UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier fight card, date, timings in IST, telecast & live streaming information

|
Venue, date, timings and telecast information
When and where is UFC 276 taking place?
The event is set to take place on on Saturday (July 2) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Due to time difference, the event will take place on Sunday (July 3) in India.
What time does UFC 276 early preliminary and preliminary card start?
The early preliminary card starts at 6 PM ET / 3 PM PT / 10 PM GMT (Saturday, July 2) | 3:30 AM IST (Sunday, July 3), while the preliminary card starts at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT (Saturday, July 2) | 12 AM GMT / 5:30 AM IST (Sunday, July 3).
What time does UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier main card start?
The main card starts at 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT (Saturday, July 2) | 2 AM GMT / 7:30 AM IST (Sunday, July 3).
Where and how to watch UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier in India?
The main card is shown live in India on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi), while one can also stream the event live using the Sony LIV app and website.
|
UFC 276 Fight Card
Main Card
1. Middleweight Championship Bout: Israel Adesanya (c) vs. Jared Cannonier
2. Featherweight Championship Bout: Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs. Max Holloway
3. Middleweight Bout: Sean Strickland vs. Alex Pereira
4. Welterweight Bout: Robbie Lawler vs. Bryan Barberena
5. Bantamweight Bout: Pedro Munhoz vs. Sean O'Malley
Preliminary Card
1. Lightweight Bout: Brad Riddell vs. Jalin Turner
2. Welterweight Bout: Ian Garry vs. Gabriel Green
3. Welterweight Bout: Jim Miller vs. Donald Cerrone
4. Middleweight Bout: Brad Tavares vs. Dricus du Plessis
Early Preliminary Card
1. Middleweight Bout: Uriah Hall vs. Andre Muniz
2. Women's Flyweight Bout: Jessica Eye vs. Maycee Barber
3. Women's Bantamweight Bout: Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Julija Stoliarenko
|
Main Event: Adesanya vs. Cannonier - Talking Points
● Israel Adesanya goes for his fifth consecutive title defense against one of his most dangerous opponents to date.
° No. 3 ranked UFC Men's pound-for-pound fighter
° Undefeated at middleweight in his MMA career
° Longest Active UFC Win Streak (11) in Middleweight Division
° Second Most Knockdowns (12) in Middleweight History, 1 away from going level with Anderson Silva
° Has impressive victories over former champions Robert Whittaker (twice) and Anderson Silva, Marvin Vettori and Paulo Costa
● Jarred Cannonier intends to make the most of his first UFC title shot with another signature KO.
° No. 2 Ranked UFC Middleweight
° Success in Three Weight Classes (Middleweight, Light Heavyweight and Heavyweight)
° Has won 4 of 5 including 3 knockouts since middleweight debut
° Has KO victories over Anderson Silva, Derek Brunson, Jack Hermansson and David Branch
° Fifth Highest Knockdown Rate (0.92) Among Active Middleweights
|
Co-main Event: Volkanovski vs. Holloway 3 - Talking Points
● Surging UFC featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski expects to leave no doubt in his trilogy with Holloway that he is the true champion of the division.
° No. 2 ranked UFC Men's pound-for-pound fighter
° Undefeated in UFC in 11 fights
° Second Longest Active UFC Win Streak (11)
° Has two sensational championship victories over Brian Ortega and Chan Sung Jung.
● Fan favorite Max Holloway is gunning to regain his title and further his legacy as one of the best featherweights in UFC history.
° No. 6 ranked UFC Men's pound-for-pound fighter
° Most Post-Fight Bonuses in UFC Featherweight History
° Record holder for most featherweight wins (18), finishes (10) and strikes landed (3056)
° Most KO/TKO wins in the UFC Featherweight division history (8)
° Has notable wins over Yair Rodriguez, Calvin Kattar and Jose Aldo (twice)