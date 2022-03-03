UFC 272: Covington vs. Masvidal fight card, date, timings in IST, telecast & live streaming information

A heated rivalry between No. 1 ranked welterweight contender Colby Covington and No. 6 ranked Jorge Masvidal, the BMF champ will take the main event slot of UFC 272.

The co-main event will feature a five-round catchweight bout at 160 pounds as former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos faces submission ace Renato Moicano, who steps in on short notice after Rafael Fiziev withdrew due to Covid protocols.

Also on the main card, an exciting featherweight matchup will see No. 10 ranked contender Edson Barboza take on No. 11 Bryce Mitchell, while fan favorite Kevin Holland returns to welterweight to face Alex Oliveira.

In the potential main card opener, hard-hitting heavyweights collide as Serghei Spivac and Greg Hardy look to start their 2022 campaigns with a statement right after Jalin Turner locks horns with Jamie Mullarkey in a lightweight bout that is expected to close the preliminary card.

The preliminary card will also see a battle of top women's strawweight contenders as No. 3 ranked Marina Rodriguez faces off with No. 4 Yan Xiaonan.

Also, Nicolae Negumereanu looks to extend his win streak against Dana White's Contender Series signee Kennedy Nzechukwu after flyweights Maryna Moroz and Mariya Agapova vie to break into the top 15 in the potential preliminary card opener.

Meanwhile, the early prelims will see the likes of Brian Kelleher, Umar Nurmagomedov, Tim Elliott, Tagir Ulanbekov, Devonte Smith, Ľudovit Klein, Michal Oleksiejczuk and Dustin Jacoby in action.

Here is all you need to know about UFC 272:

The wait is 𝐎𝐕𝐄𝐑 💥ColbyCovMMA vs GamebredFighter fight week is 𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐄 💢



[ #UFC272 | Live on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/A6HVDURxXf ] pic.twitter.com/9hTOUkhLYS — UFC (ufc) March 1, 2022 Venue, date, timings and telecast information When and where is UFC 272 taking place? The event is set to take place on Saturday (March 5) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Due to time difference, the event will take place on Sunday (March 6) in India. What time does UFC 272 early preliminary and preliminary card start? The early preliminary card starts at 6 PM ET / 3 PM PT / 11 PM GMT (Saturday, March 5) | 4:30 AM IST (Sunday, March 6), while the preliminary card starts at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT (Saturday, March 5) | 3 AM GMT / 6:30 AM IST (Sunday, March 6). What time does UFC 272: Covington vs. Masvidal main card start? The main card starts at 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT (Saturday, March 5) | 3 AM GMT / 8:30 AM IST (Sunday, March 6). Where and how to watch UFC 272: Covington vs. Masvidal in India? The main card is shown live in India on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi), while one can also stream the event live using the Sony LIV app. Iconic 📸



[ EdsonBarbozaJr | #UFC272 | Saturday | Live on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/A6HVDURxXf ] pic.twitter.com/OO3b3NmNyh — UFC (ufc) March 3, 2022 UFC 272 Fight Card Main Card 1. Welterweight Bout: Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal 2. Catchweight (160 lb) Bout: Rafael dos Anjos vs. Renato Moicano 3. Featherweight Bout: Edson Barboza vs. Bryce Mitchell 4. Welterweight Bout: Kevin Holland vs. Alex Oliveira 5. Heavyweight Bout: Sergey Spivak vs. Greg Hardy Preliminary Card 1. Lightweight Bout: Jalin Turner vs. Jamie Mullarkey 2. Women's Strawweight Bout: Marina Rodriguez vs. Yan Xiaonan 3. Light Heavyweight Bout: Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu 4. Women's Flyweight Bout: Maryna Moroz vs. Mariya Agapova Early Preliminary Card 1. Featherweight Bout: Brian Kelleher vs. Umar Nurmagomedov 2. Flyweight Bout: Tim Elliott vs. Tagir Ulanbekov 3. Lightweight Bout: Devonte Smith vs. Ľudovit Klein 4. Light Heavyweight Bout: Michal Oleksiejczuk vs. Dustin Jacoby Super necessary 💢



[ GamebredFighter | #UFC272 | March 5 | Live on ESPNPlus PPV: https://t.co/K6X32sXlXb ] pic.twitter.com/OV6RF9zFyV — UFC (ufc) February 28, 2022 Main Event: Covington vs. Masvidal Talking Points • Colby Covington looks to retain his spot at the top of the welterweight rankings and make a statement with a dominant victory over his former friend and teammate. ◦ Four wins by submission, four by KO ◦ Has won eight of his last 10 ◦ Three first-round finishes ◦ Holds wins over Tyron Woodley, Robbie Lawyer, and Demian Maia • Jorge Masvidal has his sights set on landing another spectacular knockout and proving he is still as dangerous as ever by finishing Covington in the first round. ◦ 16 wins by knockout, two by submission ◦ Eight first-round finishes ◦ Win over Ben Askren was the fastest knockout in UFC history ◦ Holds wins over Nate Diaz, Darren Till, and Donald Cerrone It may have come on short notice, but this is an opportunity MoicanoUFC has been training his entire life for 😤



[ #UFC272 | Saturday | Live on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/A6HVDV98ON ] pic.twitter.com/qvbH9qaLRP — UFC (ufc) March 3, 2022 Co-main Event: Dos Anjos vs. Moicano Talking Points • Rafael Dos Anjos aims to stop Moicano's momentum and continue his climb back to a title shot. ◦ Former UFC lightweight champion ◦ Ten wins by submission, five by knockout ◦ Has won five of his last nine ◦ Holds wins over Paul Felder, Robbie Lawyer, and Nate Diaz • Renato Moicano is fresh off a submission victory at UFC 271 and now has his sights set on finishing the former UFC champion. ◦ Nine wins by submission, seven by decision ◦ Three first-round finishes ◦ Has won 11 of his last 15 ◦ Holds wins over Calvin Kattar, Jeremy Stephens, and Alexander Hernandez