UFC 271: Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2 fight card, date, timings in IST, telecast & live streaming information

In the main event, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya runs it back with No. 1 contender Robert Whittaker in a thrilling championship rematch, while heavyweight KO artists collide in the co-main event as No. 3 ranked Derrick Lewis takes on No. 11 ranked Tai Tuivasa.

Also on the main card, there is more middleweight mayhem as No. 3 ranked Jared Cannonier faces No. 4 ranked Derek Brunson in a top 10 contenders bout. Plus, Kyler Phillips squares off with Marcelo Rojo in an exciting bantamweight bout.

Also, Bobby Green takes on Nasrat Haqparast in a thrilling lightweight match-up that will open the main card right after veteran Andrei Arlovski and Jared Vanderaa will put on a heavyweight slugfest in the preliminary card headliner.

The preliminary card will also see Japan MMA fan favorite Roxanne Modafferi, No. 12 ranked women's flyweight, make her final walk to the Octagon against No. 15 ranked Casey O'Neill.

Meanwhile, the prelims will close with top ten flyweights clash as No. 4 ranked Alex Perez and No. 9 ranked Matt Schnell seek redemption in a firefight after William Knight meets Maxim Grishin in a light heavyweight clash.

The early prelims will see the likes of Leomana Martinez, Ronnie Lawrence, Alexander Hernandez, Renato Moicano, Carlos Ulberg, Fabio Cherant, A.J. Dobson, Jacob Malkoun, Douglas Silva de Andrade, Sergey Morozov, Jeremiah Wells and Mike Mathetha in action.

Here is all you need to know about UFC 271:

2019 ➡️ 2022



The rematch 2.5 years in the making is 𝐀𝐋𝐌𝐎𝐒𝐓 𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐄!



[ #UFC271 | Saturday | Live on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/IkVh0XQZjD ] pic.twitter.com/YOlNPBrh0v — UFC (ufc) February 8, 2022 Venue, date, timings and telecast information When and where is UFC 271 taking place? The event is set to take place on Saturday (February 12) at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas with a full capacity audience. Due to time difference, the event will take place on Sunday (February 13) in India. What time does UFC 271 early preliminary and preliminary card start? The early preliminary card starts at 6 PM ET / 3 PM PT / 11 PM GMT (Saturday, February 12) | 4:30 AM IST (Sunday, February 13), while the preliminary card starts at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT (Saturday, February 12) | 3 AM GMT / 6:30 AM IST (Sunday, February 13). What time does UFC 271: Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2 main card start? The main card starts at 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT (Saturday, February 12) | 3 AM GMT / 8:30 AM IST (Sunday, February 13). Where and how to watch UFC 271: Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2 in India? The main card is shown live in India on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi), while one can also stream the event live using the Sony LIV app. UFC 271: Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2 Fight Card Main Card 1. Middleweight title bout: Israel Adesanya (c) vs. Robert Whittaker 2. Heavyweight bout: Derrick Lewis vs. Tai Tuivasa 3. Middleweight bout: Jared Cannonier vs. Derek Brunson 4. Bantamweight bout: Kyler Phillips vs. Marcelo Rojo 5. Lightweight bout: Bobby Green vs. Nasrat Haqparast Preliminary Card 1. Heavyweight bout: Andrei Arlovski vs. Jared Vanderaa 2. Women's Flyweight bout: Roxanne Modafferi vs. Casey O'Neill 3. Flyweight bout: Alex Perez vs. Matt Schnell 4. Light Heavyweight bout: William Knight vs. Maxim Grishin Early Preliminary Card 1. Bantamweight bout: Leomana Martinez vs. Ronnie Lawrence 2. Lightweight bout: Alexander Hernandez vs. Renato Moicano 3. Light Heavyweight bout: Carlos Ulberg vs. Fabio Cherant 4. Middleweight bout: A.J. Dobson vs. Jacob Malkoun 5. Bantamweight bout: Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Sergey Morozov 6. Welterweight bout: Jeremiah Wells vs. Mike Mathetha Main Event: Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2 Talking Points • Israel Adesanya aims to stop Whittaker for the second time to keep his spot atop the middleweight division and continue building his legacy as one of the most dominant UFC champions. ◦ No. 3 pound-for-pound fighter ◦ Has delivered memorable title defenses against Marvin Vettori, Paulo Costa and Yoel Romero. ◦ Longest Active UFC Win Streak in Middleweight Division ◦ Third Most Knockdowns in Middleweight History ◦ Striking Accuracy and Striking Defense ◦ Has seven post-fight bonuses • Robert Whittaker has his sights set on reclaiming his middleweight championship by becoming the first fighter to finish Adesanya in MMA. ◦ No. 14 pound-for-pound fighter ◦ No. 1 ranked UFC Middleweight contender ◦ Has secured spectacular victories over Jared Cannonier, Derek Brunson and Yoel Romero (twice) ◦ Third Most Significant Strikes Landed in Middleweight History ◦ Fifth Highest Strike Rate Among Active Middleweights ◦ Fifth Highest Takedown Defense Among Active Middleweights Co-main Event: Lewis vs. Tuivasa Talking Points • Derrick Lewis aims to prove why he belongs at the top of the heavyweight division with a show-stopping finish of Tuivasa. ◦ No. 3 ranked UFC heavyweight ◦ 21 of 26 wins have come by KO ◦ Most knockouts in UFC history (13) ◦ Most finishes in UFC heavyweight history (13) • Tai Tuivasa is determined to move up the heavyweight rankings by extending his win streak with an impressive knockout victory over Lewis. ◦ No. 11 ranked UFC heavyweight ◦ 12 of 13 wins have come by KO ◦ 92 percent knockout rate ◦ On a four-fight win streak (all four wins have come by KO)