UFC 254: Khabib vs Gaethje fight card, date, time in India, talking points and where to watch

Venue, date, timings and telecast information

When and where is UFC 254: Khabib vs. Gaethje taking place?

The event takes place on Saturday (October 24) at the Flash Forum on Yas Island (UFC Fight Island) in Abu Dhabi.

What time does UFC 254: Khabib vs. Gaethje start?

The preliminary card starts at 10:15 AM ET /7:15 AM PT / 2.30 PM GMT / 8 PM IST (Saturday, October 24). The main card, on the other hand, starts at 2 PM ET/11 AM PT / 6 PM GMT / 11.30 PM IST (Saturday, October 24).

Where and how to watch UFC 254: Khabib vs. Gaethje?

The main card will be telecast live in India on Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) at 11.30 PM IST on Saturday (October 24). In the US, the main card will stream live on Pay-Per-View, exclusively through ESPN+ in both English and Spanish.

The prelims, meanwhile, will be simulcast on ESPN2 and ESPN+ (English and Spanish) in the US, while it's not available in India.

How to stream UFC 254: Khabib vs. Gathje in India?

The event's main card can be streamed live in Indian using the premium service on Sony LIV.

Main Event: Khabib vs. Gaethje Talking Points

Undefeated champion Nurmagomedov looks to put on another dominant performance and once again prove he is the best lightweight on the planet.

Nurmagomedov is currently tied for the longest active win streak in the UFC with an impressive 12 victories in a row, which includes finishes over former champion Conor McGregor and former interim champion Dustin Poirier.

He now seeks to extend his streak to 13 with a statement performance over Gaethje and make his case as the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world.

• UFC lightweight champion and No.2 ranked men's pound-for-pound fighter

• 10 wins by submission, eight via KO

• 11 first-round finishes

• Has finished 14 of last 20 wins

• Holds finishes over Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier and Michael Johnson

Gaethje has become a fan favorite for the relentless and entertaining fight style that has earned him nine UFC post-fight bonuses in just seven fights.

A proven finisher with a remarkable 20 of his 22 wins coming by stoppage, Gaethje rose through the lightweight ranks with knockouts over Edson Barboza, Donald Cerrone and Tony Ferguson.

He nowlooks to realize his ultimate goal of attaining the undisputed UFC lightweight championship by becoming the first person to defeat Nurmagomedov.

• UFC interim lightweight champion and No.7 ranked men's pound-for-pound fighter

• 19 wins by KO, one via submission

• On a four-fight win streak

• 2010 NCAA Division I All-American wrestler

• Holds KO victories against Edson Barboza, Donald Cerrone and Tony Ferguson

Co-main Event: Whittaker vs. Cannonier Talking Points

Former UFC middleweight champion Whittaker intends to continue his journey back to the title with his second marquee win of the year.

The first Australian UFC champion, Whittaker initially made waves by winning The Ultimate Fighter: The Smashes in 2012.

After moving up to the middleweight division, he went on an eight-fight win streak to capture the title, which included spectacular performances against Yoel Romero, Jacare Souza and Derek Brunson.

He now aims to keep his momentum going against Cannonier and cement himself as the No. 1 contender for the belt.

• No.1 ranked UFC middleweight contender

• 10 wins by KO, five via submission

• Six first-round finishes

• 9-1 at middleweight

• Holds wins over Yoel Romero (twice), Jacare Souza and Derek Brunson

Former heavyweight Cannonier seeks to claim the most important win of his career and secure his first UFC title shot.

After moving down to the middleweight division, Cannonier quickly established himself as a top contender with stoppage victories over David Branch, Jack Hermansson and former champion Anderson Silva.

He now has his sights set on landing another signature knockout against Whittaker and seizing his spot at the top of the rankings.

• No. 3 ranked UFC middleweight contender

• Nine wins by KO, two via submission

• Seven first-round finishes

• 3-0 since moving to middleweight

• Holds stoppage victories over David Branch, Jack Hermansson and Anderson Silva

UFC 254: Khabib vs. Gathje Fight Card

Main Card

1. Lightweight title bout: Khabib Nurmagomedov (c) vs. Justin Gaethje (ic)

2. Middleweight bout: Robert Whittaker vs. Jared Cannonier

3. Heavyweight bout: Alexander Volkov vs. Walt Harris

4. Middleweight bout: Jacob Malkoun vs. Phil Hawes

5. Women's Flyweight bout: Lauren Murphy vs. Liliya Shakirova

6. Light Heavyweight bout: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Ion Cutelaba

Preliminary card

1. Heavyweight bout: Stefan Struve vs. Tai Tuivasa

2. Welterweight bout: Alex Oliveira vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov

3. Light Heavyweight bout: Da Un Jung vs. Sam Alvey

4. Catchweight (140 lb) bout: Nathaniel Wood vs. Casey Kenney

5. Women's Flyweight bout: Liana Jojua vs. Miranda Maverick

6. Lightweight bout: Joel Alvarez vs. Alexander Yakovlev