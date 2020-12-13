UFC 256: Figueiredo holds onto title after enthralling draw against Moreno

Figueiredo and Moreno went toe-to-toe in an incredible contest at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Two judges scored it 47-47 and another awarded it 47-46 to Figueiredo, who was left to rue a point deduction for a low blow in the third round.

Both fighting for the second time in three weeks, Figueiredo and Moreno put on a stunning show in a high-pace, all-action fight.

Moreno was all heart as Figueiredo was on top early, but he responded superbly after the low blow, the wild encounter seemingly certain to lead to a rematch.

Figueiredo later said he had been hospitalised with an infection on the day prior to the fight.

WHERE WAS THE FIGHT DECIDED?

A low blow from Figueiredo proved costly in more ways than one. The Brazilian delivered a kick to the groin of Moreno, the Mexican left coughing before Figueiredo was deducted a point. That also seemed to change the momentum of the fight as Moreno took charge in the fourth round before a suspected shoulder injury slowed him down in the last.

WHAT DOES IT MEAN?

Defending for the second time, Figueiredo held onto his title, but only just. Moreno proved his worth in an absorbing bout and he looks set to earn a rematch, one that will be eagerly awaited after this contest.

THEY SAID WHAT?

"I felt like a champion, I felt like a champion every single round. I had something happen to me yesterday, I had an infection in my stomach, I was in the hospital until 2am and I didn't know how I was going to be able to perform. Hopefully I did a good job, I came in here and I put my blood, sweat and tears into this and I have to thank my team and everyone that helped me to put on this performance," Figueiredo said, via a translator, during the post-fight interview.

NEW RECORDS (W-L-D):

Figueiredo: 20-1-1 Moreno: 18-5-2

REST OF THE CARD

Charles Oliveira produced an impressive performance to beat Tony Ferguson. Oliveira (30-8) extended his winning streak to eight with a unanimous-decision victory over Ferguson (25-5), with all three judges scoring it 30-26.