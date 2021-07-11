UFC 264 results and recap: Poirier wins, closes trilogy with McGregor by TKO to injury

Main Event: Poirier vs McGregor 3 Highlights

Lightweight contenders Poirier and McGregor had a war in the final battle of their epic trilogy that lasted only one round. Poirier got McGregor down and dominated on him there to close out the first round, but the end came due to an injury.

After McGregor made it back to his feet, he kicked then stepped back and fractured his ankle, so the doctor called the bout off, giving Poirier the win by TKO.

Co-Main Event: Burns vs Thompson Highlights

In the co-main event, top welterweight contenders Brazilian jiu jitsu master Gilbert Burns and karateka Stephen Thompson made it a true style-versus-style contest.

Burns had the first round with a takedown and ground control, and Thompson showed off his incredible arsenal of kicks in the second. The final round started on the feet in Thompson's favor, and ended with Burns in firm control on the ground which swung the judges in his favor for the decision win.

Other Main Card Action Highlights

Earlier on the main card, as expected, heavyweights Tai Tuivasa and Greg Hardy came out of the gate swinging and it didn't last long. Tuivasa took one on the chin and returned with a big right hand that dropped Hardy to the canvas for the first round KO victory, and earned a Performance of the Night award.

Women's bantamweight contenders #4 Irene Aldana dropped #5 Yana Kunitskaya in the first round and decisively finished the deal with ground and pound for the first round TKO.

Bantamweight standout Sean O'Malley welcomed last-minute stand in Kris Moutinho to his UFC debut with a striking clinic that went almost a full three rounds. Moutinho took all O'Malley had to offer and didn't go down, but in the third round the referee assessed the damage he'd taken stopped the fight, and O'Malley earned a TKO, but both walked away with Fight of the Night honors.

Preliminary Card Highlights

Middleweight Dricus Du Plessis lived up to the hype by showing off his jiu jitsu in the first round, then by taking out veteran Trevin Giles with a huge right cross in the second, scoring an award for Performance of the Night.

Featherweight phenom Ilia Topuria became the first person to finish submission ace Ryan Hall by weathering an onslaught of creative jiu jitsu entries by "The Wizard" to find an opening for the ground and pound TKO.

The welterweight battle between Niko Price and high-flying Michel Pereira was an insane, "must see" action-packed bout full of every conceivable MMA technique on the ground, standing, and in the air which surprisingly went all three rounds. "Showman" Pereira walked away with the unanimous decision.

Former interim champion Carlos Condit and rising welterweight Max Griffin stood toe-to-toe for an entertaining fifteen minutes and endured the best punches and kicks the other had to offer, with the scorecards going to Griffin as the winner.

Early Preliminary Card Action

In the early prelims, Jennifer Maia earned a decision win over Jessica Eye in a women's flyweight bout, a middlweight bout next saw Brad Tavares defeat Omari Akhmedov via split decision and in the event opener, Zhalgas Zhumagulov defeated Jerome Rivera by submission in the first round of a flyweight bout.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, the middleweight bout between Hu Yaozong and Alen Amedovski was canceled from the card.

UFC 264: Poirier vs McGregor 3 Final Results

Main Card

1. Lightweight bout: Dustin Poirier defeated Conor McGregor via first-round TKO

2. Welterweight bout: Gilbert Burns defeated Stephen Thompson via unanimous decision

3. Heavyweight bout: Tai Tuivasa defeated Greg Hardy via first-round KO

4. Women's Bantamweight bout: Irene Aldana defeated Yana Kunitskaya via first-round TKO

5. Bantamweight bout: Sean O'Malley defeated Kris Moutinho via third-round TKO

Preliminary Card

1. Welterweight bout: Max Griffin defeated Carlos Condit via unanimous decision

2. Welterweight bout: Michel Pereira defeated Niko Price via unanimous decision

3. Featherweight bout: Ilia Topuria defeated Ryan Hall via first-round KO

4. Middleweight bout: Dricus Du Plessis defeated Trevin Giles via second-round KO

Early Preliminary Card

1. Women's Flyweight bout: Jennifer Maia defeated Jessica Eye via unanimous decision

2. Middleweight bout: Brad Tavares defeated Omari Akhmedov via split decision

3. Flyweight bout: Zhalgas Zhumagulov defeated Jerome Rivera via first-round submission

4. Middleweight bout: Alen Amedovski vs. Hu Yaozong - Cancelled