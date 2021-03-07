UFC 259 results: Blachowicz, Nunes retain belts; Yan loses title due to DQ

In the Main Event of UFC 259, UFC light heavyweight champion Blachowicz successfully made his first title defense against UFC middleweight champion Adesanya.

Through a grueling five rounds, Blachowicz imposed his strength and punching output peppered with takedowns, while Adesanya used his smart combinations and kicks. It was a close call all the way to the end, with the judges awarding the victory to the champion.

In the second of three title fights, UFC featherweight champion Amanda Nunes put her title on the line against Megan Anderson, and it was over with lightning speed.

Nunes put in the punches that wobbled Anderson, then finished her via arm bar submission once it hit the canvas. Nunes keeps the featherweight title with the UFC's second-highest win streak at 12 in a row.

UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan took on surging No. 1 contender Aljamain Sterling in a bout of the highest level MMA techniques, but the end was a sad one for the champion.

Three rounds saw the tide swing with blistering striking and creative takedowns. However, in the fourth round, Yan threw a knee to Sterling's head when he was downed, which was an intentional foul, and Sterling was crowned new champion through disqualification, the first result of this kind.

Also on the main card, Islam Makhachev used a smothering ground game to dominate Drew Dober in the first round, and then submitted him early in the second with an arm triangle. The win will give the #14 lightweight a big leg up in the rankings.

In the main card opener, the light heavyweight division showcase started with former title challenger #2 Thiago Santos and #4 Aleksandar Rakic engaging in a tentative three rounds, sensitive to their future rankings, and Rakic landed the win via the scorecards.

Earlier in the stacked prelims, Dominick Cruz, Kyler Phillips, Askar Askarov and Tim Elliott picked up decision wins, while Kai Kara-France, Kennedy Nzechukwu, Sean Brady, Amanda Lemos, Uros Medic and Trevin Jones earned stoppage wins.

UFC 259 Final Results

Main Card

1. Light heavyweight title bout: Jan Blachowicz defeated Israel Adesanya via unanimous decision

2. Women's featherweight title bout: Amanda Nunes defeated Megan Anderson via submission at 2:03 of round 1

3. Bantamweight title bout: Aljamain Sterling defeated Petr Yan via disqualification at 4:29 of round 4

4. Lightweight bout: Islam Makhachev defeated Drew Dober via submission at 1:37 of round 3

5. Light Heavyweight bout: Aleksandar Rakic defeated Thiago Santos via unanimous decision

Preliminary Card

1. Bantamweight bout: Dominick Cruz defeated Casey Kenney via split decision

2. Bantamweight bout: Kyler Phillips defeated Song Yadong via unanimous decision

3. Flyweight bout: Askar Askarov defeated Joseph Benavidez via unanimous decision

4. Flyweight bout: Kai Kara-France defeated Rogerio Bontorin via TKO at 4:55 of round 1

5. Flyweight bout: Tim Elliott defeated Jordan Espinosa via unanimous decision

6. Light Heavyweight bout: Kennedy Nzechukwu defeated Carlos Ulberg via TKO at 3:19 of round 2

7. Welterweight bout: Sean Brady defeated Jake Matthews via submission at 3:28 of round 3

8. Women's Strawweight bout: Amanda Lemos defeated Livinha Souza via TKO at 3:39 of round 1

9. Lightweight bout: Uros Medic defeated Aalon Cruz via TKO at 1:40 of round 1

10. Bantamweight bout: Trevin Jones defeated Mario Bautista via TKO at 0:47 of round 2