UFC 242: Khabib vs. Poirier preview, fight card, start time and where to watch

Bengaluru, September 6: The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Abu Dhabi for the first time since 2014 to host UFC 242: Khabib vs. Poirier at the The Arena, Yas Island in UAE on Saturday (September 7).

The undefeated champion Khabib Nurmagomedov returns for the first time since submitting Conor McGregor at UFC 229 to defend lightweight belt against interim champion Dustin Poirier in the main event.

In the co-main event, a rematch from four years ago takes place as Paul Felder and Edson Barboza prepare to do battle once again.

Also on the main card, Islam Makhachev faces Davi Ramos in lightweight bout. Heavyweights Curtis Blaydes and Shamil Abdurakhimov collide, while Mairbek Taisumov takes on Carlos Diego Ferreira at lightweight.

In the prelims, a flyweight bout between Andrea Lee and Joanne Calderwood could prove pivotal in each fighter's pursuit of a shot at champion Valentina Shevchenko. Belal Muhammad and Takashi Soto headline the early prelims in an exciting welterweight tilt that is sure to have its fair share of highlights.

Here is all you need to know about UFC 242:

We are less than two days away from the much-awaited, much-exciting fight of the year.



Who do you think is gonna win?



Watch it LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on SONY TEN 2 & SONY TEN 2 HD at 11:30 PM. 📺#UFC242 #AsRealAsItGets #SPNSports pic.twitter.com/O0e1FdcBDM — SPN- Sports (@SPNSportsIndia) September 5, 2019 Venue, start time and where to watch When and where is UFC 242 happening? The event takes place on Saturday (September 7) at the The Arena, Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. What time does UFC 242 start? The preliminary card starts at 7.30 PM IST; 2 PM GMT; 6 PM Local Time. The main card, meanwhile, starts at 11.30 PM IST; 6 PM GMT; 10 PM Local Time. Where to watch UFC 242? Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) will show the main card live in India. The preliminary card, however, can be only streamed using UFC Fight Pass. Is it Saturday yet!? 🏆



Watch the #UFC242 cold open before our 2pmET ESPN+ main card! pic.twitter.com/sVMhu28kY5 — UFC (@ufc) 5 September 2019 Main event: Khabib vs. Poirier The main event is arguably the most highly anticipated bout of the year and it will see Nurmagomedov and Poirier clash in a battle to determine the undisputed UFC lightweight champion. The 30-year-old Poirier comes into the bout on a four-fight winning streak built on victories over current and former champions. In his last outing, the ‘Diamond' Poirier earned a decision win over Max Holloway to claim the interim lightweight title. And then there is Nurmagomedov, the undefeated champion who has turned back 27 consecutive opponents during the course of his career. In his last outing, the Russian grappler dismantled Conor McGregor to defend his title. Both fighters are on a unbeaten run. So, whose streak will be broken? Khabib or Poirier? Find out this weekend. It only takes a split-second for @EdsonBarbozaJr to shut the lights off! #UFC242 pic.twitter.com/QyOXYdFiLI — UFC (@ufc) 3 September 2019 Co-main event: Barboza vs. Felder The co-main event is a sequel to a July 2015 clash in Chicago which garnered Fight of the Night honors with Barboza beating Felder by unanimous decision with scores of 29-28 across the board. And this bout is also between two top contenders of the division. Barboza and Felder are two of the top lightweights in the world, currently positioned at Nos. 7 and 10 respectively in the rankings. Barboza enters this bout having dropped three of his last four contests, while Felder arrives in arguably the best form of his career, having rattled off four wins in his last five, with his lone setback coming by split decision in a short notice assignment up a division against Mike Perry. 🏆 2️⃣7️⃣ - 0️⃣ Undisputed. Undefeated. #UFC242 pic.twitter.com/33h1uLhpqy — UFC (@ufc) 4 September 2019 Scheduled Fight Card for UFC 242 Main Card 1. Lightweight title bout: Khabib Nurmagomedov (c) vs. Dustin Poirier (ic) 2. Lightweight bout: Edson Barboza vs. Paul Felder 3. Lightweight bout: Islam Makhachev vs. Davi Ramos 4. Heavyweight bout: Curtis Blaydes vs. Shamil Abdurakhimov 5. Lightweight bout: Mairbek Taisumov vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira Preliminary Card 1. Women's Flyweight bout: Joanne Calderwood vs. Andrea Lee 2. Featherweight bout: Zubaira Tukhugov vs. Lerone Murphy 3. Women's Bantamweight bout: Liana Jojua vs. Sarah Moras 4. Lightweight bout: Ottman Azaitar vs. Teemu Packalen 5. Welterweight bout: Belal Muhammad vs. Takashi Sato 6. Welterweight bout: Nordine Taleb vs. Muslim Salikhov 7. Middleweight bout: Omari Akhmedov vs. Zak Cummings 8. Lightweight bout: Don Madge vs. Fares Ziam