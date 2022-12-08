UFC 282: Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev fight card, date, timings in IST, telecast & live streaming information

In the main event of UFC 282, former champion and No. 3 contender Jan Blachowicz will attempt to stop the momentum of No. 4 ranked Magomed Ankalaev in a clash for the vacant UFC light heavyweight championship.

In the co-main event, it will be lightweight fireworks as Paddy Pimblett locks horns with Jared Gordon in a bout that is guaranteed to deliver action.

Also on the main card, Santiago Ponzinibbio clashes with Alex Morono in a thrilling welterweight matchup, while an intriguing middleweight bout will see No. 10 ranked Darren Till makes his long-waited return against No. 14 Dricus Du Plessis.

In the main card opener, No. 9 ranked Bryce Mitchell squares off with undefeated No. 14 contender Ilia Topuria in a pivotal featherweight bout after No. 9 ranked heavyweight Jairzinho Rozenstruik and No. 11 Chris Daukaus lock horns in a hard-hitting bout to close out the preliminary card.

The preliminary card will also see Dana White's Contender Series (DWCS) signee Raul Rosas Jr. sets out to make history as he'll be the youngest fighter to ever enter the Octagon when he takes on Jay Perrin at bantamweight.

Plus, Edmen Shahbazyan looks to bounce back in the win column with an impressive victory over Dalcha Lungiambula at middleweight after exciting middleweights No. 15 ranked Chris Curtis and knockout artist Joaquin Buckley open the preliminary card.

The early prelims will see Billy Quarantillo face Alexander Hernandez at featherweight after DWCS alumnis TJ Brown and Erik Silva go to war in an action-packed featherweight bout.

Also, DWCS signee Vinicius Salvador makes his Octagon debut against Daniel Da Silva at flyweight after undefeated bantamweights Cameron Saaiman and Steven Koslow put their

perfect records on the line to kick off the event.

Here is all you need to know about UFC 282:

Here is all you need to know about UFC 282:

UFC 282 Venue, date, timing, telecast & live streaming info When and where is UFC 282 taking place? The event is set to take place on Saturday (December 10) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Due to time difference, the event will start in the early hours of Sunday (December 11) in India. What time does UFC 282 early preliminary and preliminary card start? The early preliminary card starts at 6 PM ET / 3 PM PT / 11 PM GMT (Saturday, December 10) | 4:30 AM IST (Sunday, December 11). Meanwhile, the preliminary card starts at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT (Saturday, December 10) | 1 AM GMT / 6:30 AM IST (Sunday, December 11). What time does UFC 282: Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev main card start? The main card starts at 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT (Saturday, December 10) | 3 AM GMT / 8:30 AM IST (Sunday, December 11). Where and how to watch UFC 282: Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev in India? Watch the LIVE coverage of 282 - Blachowicz vs Ankalaev on Sony Sports Ten 2 (English), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) & Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels from 8:30 AM IST on 11th December 2022. Fans in India, can also live stream the main card on Sony LIV. UFC 282 Fight Card UFC 282 Main Card 1. Light Heavyweight Championship Bout: Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev 2. Lightweight Bout: Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon 3. Catchweight (180 lb) Bout: Alex Morono vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio 4. Middleweight Bout: Darren Till vs. Dricus du Plessis 5. Featherweight Bout: Bryce Mitchell vs. Ilia Topuria UFC 282 Preliminary Card 1. Heavyweight Bout: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Chris Daukaus 2. Bantamweight Bout: Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Jay Perrin 3. Middleweight Bout: Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Dalcha Lungiambula 4. Middleweight Bout: Chris Curtis vs. Joaquin Buckley UFC 282 Early Preliminary Card 1. Featherweight Bout: Billy Quarantillo vs. Alexander Hernandez 2. Featherweight Bout: T.J. Brown vs. Erik Silva 3. Flyweight Bout: Vinicius Salvador vs. Daniel da Silva 4. Bantamweight Bout: Cameron Saaiman vs. Steven Koslow

Blachowicz and Ankalaev go head-to-head on Saturday. Who do you think will get the job done?



Give us your predictions below!



UFC 282 Main Event: Blachowicz vs Ankalaev Talking Points • Jan Blachowicz returns to the Octagon to reclaim the light heavyweight title and take out rising contender Ankalaev in the process. ◦ Former UFC light heavyweight champion ◦ No. 3 ranked UFC light heavyweight ◦ Nine wins by KO, nine via submission ◦ Holds wins over Israel Adesanya, Aleksandar Rakic, and Dominick Reyes • Magomed Ankalaev is determined to defeat Blachowicz and seize the vacant 205-pound title. ◦ No. 4 ranked UFC light heavyweight ◦ Nine fight win-streak ◦ 10 wins by KO, six first-round finishes ◦ Holds wins over Anthony Smith, Thiago Santos, and Volkan Oezdemir

A special behind-the-scenes look at Paddy's interview with UFC President Dana White

UFC 282 Co-main Event: Pimblett vs Gordon Talking Points • Paddy Pimblett steps back inside the Octagon to put on a show-stealing performance against Gordon. ◦ Nine wins by submission, six by knockout ◦ Five fight win-streak ◦ Holds wins over Jordan Leavitt, Rodrigo Vargas, and Luigi Vendramini • Jared Gordon intends to spoil Pimblett's moment and secure the biggest win of his career. ◦ Six wins by KO, two by submission ◦ Has won five of last seven bouts ◦ Holds wins over Leonardo Santos, Joe Solecki, and Danny Chavez