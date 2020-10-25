UFC 254 results: Khabib Nurmagomedov submits Justin Gaethje and announces his retirement

In the main event, which concluded the second run of evenrs on UFC Fight Island on Saturday (October 24), UFC lightweight champion Khabib and interim champion Gaethje delivered an incredible first round of elite MMA.

In the second round, Khabib wasted not a moment's time across his assault and takedown, then he slapped on a triangle for a submission that Gaethje could not escape.

Following the victory, Khabib was extremely emotional for his triumphant win, the first one without his father and lifelong coach in his corner. With a heavy heart, Khabib placed his gloves on the canvas and announced his retirement from the sport of MMA.

"Today, I want to say, this was my last fight. No way am I going to come here without my father. It was first time, after what happened with my father, when UFC called me about Justin. I talk with my mother three days, she don't want that I go fight without father. I promised her, it's going to be my last fight, and if I give my word, I have to follow this. It was my last fight here."

This one was for Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov 🏆 pic.twitter.com/ZZdywrlE5e — UFC (@ufc) October 24, 2020

In the co-main event, former middleweight champion and #1 Robert Whittaker and #3 Jared Cannonier delivered a thrilling three rounds of high-level, fast-paced action.

Whittaker weathered the leg-kicking offense of Cannonier, and came back with combinations to the head to get a unanimous decision win from the judges.

After the bout, Whittaker said: "Honestly, it's a blessing to be able to work in these crazy times, is amazing. How professional everything is, how professional the UFC have things set up, is amazing and I'm truly blessed."

Also on the main card, heavyweight rankers #6 Alexander Volkov and #8 Walt Harris made an exciting first round by throwing big shots at each other, and moments into the second, Volkov landed a kick to the solar plexus that crumpled Harris for a win via TKO.

Phil Hawes made a resounding UFC debut with strong right hands and a left hook that dropped Jacob Malkoun to the canvas in just 18 seconds of the first round.

Women's #4 flyweight Lauren Murphy was patient with a game newcomer Liliya Shakirova through a first round with stalking and combinations, and in the second round, Murphy got the finish with a rear naked choke.

In the main card opener, a thrilling rematch at light heavyweight saw #11 Magomed Ankalaev solidly earn the KO stoppage over Ion Cutelaba in the first round.

Earlier in the prelims, Tai Tuivasa, Shavkat Rakhmonov, Miranda Maverick and Joel Alvarez picked up stoppage wins, while Da-Un Jung and Sam Alvey shared a split draw, and Casey Kenney earned a unanimous decision win.

UFC 254: Khabib vs Gaethje Final Results

Main Card

1. Lightweight title bout: Khabib Nurmagomedov defeated Justin Gaethje via triangle choke at 1:34 of round 2

2. Middleweight bout: Robert Whittaker defeated Jared Cannonier via unanimous decision

3. Heavyweight bout: Alexander Volkov defeated Walt Harris via TKO at 1:15 of round 2

4. Middleweight bout: Phillip Hawes defeated Jacob Malkoun via knockout at 0:18 of round 1

5. Women's Flyweight bout: Lauren Murphy defeated Liliya Shakirova via rear naked choke at 3:31 of round 2

6. Light Heavyweight bout: Magomed Ankalaev defeated Ion Cutelaba via knockout at 4:19 of round 1

Preliminary card

1. Heavyweight bout: Tai Tuivasa defeated Stefan Struve via knockout at 4:59 of round 1

2. Welterweight bout: Shavkat Rakhmonov defeated Alex Oliveira via guillotine at 4:40 of round 1

3. Light Heavyweight bout: Da-Un Jung vs Sam Alvey ruled a Split Draw

4. Catchweight (140 lb) bout: Casey Kenney defeated Nathaniel Wood via unanimous decision

5. Women's Flyweight bout: Miranda Maverick defeated Liana Jojua via TKO at 5:00 of round 1

6. Lightweight bout: Joel Alvarez defeated Alexander Yakovlev via armbar at 3:00 of round 1