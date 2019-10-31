UFC 244: Masvidal vs Diaz preview, fight card, India time and where to watch

Bengaluru, October 31: After last weekend's visit to the east in Singapore, the Ultimate Fighting Championship returns west to host UFC 244: Masvidal vs Diaz this weekend.

The weekend's event at the World's Most Famous Arena in New York will be the 500th event of the promotion. And will feature a stacked card headlined by an East Coast-West Coast battle between No.3 ranked welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal and No.6 Nate Diaz.

In the co-main event, No. 4 ranked middleweight contender and recent title challenger Kelvin Gastelum welcomes No. 8 welterweight Darren Till to the 185-pound division.

Also on the main card feature, Stephen Thompson versus Vicente Luque at welterweight, former heavyweight challenger Derrick Lewis meets Blagoy Ivanov at heavyweight, and to round off the card, former lightweight contender Kevin Lee takes on Gregor Gillespie.

Meanwhile, the preliminary card, will feature the likes of Corey Anderson, Johnny Walker, Shane Burgos, Makwan Amirkhani, Brad Tavares, Edmen Shahbazyan, Andrei Arlovski, Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Jennifer Maia, Katlyn Chookagian, Lyman Good, Chance Rencountre, Julio Arce and Hakeem Dawodu in action.

Here is all you need to know about UFC 244:

These two are ready to THROW DOWN! 🔥 #UFC244 pic.twitter.com/qNRul3FQjU — UFC (@ufc) October 31, 2019 Venue, start time and TV info When and where is UFC 244 taking place? The event takes place on Saturday (November 2) at the Madison Square Garden in New York. Due to time difference the event will take place on Sunday (November 3) in India. What time does UFC 244 start? The preliminary card starts at 4 AM IST (November 3); 10.30 PM GMT (November 2); 6.30 PM Local Time (November 2). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 7.30 AM IST (November 3); 2 AM GMT (November 3); 10 PM Local Time. How to watch UFC 244 in India? Sony TEN 2 will telecast the main card live in India, while Sony LIV will live stream the main card. The preliminary card, however, can be only streamed using UFC Fight Pass in India. UFC 244 main event: Masvidal vs Diaz preview As far as the main event is concerned, a perennial fan favorite, Masvidal etched his name in the UFC history books for fastest knockout after executing a stunning flying knee against previously undefeated Ben Askren. The 16-year veteran has also delivered unforgettable knockouts against Darren Till, Donald Cerrone, Jake Ellenberger and Cezar Ferreira. Masvidal now aims to deliver another sensational finish in the biggest fight of his career. Among the most popular athletes on the UFC roster, Diaz returned from a three-year hiatus in August by securing a thrilling win over Anthony Pettis. Known for his submission win over Conor McGregor, Diaz has also picked up incredible victories against Michael Johnson, Gray Maynard, Jim Miller and Takanori Gomi. He now hopes to keep his momentum going and enter the welterweight top five. UFC 244 co-main event: Gastelum vs Till preview Winner of The Ultimate Fighter season 17, Gastelum's last outing saw him put on a Fight of the Year-worthy performance against interim middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. Throughout his UFC stint, he has netted impressive wins against Jacare Souza, Michael Bisping and Tim Kennedy. Gastelum now hopes to re-assert himself as a 185-pound title threat. A former welterweight title challenger, Till will now test the waters in the ultra-competitive middleweight division. During his run at 170 pounds, he earned hard-fought wins over Stephen Thompson, Donald Cerrone and Jessin Ayari. Till now has his sights set on turning heads at 185 pounds by taking out one of the division's top contenders. The scheduled fight card for UFC 244 Main Card 1. Welterweight bout: Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz 2. Middleweight bout: Kelvin Gastelum vs. Darren Till 3. Welterweight bout: Stephen Thompson vs. Vicente Luque 4. Heavyweight bout: Derrick Lewis vs. Blagoy Ivanov 5. Lightweight bout: Kevin Lee vs. Gregor Gillespie Preliminary card 1. Light Heavyweight bout: Corey Anderson vs. Johnny Walker 2. Featherweight bout: Shane Burgos vs. Makwan Amirkhani 3. Middleweight bout: Brad Tavares vs. Edmen Shahbazyan 4. Heavyweight bout: Andrei Arlovski vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik 5. Women's Flyweight bout: Jennifer Maia vs. Katlyn Chookagian 6. Welterweight bout: Lyman Good vs. Chance Rencountre 7. Featherweight bout: Julio Arce vs. Hakeem Dawodu