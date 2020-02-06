UFC 247: Jones vs. Reyes preview, fight card, India time and where to watch

Bengaluru, February 6: After witnessing back-to-back stoppages in the main events of 2020, the MMA fans will hope to see a repeat when UFC returns this weekend with two blockbuster world championship fights.

In the event's headliner, UFC light heavyweight champion and No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter Jon Jones defends his belt against undefeated No. 4 ranked contender Dominick Reyes.

In the co-main event, UFC women's strawweight champion and No. 11 pound-for-pound Valentina Shevchenko aims for her third successful title defense when she faces battle-tested No. 1 contender Katlyn Chookagian.

Also on the main card, in a couple of huge heavyweight bouts, Juan Adams meets Justin Tafa, while former title challenger Derrick Lewis takes on Ilir Latifi and finally in a featherweight bout, Mirsad Bektic faces Dan Ige.

Meanwhile, in the preliminary card, we will witness seven bouts featuring the likes of Trevin Giles, Alex Morono, Lauren Murphy, Anndrea Lee, Andre Ewell, Jonathan Martinez and more in action.

Here is all you need to know about UFC 247:

.#UFC #UFC247 #MMA #JonJones #DominickReyes pic.twitter.com/uLMPbYdJ5C — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) February 4, 2020 Fight location, date, start time and telecast information When and where does UFC 247 take place? The event takes place on Saturday (February 8) at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Due to time difference in India, the event take place on Sunday (February 9) morning. What time does UFC 247 start? The preliminary card starts at 4.45 AM IST (February 9); 5.15 PM ET/3.15 PM PT (February 8); 11.15 GMT (February 8). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 8.30 AM IST (February 9); 10 PM ET/7 PM PT (February 8); 3 AM GMT (February 9). How and where to watch UFC 247: Jones vs. Reyes? The event will stream live nationally on Pay-Per-View, exclusively through ESPN+ in the U.S. at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT in both English and Spanish. In India, Sony Pictures Network will telecast the event. Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) will telecast the main card live in India, while one can also stream using Sony LIV. Main Event: Jones vs. Reyes preview Jones, the most dominant light heavyweight champion in UFC history, aims to tie the UFC record for total title defenses at 11. Jones has earned impressive victories over world champions Daniel Cormier, Rashad Evans, Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson and Shogun Rua so far in his career. He now looks to put on another show-stealing performance to further etch his name in the history books. Jones' challenger Reyes, who is a dangerous finisher with a perfect record, looks to become the first fighter to stop the champion. He has delivered memorable wins against Chris Weidman, Volkan Oezdemir, Ovince Saint Preux and Jared Cannonier since joining the UFC roster in 2017. He now hopes to become the 14th undefeated fighter to earn a UFC world championship by dethroning one of the biggest names in mixed martial arts. Co-main Event: Shevchenko vs. Chookagian preview Shevchenko, who has been undefeated since moving to the UFC flyweight division in 2018, has proven to be a force at 125 pounds. The former kickboxer has delivered successful title defenses over Jessica Eye and Liz Carmouche after capturing the vacant championship last year against Joanna Jedrzejczyk. Shevchenko now aims to keep her spot at the top with another spectacular performance. Her challenger Chookagian, who is a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu brown belt under Renzo Gracie, has proven herself to be one of the toughest fighters on the UFC flyweight roster. Throughout her career, she has secured impressive wins against Jennifer Maia, Joanne Calderwood and Alexis Davis. Chookagian now looks to stop Shevchenko and achieve her dream of winning a UFC championship. Scheduled fight card for UFC 247 Main Card Bout No. Weight Class Bout 1. Light Heavyweight title bout Jon Jones (c) vs. Dominick Reyes 2. Women's Flyweight title bout Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs. Katlyn Chookagian 3. Heavyweight bout Juan Adams vs. Justin Tafa 4. Featherweight bout Mirsad Bektic vs. Dan Ige 5. Heavyweight bout Derrick Lewis vs. Ilir Latifi Preliminary Card Bout No. Weight Class Bout 1. Middleweight bout Trevin Giles vs. Antonio Arroyo 2. Welterweight bout Alex Morono vs. Kalinn Williams 3. Women's Flyweight bout Lauren Murphy vs. Andrea Lee 4. Bantamweight bout Miles Johns vs. Mario Bautista 5. Bantamweight bout Journey Newson vs. Domingo Pilarte 6. Bantamweight bout Andre Ewell vs. Jonathan Martinez 7. Featherweight bout Austin Lingo vs. Youseff Zalal