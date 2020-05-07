UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje fight card, start time, date and where to watch

Bengaluru, May 7: The Ultimate Fighting Championship is finally set to return from a month-long coronavirus-forced suspension this weekend with UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje.

The event originally planned to take place on April 18 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, United States with lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov taking on interim champion Tony Ferguson.

But that bout and the event on the whole was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the promotion's president Dana White managed to announce the event for a later date with a interim title fight between Ferguson and Justin Gaethje.

UFC 249 is stacked with a interim ligtweight championship healdiner and a bantamweight championship bout serves as the co-headliner.

While Ferguson meets Gaethje in the main event of the rescheduled UFC 249, bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo defends his belt against former two-time champ Dominic Cruz.

Also on the main card features two heavyweight bouts as Francis Ngannou takes on Jairzinho Rozenstruik and, former NFL star Greg Hardy tackles Yorgan de Castro. To round off the main card bouts, Jeremy Stephens fights Calvin Kattar in a featherweight bout.

The preliminary card is also a mouth-watering one as it features the likes of Donald Cerrone, Anthony Pettis, Fabricio Werdum, Aleksei Oleinik, Carla Esparza, Uriah Hall, Michelle Waterson, Ronaldo Souza, Niko Price, Vincente Luque, Bryce Mitchell, Charles Rosa, Sam Alvey and Ryan Spann.

Here is all you need to know about UFC 249:

If you don't know, now you know#UFC249 is LIVE Saturday at on @espn+ PPV at 10pm ET pic.twitter.com/rRgmx4pwMl — danawhite (@danawhite) May 6, 2020 Date, start time, fight location and TV info When and where is UFC 249 taking place? The event takes place on Saturday (May 9) at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. Due to time difference, the event will take place on Sunday (May 10) in India. What time does UFC 249 start? Preliminary card starts at 4 AM IST (May 10); 6:30 PM ET (May 9); 10.30 PM GMT (May 9). The main card, meanwhile, will kick off at 7.30 AM IST (May 10); 10 PM ET. (May 9); 2 AM GMT (May 10). Where and how to watch UFC 249? All prelim bouts will be simulcast on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ in English and Spanish. Main card will be available on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View. In India the main card is available exclusively on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi), while one can also stream the main card live via Sony LIV. Ferguson vs Gaethje: Main event preview Ferguson, who is one of the most exciting and unpredictable athletes on the roster, is on the verge of becoming the first two-time interim lightweight champion in UFC history. Currently on an incredible 12-fight winning streak, Ferguson has defeated the likes of Donald Cerrone, Anthony Pettis and Rafael Dos Anjos. He now looks to notch his record-setting 13th win in a row and raise UFC gold once again. Gaethje, who is known for his unrelenting fight style, has earned a post-fight bonus in every single one of his UFC bouts. One of the best knockout artists in the division's history, Gaethje has earned stoppage wins over Donald Cerrone, Edson Barboza and James Vick. He now looks to secure another iconic finish and earn his first UFC championship. Cejudo vs Cruz: Co-main event preview Cejudo is one of only four athletes in UFC history to hold two championships at the same time. To accomplish this feat, he netted impressive victories Demetrious Johnson, TJ Dillashaw and Marlon Moraes. After recently relinquishing the flyweight belt, Cejudo now plans to reassert his dominance over the bantamweight division by taking out one of its greatest champions. Cruz, who returns to action for the first time in three years, this weekend intends to prove that he is still the best bantamweight in the world. A former UFC and WEC champion, Cruz holds wins over Urijah Faber, TJ Dillashaw and Demetrious Johnson. He now looks to be the first person to defeat Cejudo at 135-pounds and regain his lost crown. Remaining interesting bouts on the card Fan favorites meet in the prelims headliner, as Donald Cerrone takes on Anthony Pettis in a welterweight bout. On the main card, meanwhile, no. 2 ranked heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou meets No. 6 Jairzinho Rozenstruik in a battle of KO artists. In a clash of featherweight contenders, No. 7 ranked Jeremy Stephens takes on No. 9 Calvin Kattar. Greg Hardy squares off with undefeated Yorgan De Castro in an exciting heavyweight bout. Scheduled fight card for UFC 249 Main Card 1. Lightweight interim title bout: Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje 2. Bantamweight title bout: Henry Cejudo (c) vs. Dominick Cruz 3. Heavyweight bout: Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik 4. Featherweight bout: Jeremy Stephens vs. Calvin Kattar 5. Heavyweight bout: Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan de Castro Preliminary Card 1. Welterweight bout: Donald Cerrone vs. Anthony Pettis 2. Heavyweight bout: Aleksei Oleinik vs. Fabrício Werdum 3. Women's Strawweight bout: Carla Esparza vs. Michelle Waterson 4. Middleweight bout: Uriah Hall vs. Ronaldo Souza 5. Welterweight bout: Vicente Luque vs. Niko Price 6. Featherweight bout: Bryce Mitchell vs. Charles Rosa 7. Light Heavyweight bout: Ryan Spann vs. Sam Alvey