85BXZE — UFC (@ufc) July 23, 2019 The scheduled fight card for UFC 240 Main Card 1. Featherweight title bout: Max Holloway (c) vs. Frankie Edgar 2. Women's Featherweight bout: Cris Cyborg vs. Felicia Spencer 3. Welterweight bout: Geoff Neal vs. Niko Price 4. Lightweight bout: Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Arman Tsarukyan 5. Middleweight bout: Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Krzysztof Jotko Preliminary card 1. Women's Flyweight bout: Alexis Davis vs. Viviane Araujo 2. Featherweight bout: Hakeem Dawodu vs. Yoshinori Horie 3. Featherweight bout: Gavin Tucker vs. Seung Woo Choi 4. Flyweight bout: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Deiveson Figueiredo 5. Women's Flyweight bout: Gillian Robertson vs. Sarah Frota 6. Welterweight bout: Erik Koch vs. Kyle Stewart