UFC 252: Miocic vs. Cormier 3 fight card, date, start time and where to watch

Bengaluru, August 13: The Ultimate Fighting Championhip action in Las Vegas continues this weekend with a heavyweight headliner at UFC 252: Miocic vs. Cormier 3.

In the main event, UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic takes on former champion and #1 ranked contender Daniel Cormier in their third and final match, the contest to be the greatest heavyweight in UFC history.

In the co-main event, rising superstar Sean O'Malley takes on the toughest test of his young MMA career when he meets Marlon "Chito" Vera, who ended five fights in a row by knockouts and submissions before losing by decision in the Fight of the Night to China's phenom Song Yadong.

Also on the main card, top heavyweight contenders faceoff in a battle of formidable strikers as former champion and No. 5 ranked Junior Dos Santos meets No. 6 ranked Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

In the main card opener, No. 12 ranked bantamweight John Dodson aims to halt the momentum of No. 15 ranked Merab Dvalishvili, while fast-rising featherweight Herbert Burns battles Daniel Pineda.

Meanwhile, the preliminary card will see the likes of Jim Miller, Vinc Pichel, Ashley Yoder, Lívia Renata Souza, Felice Herrig, Virna Jandiroba and Daniel Chavez among others in action.

Here is all you need to know about UFC 252: Miocic vs. Cormier 3:

Venue, date, start time and telecast information When and where does UFC 252 take place? UFC 252: Miocic vs. Cormier 3 will take place on Saturday, August 15 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Due to time difference, the event will take place on Sunday, August 16 in India. What time does UFC 252 start? The preliminary card starts at 6 PM ET/ 3 PM PT / 10 PM GMT (Saturday, August 15) | 3.30 AM IST (Sunday, August 16). The main card, on the other hand, starts at 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT (Saturday, August 15) | 2 AM GMT / 7.30 AM IST (Sunday, August 16). Where and how to watch UFC 252? UFC 252 will stream live on Pay-Per-View, exclusively through ESPN+ in the U.S. in both English and Spanish. In India, the main card will be shown live via Sony TEN 2 (English) & Sony TEN 3 (Hindi), and streamed live via Sony LIV. Main event: Miocic vs. Cormier 3 talking points • Stipe Miocic intends to add another finish to his resume and defend the heavyweight championship for a record-setting fourth time. ◦ Two-time UFC heavyweight champion ◦ Set record during first reign for consecutive successful UFC heavyweight title defenses (3) ◦ No. 3 ranked men's pound-for-pound fighter ◦ 15 wins by KO ◦ Has won 10 of last 12 ◦ Holds KO wins over Alistair Overeem, Fabricio Werdum and Mark Hunt • Daniel Cormier (22-2 1NC, fighting out of San Jose, Calif.) looks to prove that his first victory over Miocic was no fluke and further solidify his future hall of fame status. ◦ Former UFC heavyweight and light-heavyweight champion ◦ One of only four fighters to simultaneously hold titles in two UFC divisions ◦ No. 1 ranked UFC heavyweight contender and No. 6 men's pound-for-pound◦ 10 wins by KO, five via submission ◦ 15-1 MMA record at heavyweight ◦ Holds victories against over Anderson Silva, Derrick Lewis and Anthony Johnson Who emerges as a contender?



💢 @SugaSeanMMA vs @ChitoVeraUFC#UFC252 Countdown | Tonight at 9pmET | ESPNews pic.twitter.com/zNPOJ4veQO — UFC (@ufc) August 9, 2020 Co-main event: O’Malley vs. Vera talking points • Sean O'Malley (12-0, fighting out of Glendale, Ariz.) goes for his most crucial win yet on the biggest stage of his career ◦ Undefeated No. 14 ranked bantamweight contender ◦ Eight wins by KO, one via submission ◦ Eight first-round finishes ◦ Earned post-fight bonuses in last three bouts ◦ Holds wins over Alfred Khashakyan, Jose Quinonez and Eddie Wineland • Marlon Vera (15-6-1, fighting out of Chone, Manabi, Ecuador) aims to derail the hype train of O'Malley by handing him his first professional loss. ◦ Budding bantamweight contender ◦ Eight wins by submission, five by KO ◦ Has won five of last six ◦ Earned post-fight bonuses in last two bouts ◦ Holds wins over Brian Kelleher, Brad Pickett and Andre Ewell UFC 252: Miocic vs. Cormier 3 fight card Main Card 1. Heavyweight title bout: Stipe Miocic (c) vs. Daniel Cormier 2. Bantamweight bout: Sean O'Malley vs. Marlon Vera 3. Heavyweight bout: Junior dos Santos vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik 4. Featherweight bout: Herbert Burns vs. Daniel Pineda 5. Bantamweight bout: John Dodson vs. Merab Dvalishvili Preliminary Card 1. Lightweight bout: Jim Miller vs. Vinc Pichel 2. Women's Strawweight bout: Ashley Yoder vs. Lívia Renata Souza 3. Heavyweight bout: Chris Daukaus vs. Parker Porter 4. Women's Strawweight bout: Felice Herrig vs. Virna Jandiroba 5. Featherweight bout: T.J Brown vs. Daniel Chavez