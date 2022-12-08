UFC 282: Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev fight card, date, timings in IST, telecast & live streaming information

UFC 282 Venue, date, timing, telecast & live streaming info
When and where is UFC 282 taking place?
The event is set to take place on Saturday (December 10) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Due to time difference, the event will start in the early hours of Sunday (December 11) in India.
What time does UFC 282 early preliminary and preliminary card start?
The early preliminary card starts at 6 PM ET / 3 PM PT / 11 PM GMT (Saturday, December 10) | 4:30 AM IST (Sunday, December 11).
Meanwhile, the preliminary card starts at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT (Saturday, December 10) | 1 AM GMT / 6:30 AM IST (Sunday, December 11).
What time does UFC 282: Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev main card start?
The main card starts at 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT (Saturday, December 10) | 3 AM GMT / 8:30 AM IST (Sunday, December 11).
Where and how to watch UFC 282: Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev in India?
Watch the LIVE coverage of 282 - Blachowicz vs Ankalaev on Sony Sports Ten 2 (English), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) & Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels from 8:30 AM IST on 11th December 2022. Fans in India, can also live stream the main card on Sony LIV.
UFC 282 Fight Card
UFC 282 Main Card
1. Light Heavyweight Championship Bout: Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev
2. Lightweight Bout: Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon
3. Catchweight (180 lb) Bout: Alex Morono vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio
4. Middleweight Bout: Darren Till vs. Dricus du Plessis
5. Featherweight Bout: Bryce Mitchell vs. Ilia Topuria
UFC 282 Preliminary Card
1. Heavyweight Bout: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Chris Daukaus
2. Bantamweight Bout: Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Jay Perrin
3. Middleweight Bout: Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Dalcha Lungiambula
4. Middleweight Bout: Chris Curtis vs. Joaquin Buckley
UFC 282 Early Preliminary Card
1. Featherweight Bout: Billy Quarantillo vs. Alexander Hernandez
2. Featherweight Bout: T.J. Brown vs. Erik Silva
3. Flyweight Bout: Vinicius Salvador vs. Daniel da Silva
4. Bantamweight Bout: Cameron Saaiman vs. Steven Koslow
|
UFC 282 Main Event: Blachowicz vs Ankalaev Talking Points
• Jan Blachowicz returns to the Octagon to reclaim the light heavyweight title and take out rising contender Ankalaev in the process.
◦ Former UFC light heavyweight champion
◦ No. 3 ranked UFC light heavyweight
◦ Nine wins by KO, nine via submission
◦ Holds wins over Israel Adesanya, Aleksandar Rakic, and Dominick Reyes
• Magomed Ankalaev is determined to defeat Blachowicz and seize the vacant 205-pound title.
◦ No. 4 ranked UFC light heavyweight
◦ Nine fight win-streak
◦ 10 wins by KO, six first-round finishes
◦ Holds wins over Anthony Smith, Thiago Santos, and Volkan Oezdemir
|
UFC 282 Co-main Event: Pimblett vs Gordon Talking Points
• Paddy Pimblett steps back inside the Octagon to put on a show-stealing performance against Gordon.
◦ Nine wins by submission, six by knockout
◦ Five fight win-streak
◦ Holds wins over Jordan Leavitt, Rodrigo Vargas, and Luigi Vendramini
• Jared Gordon intends to spoil Pimblett's moment and secure the biggest win of his career.
◦ Six wins by KO, two by submission
◦ Has won five of last seven bouts
◦ Holds wins over Leonardo Santos, Joe Solecki, and Danny Chavez