UFC 277: Pena vs. Nunes 2 fight card, date, timings in IST, telecast and live streaming information

In the main event of UFC 277, UFC women's bantamweight champion Julianna Pena looks to defend her title for the first time in a rematch with No. 1 contender and former champion Amanda Nunes.

The co-main event will also be a championship bout as former champion and No. 1 ranked flyweight Brandon Moreno faces No. 2 contender Kai Kara-France in a rematch from three years ago, but this time the pair will lock horns for the interim UFC flyweight championship.

Also on the main card, Texas' own and No. 5 ranked heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis locks horns with surging No. 11 ranked Sergei Pavlovich after No. 4 ranked flyweight contender Alexandre Pantoja meets No. 6 ranked Alex Perez in an exciting bout.

In the scheduled main card opener, No. 4 ranked light heavyweight contender Magomed Ankalaev faces former title challenger and No. 5 ranked Anthony Smith in a bout with title implications.

The preliminary card will see Texas native Alex Morono look to put on a show against Matthew Semelsberger at welterweight, while Drew Dober battles Rafael Alves in an exciting lightweight matchup.

Also, Don'Tale Mayes meets debuting Hamdy Abdelwahab in a hard-hitting heavyweight bout after Drakkar Klose and Rafa Garcia clash in a lightweight bout.

Meanwhile, the early preliminary card will close out with Michael Morales facing a debuting Adam Fugitt in a welterweight bout after Ji Yeon Kim faces Joselyne Edwards in a flyweight bout.

Plus, Nicolae Negumereanu takes on debuting Dana White's Contender Series signee Ihor Potieria at light heavyweight after Orion Cosce and Blood Diamond clash in a welterweight bout that is scheduled to open the event.

Here is all you need to know about UFC 277:

