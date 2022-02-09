UFC 271: Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2 fight card, date, timings in IST, telecast & live streaming information

|
Venue, date, timings and telecast information
When and where is UFC 271 taking place?
The event is set to take place on Saturday (February 12) at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas with a full capacity audience. Due to time difference, the event will take place on Sunday (February 13) in India.
What time does UFC 271 early preliminary and preliminary card start?
The early preliminary card starts at 6 PM ET / 3 PM PT / 11 PM GMT (Saturday, February 12) | 4:30 AM IST (Sunday, February 13), while the preliminary card starts at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT (Saturday, February 12) | 3 AM GMT / 6:30 AM IST (Sunday, February 13).
What time does UFC 271: Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2 main card start?
The main card starts at 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT (Saturday, February 12) | 3 AM GMT / 8:30 AM IST (Sunday, February 13).
Where and how to watch UFC 271: Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2 in India?
The main card is shown live in India on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi), while one can also stream the event live using the Sony LIV app.
UFC 271: Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2 Fight Card
Main Card
1. Middleweight title bout: Israel Adesanya (c) vs. Robert Whittaker
2. Heavyweight bout: Derrick Lewis vs. Tai Tuivasa
3. Middleweight bout: Jared Cannonier vs. Derek Brunson
4. Bantamweight bout: Kyler Phillips vs. Marcelo Rojo
5. Lightweight bout: Bobby Green vs. Nasrat Haqparast
Preliminary Card
1. Heavyweight bout: Andrei Arlovski vs. Jared Vanderaa
2. Women's Flyweight bout: Roxanne Modafferi vs. Casey O'Neill
3. Flyweight bout: Alex Perez vs. Matt Schnell
4. Light Heavyweight bout: William Knight vs. Maxim Grishin
Early Preliminary Card
1. Bantamweight bout: Leomana Martinez vs. Ronnie Lawrence
2. Lightweight bout: Alexander Hernandez vs. Renato Moicano
3. Light Heavyweight bout: Carlos Ulberg vs. Fabio Cherant
4. Middleweight bout: A.J. Dobson vs. Jacob Malkoun
5. Bantamweight bout: Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Sergey Morozov
6. Welterweight bout: Jeremiah Wells vs. Mike Mathetha
Main Event: Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2 Talking Points
• Israel Adesanya aims to stop Whittaker for the second time to keep his spot atop the middleweight division and continue building his legacy as one of the most dominant UFC champions.
◦ No. 3 pound-for-pound fighter
◦ Has delivered memorable title defenses against Marvin Vettori, Paulo Costa and Yoel Romero.
◦ Longest Active UFC Win Streak in Middleweight Division
◦ Third Most Knockdowns in Middleweight History
◦ Striking Accuracy and Striking Defense
◦ Has seven post-fight bonuses
• Robert Whittaker has his sights set on reclaiming his middleweight championship by becoming the first fighter to finish Adesanya in MMA.
◦ No. 14 pound-for-pound fighter
◦ No. 1 ranked UFC Middleweight contender
◦ Has secured spectacular victories over Jared Cannonier, Derek Brunson and Yoel Romero (twice)
◦ Third Most Significant Strikes Landed in Middleweight History
◦ Fifth Highest Strike Rate Among Active Middleweights
◦ Fifth Highest Takedown Defense Among Active Middleweights
Co-main Event: Lewis vs. Tuivasa Talking Points
• Derrick Lewis aims to prove why he belongs at the top of the heavyweight division with a show-stopping finish of Tuivasa.
◦ No. 3 ranked UFC heavyweight
◦ 21 of 26 wins have come by KO
◦ Most knockouts in UFC history (13)
◦ Most finishes in UFC heavyweight history (13)
• Tai Tuivasa is determined to move up the heavyweight rankings by extending his win streak with an impressive knockout victory over Lewis.
◦ No. 11 ranked UFC heavyweight
◦ 12 of 13 wins have come by KO
◦ 92 percent knockout rate
◦ On a four-fight win streak (all four wins have come by KO)