UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2 fight card, date, timings in IST, telecast & live streaming information

In the main event of UFC 278, the UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will make his sixth title defence when he takes on No. 2 contender Leon Edwards in a highly anticipated rematch.

In the co-main event, No. 6 ranked middleweight Paulo Costa faces former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold in his long-awaited return to the Octagon.

Also on the main card, former UFC featherweight champion and current No. 3 ranked bantamweight contender Jose Aldo takes on surging No. 6 ranked Merab Dvalishvili.

Plus, No. 11 ranked heavyweight contender Marcin Tybura faces undefeated No. 13 Alexandr Romanov in a pivotal matchup after Tyson Pedro squares off with Harry Hunsucker in a light heavyweight bout that is slated to open the main card.

In the preliminary card, Leonardo Santos takes on Jared Gordon in an intriguing lightweight bout after Wu Yanan meets Lucie Pudilova in a women's bantamweight contest.

Also, Sean Woodson faces Luis Saldana in an exciting featherweight bout, while Miranda Maverick squares off against Shanna Young in a women's flyweight bout that is expected to open the preliminary card.

In the early prelims, AJ Fletcher battles Ange Loosa in a welterweight tilt after No. 13 ranked flyweight contender Amir Albazi locks horns with Francisco Figueiredo.

The early prelims also features bantamweight bout in which Aoriqileng takes on Jay Perrin after Daniel Da Silva meets Victor Altamirano in a flyweight bout that is expected to serve as the event curtain-raiser.

Here is all you need to know about UFC 278 from timing to talking points:

Venue, date, timings and telecast information When and where is UFC 278 taking place? The event is set to take place on on Saturday (August 20) at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. Due to time difference, the event will take place on Sunday (August 21) in India. What time does UFC 278 early preliminary and preliminary card start? The early preliminary card starts at 6 PM ET / 3 PM PT / 10 PM GMT (Saturday, August 20) | 3:30 AM IST (Sunday, August 21), while the preliminary card starts at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT (Saturday, August 20) | 12 AM GMT / 5:30 AM IST (Sunday, August 21). What time does UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2 main card start? The main card starts at 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT (Saturday, August 20) | 2 AM GMT / 7:30 AM IST (Sunday, August 21). Where and how to watch UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2 in India? The main card is shown live in India on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi), while one can also stream the main card live using the Sony LIV app or website (subscription required). UFC 278 Fight Card Main Card 1. Welterweight Championship Bout: Kamaru Usman (c) vs. Leon Edwards 2. Middleweight Bout: Paulo Costa vs. Luke Rockhold 3. Bantamweight Bout: Jose Aldo vs. Merab Dvalishvili 4. Heavyweight Bout: Marcin Tybura vs. Alexander Romanov 5. Light Heavyweight Bout: Tyson Pedro vs. Harry Hunsucker Preliminary Card 1. Lightweight Bout: Leonardo Santos vs. Jared Gordon 2. Women's Bantamweight Bout: Wu Yanan vs. Lucie Pudilova 3. Featherweight Bout: Sean Woodson vs. Luis Saldana 4. Women's Flyweight Bout: Miranda Maverick vs. Shanna Young Early Preliminary Card 1. Welterweight Bout: A.J. Fletcher vs. Ange Loosa 2. Flyweight Bout: Francisco Figueiredo vs. Amir Albazi 3. Bantamweight Bout: Aori Qileng vs. Jay Perrin 4. Flyweight Bout: Daniel Lacerda vs. Victor Altamirano Main Event: Usman vs Edwards Talking Points Kamaru Usman hopes to further his title legacy by taking out another top contender in emphatic fashion. • UFC welterweight champion • No. 1 ranked pound-for pound fighter in the world • Nine wins by knockout, one by submission • Undefeated in the UFC • Holds wins over Colby Covington, Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal Leon Edwards intends to shock the world by dethroning Usman and capturing UFC gold. • No. 2 ranked UFC welterweight • Six wins by knockout, three by submission • Undefeated since loss to Usman in 2015 • Holds wins over Nate Diaz, Rafael Dos Anjos and Vincente Luque Co-main Event: Costa vs Rockhold Talking Points Paulo Costa aims to spoil Rockhold's return to the Octagon. • No. 6 ranked UFC middleweight • 11 wins by KO, one by submission • Nine first-round finishes • Holds wins over Uriah Hall, Yoel Romero and Johny Hendricks Luke Rockhold aims to secure an impressive win and resolidify himself as a contender after three years away. • Former UFC middleweight champion • Six wins by KO, eight by submission (2 guillotine) • 10 first-round finishes • Holds wins over Michael Bisping, Chris Weidman and David Branch