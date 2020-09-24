UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa fight card, talking points, date, start time and where to watch

Venue, date, time and telecast information
When and where is UFC 253 taking place?
The event takes place on Sunday (September 27) at the UFC Fight Island, Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.
What time does UFC 253 start?
The preliminary card starts at 6.30 PM ET / 3.30 PM PT / 11 PM GMT (Saturday, September 26) | 4.30 AM IST (Sunday, September 27). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT (Saturday, September 26) | 2 AM GMT / 7.30 AM IST (Sunday, September 27).
Where and how to watch UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa?
The main card will be shown live on Sony TEN 2 (English) & Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) and streamed live via Sony LIV. In the US, the prelims will stream live on Pay-Per-View, exclusively through ESPN+ in both English and Spanish.
Main Event: Adesanya vs. Costa talking points
Adesanya
• UFC middleweight champion and No. 4 ranked men's pound-for-pound fighter
• 14 wins by KO
• Six first-round finishes
• 75-4 pro kickboxing record (29 Kos)
• Holds wins over Robert Whittaker, Yoel Romero and Anderson Silva
Costa
• No. 2 ranked UFC middleweight contender
• 11 wins by KO, one via submission
• Nine first-round finishes
• Featured on The Ultimate Fighter: Brazil season 3
• Holds victories against over Yoel Romero, Uriah Hall and Johny Hendricks
Co-main Event: Reyes vs. Blachowicz talking points
Reyes
• No. 1 ranked UFC light heavyweight contender
• Seven wins by KO, two via submission
• Nine first-round finishes
• Sole loss via controversial decision to Jon Jones
• Holds wins over Jared Cannonier, Ovince Saint Preux and Chris Weidman
Blachowicz
• No. 3 ranked UFC light heavyweight contender
• Nine wins by submission, seven via KO
• Seven first-round finishes
• On a three-fight win streak
• Holds wins over Corey Anderson, Luke Rockhold and Jacare Souza
UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa Fight Card
Main Card
1. Middleweight title bout: Israel Adesanya (c) vs. Paulo Costa
2. Light Heavyweight title bout: Dominick Reyes vs. Jan Blachowicz
3. Flyweight bout: Kai Kara-France vs. Brandon Royval
4. Women's Bantamweight bout: Ketlen Vieira vs. Sijara Eubanks
5. Featherweight bout: Hakeem Dawodu vs. Zubaira Tukhugov
Preliminary card
1. Lightweight bout: Brad Riddell vs. Alex da Silva
2. Welterweight bout: Diego Sanchez vs. Jake Matthews
3. Featherweight bout: Shane Young vs. Ľudovít Klein
4. Light Heavyweight bout: William Knight vs. Aleksa Camur
5. Heavyweight bout: Juan Espino vs. Jeff Hughes
6. Light Heavyweight bout: Khadis Ibragimov vs. Danilo Marques