UFC 255: Figueiredo beats Perez inside two minutes

By Dejan Kalinic

New York, Nov 22: Deiveson Figueiredo defended his UFC Flyweight Championship with a first-round submission of Alex Perez on Saturday (November 21).

Figueiredo forced Perez to tap inside two minutes after a guillotine choke in Las Vegas.

Defending his title for the first time, the Brazilian made short work of Perez.

It had been an entertaining start to the fight before Figueiredo locked up Perez to secure his victory.

WHERE WAS THE FIGHT WON?

Perez attempted a takedown and Figueiredo tried for a leg lock before the key moment. Figueiredo trapped Perez in a guillotine choke, and the American – who replaced the injured Cody Garbrandt – tapped out.

WHAT DOES IT MEAN?

The win continued Figueiredo's dominance. It was his third submission victory in four fights, with the other a TKO win. He said after his win that he next wanted to face Brandon Moreno, who beat Brandon Royval on the preliminary card.

THEY SAID WHAT?

"Call me master of the wizards, I promised … that I was going to do this, I told him that this was going to happen and this is exactly what I was going to do so I trained for that and that's exactly what happened," Figueiredo said, via a translator, during the post-fight interview.

NEW RECORDS (W-L-D):

Figueiredo: 20-1-0 Perez: 24-6-0

REST OF THE CARD

Valentina Shevchenko retained her UFC Women's Flyweight Championship with a unanimous-decision win over Jennifer Maia. The fight was scored 49-46 by all three judges, giving Shevchenko her fourth successful title defence.

Story first published: Sunday, November 22, 2020, 12:10 [IST]
