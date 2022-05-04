UFC 274: Oliveira vs. Gaethje fight card, date, timings in IST, telecast & live streaming information

In the main event of the promotion's fifth numbered event, UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira makes his second title defence against former interim champion and current number 1 contender Justin Gaethje.

In the co-main event, UFC women's strawweight champion Rose Namajunas makes her third title defence in a rematch against familiar foe and former champion No. 2 ranked Carla Esparza.

Also on the stacked main card, lightweight division's No. 5 ranked Michael Chandler and No. 7 ranked Tony Ferguson face in a bout guaranteed to deliver fireworks.

Plus, MMA legend Mauricio "Shogun" Rua rematches Ovince Saint Preux at light heavyweight after lightweight veterans finally battle when Donald Cerrone meets Joe Lauzon in the potential main card opener.

Meanwhile, the preliminary card will see the likes of Andre Fialho, Cameron VanCamp, Randy Brown, Khaos Williams, Macy Chiasson, Norma Dumont, Brandon Royval and Matt Schnell in action after the early preliminary card.

The early prelims will feature Blagoy Ivanov, Marcos Rogerio de Lima, Francisco Trinaldo, Danny Roberts, Tracy Cortez, Ariane Carnelossi, Lupita Godinez and Journey Newson among others in action.

Here is all you need to know about UFC 274:

What time does UFC 274 early preliminary and preliminary card start? The early preliminary card starts at 6 PM ET / 3 PM PT / 10 PM GMT (Saturday, May 7) | 3:30 AM IST (Sunday, May 8), while the preliminary card starts at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT (Saturday, May 7) | 12 AM GMT / 5:30 AM IST (Sunday, May 8). What time does UFC 274: Oliveira vs. Gaethje main card start? The main card starts at 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT (Saturday, May 7) | 2 AM GMT / 7:30 AM IST (Sunday, May 8). Where and how to watch UFC 274: Oliveira vs. Gaethje in India? The main card is shown live in India on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi), while one can also stream the event live using the Sony LIV app.



UFC 274: Oliveira vs Gaethje Fight Card Main Card 1. Lightweight Title Bout: Charles Oliveira (c) vs. Justin Gaethje 2. Women's Strawweight Title Bout: Rose Namajunas (c) vs. Carla Esparza 3. Lightweight Bout: Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson 4. Light Heavyweight Bout: Mauricio Rua vs. Ovince Saint Preux 5. Lightweight Bout: Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon Preliminary Card 1. Welterweight Bout: Andre Fialho vs. Cameron VanCamp 2. Welterweight Bout: Randy Brown vs. Khaos Williams 3. Women's Featherweight Bout: Macy Chiasson vs. Norma Dumont 4. Flyweight Bout: Brandon Royval vs. Matt Schnell Early Preliminary Card 1. Heavyweight Bout: Blagoy Ivanov vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima 2. Welterweight Bout: Francisco Trinaldo vs. Danny Roberts 3. Women's Flyweight Bout: Tracy Cortez vs. Melissa Gatto 4. Flyweight Bout: Kleydson Rodrigues vs. C.J. Vergara 5. Women's Strawweight Bout: Ariane Carnelossi vs. Lupita Godinez 6. Bantamweight Bout: Journey Newson vs. Fernie Garcia UFC 274 Main Event: Oliveira vs. Gathje Talking Points Charles Oliveira intends to further his legacy as champion by defeating another top contender and continue his rise up the pound-for-pound ranks. • UFC lightweight champion • No. 5 ranked men's pound-for-pound fighter • Nine wins by KO, 20 by submission • Most submissions in UFC history (15) • On a 10-fight winning streak • Holds wins over Dustin Poirier, Tony Ferguson, and Jim Miller Justin Gaethje plans to put Oliveira's resolve to the test and finally capture his first undisputed UFC title. • Former UFC interim lightweight champion • No. 1 ranked UFC lightweight • 19 wins by KO, one by submission • Nine first-round finishes • Has won five of his last six • Holds wins over Edson Barboza, James Vick, and Michael Johnson



UFC 274 Co-main Event: Namajunas vs. Esparza Talking Points Rose Namajunas aims to leave no doubt that she is the best 115-pounder on the planet by defending her belt and avenging her 2014 loss against Esparza. • UFC women's strawweight champion • No. 3 women's pound-for-pound fighter • Six wins by submission, two by knockout • Five first-round finishes • Holds wins over Zhang Weili, Jessica Andrade, and Joanna Jedrzejczyk Carla Esparza is determined to prove that her first win over the champion was no fluke and begin her second reign atop the division. • Former UFC women's strawweight champion • No. 8 women's pound-for-pound fighter • Four wins by knockout, four by submission • Has won five in the row • Holds wins over Xiaonan Yan, Marina Rodriguez, and Michelle Waterson