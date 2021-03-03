UFC 259: Blachowicz vs. Adesanya fight card, date, time in India and where to watch

Bengaluru, March 3: The Ultimate Fighting Championship is all set to host 2021's most stacked card in UFC 259: Blachowicz vs. Adesanya, which is headlined by three title bouts.

First up, in the main event, UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz makes his first title defense against UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

In the co-main event, UFC Women's featherweight champion Amanda Nunes puts her title on the line against talented striker Megan Anderson. And in the third title bout on the card, UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan looks to take out surging No. 1 contender Aljamain Sterling.

Also on the main card, No. 14 ranked lightweight contender Islam Makhachev looks to defend his spot on the 155-ladder when he takes on dangerous finisher Drew Dober.

Meanwhile, former UFC light heavyweight title challenger and No. 2 ranked contender Thiago Santos locks horns with No. 4 ranked Aleksandar Rakic in the potential main card opener.

In the preliminary card featuring ten bouts as it stands, we will see the likes of Dominick Cruz, Casey Kenney, Song Yadong, Joseph Benavidez, Askar Askarov, Kai Kara-France, Tim Elliott, Jordan Espinosa, Jake Matthews, Amanda Lemos and Mario Bautista in action among others.

Here is all you need to know about UFC 259:

Venue, date, timings and telecast information When and where is UFC 259 taking place? The event takes place on Saturday (March 6) at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas. Due to time difference, the event will take place in India on Sunday (March 7) morning. What time does UFC 259 start? The early preliminary card starts at 6 PM ET/ 3 PM PT / 11 PM GMT (Saturday, March 6) | 4.30 AM IST (Sunday, March 7). The prelims starts at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT (Saturday, March 6) | 1 AM GMT / 6.30 AM IST (Sunday, March 7). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT (Saturday, March 6) | 3 AM GMT / 8.30 AM IST (Sunday, March 7). Where and how to watch UFC 259: Blachowicz vs. Adesanya? The main card is shown live on Sony TEN 2 (English) & Sony TEN 3 (Hindi), and streamed live via Sony LIV in India. In the US, the main card will stream live on Pay-Per-View, exclusively through ESPN+ in both English and Spanish. The preliminary card, meanwhile, will air in the US in English on ESPN and in Spanish on ESPN Deportes, as well as being simulcast in both languages on ESPN+. Early prelims will be available on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+ (in English and Spanish). UFC 259: Blachowicz vs. Adesanya Fight Card Main Card 1. Light Heavyweight title bout: Jan Błachowicz (c) vs. Israel Adesanya 2. Women's Featherweight title bout: Amanda Nunes (c) vs. Megan Anderson 3. Bantamweight title bout: Petr Yan (c) vs. Aljamain Sterling 4. Lightweight bout: Islam Makhachev vs. Drew Dober 5. Light Heavyweight bout: Thiago Santos vs. Aleksandar Rakic Preliminary Card 1. Bantamweight bout: Dominick Cruz vs. Casey Kenney 2. Bantamweight bout: Song Yadong vs. Kyler Phillips 3. Flyweight bout: Joseph Benavidez vs. Askar Askarov 4. Flyweight bout: Rogerio Bontorin vs. Kai Kara-France 5. Flyweight bout: Tim Elliott vs. Jordan Espinosa 6. Light Heavyweight bout: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Carlos Ulberg 7. Welterweight bout: Sean Brady vs. Jake Matthews 8. Women's Strawweight bout: Livia Renata Souza vs. Amanda Lemos 9. Lightweight bout: Uros Medic vs. Aalon Cruz 10. Bantamweight bout: Mario Bautista vs. Trevin Jones Main Event: Blachowicz vs Adesanya Talking Points Newly crowned UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz makes his first title defense against UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, who aims to become only the fifth fighter to simultaneously hold belts in two UFC weight classes. Jan Blachowicz • Fifth Most Post-Fight Bonuses in Light Heavyweight History • Fourth Most Knockdowns Among Active Light Heavyweights • Highest Takedown Accuracy Among Active Light Heavyweights • No. 14 ranked men's pound-for-pound fighter • KO wins against Corey Anderson, Luke Rockhold, Dominick Reyes and Ilir Latifi Israel Adesanya • Third Longest Active UFC Win Streak • Third Most Knockdowns in Middleweight History • Second Highest Takedown Defense in Middleweight History • No. 3 ranked men's pound-for-pound fighter • KO victories over Paulo Costa, Robert Whittaker and Derek Brunson Co-main Event: Nunes vs. Anderson Talking Points Two-division titleholder Amanda Nunes puts her UFC featherweight championship on the line against talented striker Megan Anderson. Amanda Nunes • Longest Win Streak by a Female Fighter • Largest Strike Differential per Minute in Bantamweight History • Second Most Takedowns in Bantamweight History • The greatest female fighter in combat sports history • Stoppage wins over Ronda Rousey, Holly Holm, Cris Cyborg and Miesha Tate Megan Anderson • Sixth Shortest Average Fight Time Among Active Fighters • Most Finishes in Featherweight History • Former Invicta FC featherweight champion • Stoppage wins over Cat Zingano, Norma Dumont and Zarah Fairn Third Featured Title Fight: Yan vs. Sterling Talking Points UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan looks to take out surging No. 1 contender Aljamain Sterling. Petr Yan • Longest Win Streak in UFC Bantamweight History • Second Highest Knockdown Rate in UFC Bantamweight History • Fourth Highest Takedown Defense in UFC Bantamweight History • No. 10 ranked men's pound-for-pound fighter • KO wins against Urijah Faber, Douglas Silva de Andrade and Teruto Ishihara. Aljamain Sterling • Fourth Most Wins in UFC Bantamweight History • Second Most Significant Strikes Landed in a UFC Bantamweight Bout • Third Most Submission Wins in UFC Bantamweight History • Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt and former NCAA Division III wrestling standout • Notable submission wins over Cory Sandhagen, Cody Stamann, Johnny Eduardo and Takeya Mizugaki