UFC 272: Covington vs. Masvidal fight card, date, timings in IST, telecast & live streaming information

Venue, date, timings and telecast information
When and where is UFC 272 taking place?
The event is set to take place on Saturday (March 5) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Due to time difference, the event will take place on Sunday (March 6) in India.
What time does UFC 272 early preliminary and preliminary card start?
The early preliminary card starts at 6 PM ET / 3 PM PT / 11 PM GMT (Saturday, March 5) | 4:30 AM IST (Sunday, March 6), while the preliminary card starts at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT (Saturday, March 5) | 3 AM GMT / 6:30 AM IST (Sunday, March 6).
What time does UFC 272: Covington vs. Masvidal main card start?
The main card starts at 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT (Saturday, March 5) | 3 AM GMT / 8:30 AM IST (Sunday, March 6).
Where and how to watch UFC 272: Covington vs. Masvidal in India?
The main card is shown live in India on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi), while one can also stream the event live using the Sony LIV app.
UFC 272 Fight Card
Main Card
1. Welterweight Bout: Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal
2. Catchweight (160 lb) Bout: Rafael dos Anjos vs. Renato Moicano
3. Featherweight Bout: Edson Barboza vs. Bryce Mitchell
4. Welterweight Bout: Kevin Holland vs. Alex Oliveira
5. Heavyweight Bout: Sergey Spivak vs. Greg Hardy
Preliminary Card
1. Lightweight Bout: Jalin Turner vs. Jamie Mullarkey
2. Women's Strawweight Bout: Marina Rodriguez vs. Yan Xiaonan
3. Light Heavyweight Bout: Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu
4. Women's Flyweight Bout: Maryna Moroz vs. Mariya Agapova
Early Preliminary Card
1. Featherweight Bout: Brian Kelleher vs. Umar Nurmagomedov
2. Flyweight Bout: Tim Elliott vs. Tagir Ulanbekov
3. Lightweight Bout: Devonte Smith vs. Ľudovit Klein
4. Light Heavyweight Bout: Michal Oleksiejczuk vs. Dustin Jacoby
Main Event: Covington vs. Masvidal Talking Points
• Colby Covington looks to retain his spot at the top of the welterweight rankings and make a statement with a dominant victory over his former friend and teammate.
◦ Four wins by submission, four by KO
◦ Has won eight of his last 10
◦ Three first-round finishes
◦ Holds wins over Tyron Woodley, Robbie Lawyer, and Demian Maia
• Jorge Masvidal has his sights set on landing another spectacular knockout and proving he is still as dangerous as ever by finishing Covington in the first round.
◦ 16 wins by knockout, two by submission
◦ Eight first-round finishes
◦ Win over Ben Askren was the fastest knockout in UFC history
◦ Holds wins over Nate Diaz, Darren Till, and Donald Cerrone
Co-main Event: Dos Anjos vs. Moicano Talking Points
• Rafael Dos Anjos aims to stop Moicano's momentum and continue his climb back to a title shot.
◦ Former UFC lightweight champion
◦ Ten wins by submission, five by knockout
◦ Has won five of his last nine
◦ Holds wins over Paul Felder, Robbie Lawyer, and Nate Diaz
• Renato Moicano is fresh off a submission victory at UFC 271 and now has his sights set on finishing the former UFC champion.
◦ Nine wins by submission, seven by decision
◦ Three first-round finishes
◦ Has won 11 of his last 15
◦ Holds wins over Calvin Kattar, Jeremy Stephens, and Alexander Hernandez