UFC 280: Oliveira vs. Makhachev fight card, date, timings in IST, telecast & live streaming information

In the UFC 280 main event, No. 1 UFC lightweight contender Charles Oliveira meets No. 4 ranked Islam Makhachev for the vacant world championship, while UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling squares off with No. 2 ranked contender TJ Dillashaw in the co-main event.

Also on the main card, former bantamweight champion Petr Yan clashes with No. 12 ranked fan-favorite Sean O'Malley after No. 6 ranked lightweight contender Beneil Dariush faces No. 9 ranked Mateusz Gamrot in a pivotal bout.

Plus, No. 1 ranked women's flyweight contender Katlyn Chookagian squares off with No. 7 Manon Fiorot in the main card opener after No. 5 ranked welterweight contender Belal Muhammad meets undefeated No. 8 Sean Brady in the featured prelim.

The preliminary card also features Makhmud Muradov, Caio Borralho, Nikita Krylov, Volkan Oezdemir, Zubaira Tukhugov, Lucas Almeida, Abubakar Nurmagomedov, Gadzhi Omargadzhiev, Armen Petrosyan, A.J. Dobson, Muhammad Mokaev, Malcolm Gordon, Karol Rosa and Lina Lansberg.

Here is all you need to know about UFC 280:

When and where is UFC 280 taking place?

The event is set to take place on Saturday (October 22) at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Due to time difference, the event will start on Saturday (October 22) and head into the early hours of Sunday (October 23) in India.

What time does UFC 280 early preliminary and preliminary card start?

The preliminary card starts at 10 AM ET / 7 AM PT / 2 PM GMT / 7:30 PM IST (Saturday, October 22) followed by the main card at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT / 6 PM GMT / 11:30 PM IST (Saturday, October 22).

Where and how to watch UFC 280: Oliveira vs. Makhachev in India?

The main card is shown live in India on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi), while one can also stream the event live using the Sony LIV app.

UFC 280 Fight Card

Main Card

1. Lightweight Title Bout: Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev

2. Bantamweight Title Bout: Aljamain Sterling (c) vs. T.J. Dillashaw

3. Bantamweight Bout: Petr Yan vs. Sean O'Malley

4. Lightweight Bout: Beneil Dariush vs. Mateusz Gamrot

5. Women's Flyweight Bout: Katlyn Chookagian vs. Manon Fiorot

Preliminary Card

1. Welterweight Bout: Belal Muhammad vs. Sean Brady

2. Middleweight Bout: Makhmud Muradov vs. Caio Borralho

3. Light Heavyweight Bout: Nikita Krylov vs. Volkan Oezdemir

4. Featherweight Bout: Zubaira Tukhugov vs. Lucas Almeida

5. Welterweight Bout: Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev

6. Middleweight Bout: Armen Petrosyan vs. A.J. Dobson

7. Flyweight Bout: Muhammad Mokaev vs. Malcolm Gordon

8. Women's Bantamweight Bout: Karol Rosa vs. Lina Lansberg

UFC 280 Main Event: Oliveira vs. Makhachev Talking Points

● Charles Oliveira looks to recapture the UFC lightweight championship.

◦ No. 1 ranked UFC lightweight and former champion

◦ No. 3 men's pound-for-pound fighter

◦ 21 wins by submission, nine by KO

◦ Most submissions in UFC history (16)

◦ Most finishes in UFC history (19)

◦ Holds wins over Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier, and Michael Chandler

● Islam Makhachev sets out to stop Oliveira and claim his spot atop the 155-pound division.

◦ No. 4 ranked UFC lightweight

◦ 10 fight win streak

◦ Eight first round finishes

◦ 10 wins by submission, three by KO

◦ Holds wins over Bobby Green, Dan Hooker, and Drew Dober

UFC 280 Co-main Event: Sterling vs. Dillashaw Talking Points

● Aljamain Sterling looks to defend his title and take out the former bantamweight champion.

◦ UFC bantamweight champion

◦ No. 7 men's pound-for-pound fighter

◦ Eight wins by submission, two by submission

◦ Seven fight win-streak

◦ Holds wins over Petr Yan (x2), Cory Sandhagen, and Pedro Munhoz

● TJ Dillashaw intends to defeat Sterling and reclaim the bantamweight championship for a third time.

◦ Former two-time UFC bantamweight champion

◦ Eight wins by KO, three by submission

◦ Has five of last six bouts

◦ Holds wins over Cory Sandhagen, Cody Garbrandt, and Raphael Assuncao