UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira fight card, date, timings in IST, telecast and live streaming information

In the main event of UFC 281, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya looks to settle the score with former kickboxing foe and No. 5 ranked contender Alex Pereira.

In the co-main event, UFC women's strawweight champion Carla Esparza intends to defend her newly won title for the first time against former champion and No. 2 ranked contender Zhang Weili.

Also on the main card, No. 2 ranked lightweight Dustin Poirier clashes with No. 5 ranked fan-favorite Michael Chandler in a thrilling matchup after former UFC lightweight champion and No. 12 ranked contender Frankie Edgar takes on Chris Gutierrez in a bantamweight bout.

Plus, No. 12 lightweight Dan Hooker squares off with Claudio Puelles in the potential main card opener after knockout artist Brad Riddell locks horns with submission specialist Renato Moicano in a lightweight bout that is expected to close the preliminary card.

The prelims will also see the likes of Dominick Reyes, Ryan Spann, Molly McCann, Erin Blanchfield, Andre Petroski, Wellington Turman in action.

Meanwhile in the early prelims, Matt Frevola, Ottman Azaitar, Karolina Kowalkiewicz, Silvana Gomez Juarez, Michael Trizano, Choi Seung-woo, Julio Arce and Montel Jackson will be involved.

Here is all you need to know about UFC 281:

Venue, date, timing, telecast & live streaming information When and where is UFC 281 taking place? The event is set to take place on Saturday (November 12) at the Madison Square Garden (MSG) in New York City. Due to time difference, the event will start in the early hours of Sunday (November 13) in India. What time does UFC 281 early preliminary and preliminary card start? The early preliminary card starts at 6 PM ET / 3 PM PT / 11 PM GMT (Saturday, November 12) | 4:30 AM IST (Sunday, November 13). The preliminary card starts at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT (Saturday, November 12) | 1 AM GMT / 6:30 AM IST (Sunday, November 13). What time does UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira main card start? The main card starts at 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT (Saturday, November 12) | 3 AM GMT / 8:30 AM IST (Sunday, November 13). Where and how to watch UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira in India? Watch the LIVE coverage of UFC 281 on Sony Sports Ten 2 (English), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) & Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels from 8:30 AM IST on 13th November 2022. Fans in India, can also live stream the main card on Sony LIV. UFC 281 Fight Card Main Card 1. Middleweight Championship Bout: Israel Adesanya (c) vs. Alex Pereira 2. Women's Strawweight Championship Bout: Carla Esparza (c) vs. Zhang Weili 3. Lightweight Bout: Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler 4. Bantamweight Bout: Frankie Edgar vs. Chris Gutierrez 5. Lightweight Bout: Dan Hooker vs. Claudio Puelles Preliminary Card 1. Lightweight Bout: Brad Riddell vs. Renato Moicano 2. Light Heavyweight Bout: Dominick Reyes vs. Ryan Spann 3. Women's Flyweight Bout: Molly McCann vs. Erin Blanchfield 4. Middleweight Bout: Andre Petroski vs. Wellington Turman Early Preliminary Card 1. Lightweight Bout: Matt Frevola vs. Ottman Azaitar 2. Women's Strawweight Bout: Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez 3. Featherweight Bout: Michael Trizano vs. Choi Seung-woo 4. Bantamweight Bout: Julio Arce vs. Montel Jackson 5. Light Heavyweight Bout: Carlos Ulberg vs. Nicolae Negumereanu UFC 281 Main Event: Adesanya vs. Pereira Talking Points ● Israel Adesanya seeks to avenge a pair of kickboxing losses to Pereira and prove he is the best martial artist on the planet. ◦ UFC Middleweight Champion ◦ No. 2 in men's pound-for-pound ranking ◦ Longest Active UFC Win Streak in Middleweight Division ◦ Second Most Knockdowns in Middleweight History ◦ Fourth Highest Significant Strike Defense Among Active Middleweights ◦ Notable wins over former champions Robert Whittaker (twice) and Anderson Silva, as well as Derek Brunson, Marvin Vettori and Paulo Costa ● Alex Pereira has his sights set on showing that he is the best striker in MMA by defeating Adesanya once again and claiming 185-gold. ◦ No. 4 ranked UFC Middleweight ◦ Former Glory kickboxing middleweight and light heavyweight champion ◦ Two-Time Performance of the Night Winner ◦ Striking Rate and Accuracy ◦ Has impressive finishes over Sean Strickland and Andreas Michailidis UFC 281 Co-main Event: Esparza vs Zhang Talking Points ● Carla Esparza expects to secure her first successful title defense by neutralizing Zhang. ◦ No. 2 in women's pound-for-pound ranking ◦ 44 - Most Takedowns Landed in Women's UFC History ◦ 901 - Most Ground Strikes Landed in Strawweight History ◦ 10 - Longest Active UFC Win Streak in Strawweight Division ◦ Currently on a six-fight win streak ◦ Has notable wins over Yan Xiaonan, Marina Rodriguez and Michelle Waterson ● Zhang Weili plans to add another UFC champion to her resume by vanquishing Esparza. ◦ No. 6 in women's pound-for-pound ranking ◦ No. 2 in women's strawweight ranking ◦ First and only Chinese champion in UFC history ◦ Has entertained fans with victories over Joanna Jedrzejczyk (twice), Jessica Andrade and Jessica Aguilar ◦ 42 seconds - Third Fastest Knockout in Strawweight History ◦ 5.78 per minute - Third Highest Strike Rate in Strawweight History