UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier fight card, date, timings in IST, telecast & live streaming information

The main event of the stacked UFC 276 card will see middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will put the title on the line against No. 2 ranked contender Jarred Cannonier. This in fact will be The Last Style Bender Adesanya's fifth title defence since he unified the belts in 2019.

In the co-main event, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski has his sights set on successfully defending his title for the fourth time in a row when he faces No. 1 ranked contender Max Holloway in a fight that completes a trilogy between the pair.

Also on the main card, No. 4 ranked contender Sean Strickland face off Alex Pereira in an intriguing middleweight battle with title implications. Plus, former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler and Bryan Barberena go head-to-head in an early Fight of the Night contender.

The potential main card opener will see a compelling bantamweight bout as No. 10 ranked contender Pedro Munhoz aims to silence No. 13 ranked Sean O'Malley.

The preliminary card will see veterans Jim Miller and Donald Cerrone clash in a welterweight bout to take sole possession of the record for most UFC wins.

The prelims and early prelims will also see the likes of Brad Riddell, Jalin Turner, Ian Garry, Gabriel Green, Brad Tavares, Dricus du Plessis, Uriah Hall, Andre Muniz, Jessica Eye, Maycee Barber, Jessica-Rose Clark and Julija Stoliarenko in action.

Here is all you need to know about UFC 276:

Venue, date, timings and telecast information When and where is UFC 276 taking place? The event is set to take place on on Saturday (July 2) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Due to time difference, the event will take place on Sunday (July 3) in India. What time does UFC 276 early preliminary and preliminary card start? The early preliminary card starts at 6 PM ET / 3 PM PT / 10 PM GMT (Saturday, July 2) | 3:30 AM IST (Sunday, July 3), while the preliminary card starts at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT (Saturday, July 2) | 12 AM GMT / 5:30 AM IST (Sunday, July 3). What time does UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier main card start? The main card starts at 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT (Saturday, July 2) | 2 AM GMT / 7:30 AM IST (Sunday, July 3). Where and how to watch UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier in India? The main card is shown live in India on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi), while one can also stream the event live using the Sony LIV app and website. UFC 276 Fight Card Main Card 1. Middleweight Championship Bout: Israel Adesanya (c) vs. Jared Cannonier 2. Featherweight Championship Bout: Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs. Max Holloway 3. Middleweight Bout: Sean Strickland vs. Alex Pereira 4. Welterweight Bout: Robbie Lawler vs. Bryan Barberena 5. Bantamweight Bout: Pedro Munhoz vs. Sean O'Malley Preliminary Card 1. Lightweight Bout: Brad Riddell vs. Jalin Turner 2. Welterweight Bout: Ian Garry vs. Gabriel Green 3. Welterweight Bout: Jim Miller vs. Donald Cerrone 4. Middleweight Bout: Brad Tavares vs. Dricus du Plessis Early Preliminary Card 1. Middleweight Bout: Uriah Hall vs. Andre Muniz 2. Women's Flyweight Bout: Jessica Eye vs. Maycee Barber 3. Women's Bantamweight Bout: Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Julija Stoliarenko



Main Event: Adesanya vs. Cannonier - Talking Points ● Israel Adesanya goes for his fifth consecutive title defense against one of his most dangerous opponents to date. ° No. 3 ranked UFC Men's pound-for-pound fighter ° Undefeated at middleweight in his MMA career ° Longest Active UFC Win Streak (11) in Middleweight Division ° Second Most Knockdowns (12) in Middleweight History, 1 away from going level with Anderson Silva ° Has impressive victories over former champions Robert Whittaker (twice) and Anderson Silva, Marvin Vettori and Paulo Costa ● Jarred Cannonier intends to make the most of his first UFC title shot with another signature KO. ° No. 2 Ranked UFC Middleweight ° Success in Three Weight Classes (Middleweight, Light Heavyweight and Heavyweight) ° Has won 4 of 5 including 3 knockouts since middleweight debut ° Has KO victories over Anderson Silva, Derek Brunson, Jack Hermansson and David Branch ° Fifth Highest Knockdown Rate (0.92) Among Active Middleweights



Co-main Event: Volkanovski vs. Holloway 3 - Talking Points ● Surging UFC featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski expects to leave no doubt in his trilogy with Holloway that he is the true champion of the division. ° No. 2 ranked UFC Men's pound-for-pound fighter ° Undefeated in UFC in 11 fights ° Second Longest Active UFC Win Streak (11) ° Has two sensational championship victories over Brian Ortega and Chan Sung Jung. ● Fan favorite Max Holloway is gunning to regain his title and further his legacy as one of the best featherweights in UFC history. ° No. 6 ranked UFC Men's pound-for-pound fighter ° Most Post-Fight Bonuses in UFC Featherweight History ° Record holder for most featherweight wins (18), finishes (10) and strikes landed (3056) ° Most KO/TKO wins in the UFC Featherweight division history (8) ° Has notable wins over Yair Rodriguez, Calvin Kattar and Jose Aldo (twice)