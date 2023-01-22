UFC 283 Results And Recap: Brandon Moreno And Jamahal Hill Crowned New Champions In The Headliner

Main Event: Hill dominates Teixeira

Nothing but thrills came from No. 2 ranked Glover Teixeira and No. 7 ranked Jamahal Hill in their clash for the vacant UFC light heavyweight championship.

At 43 years old, former champion Teixeira showed intelligence and grit, but it was Hill who had the chance to shine with huge punches, knees and kicks.

Hill claimed two records with the performance: the unofficial highest number of strikes in a light heavyweight bout, and the first Dana White's Contender Series veteran to win a UFC title.

After being awarded the unanimous decision and the belt at 3 AM in Rio, through sobs Hill said, "To get to this, it's unreal. Hard work, dedication, personal responsibility.

"Too many people told me I couldn't do it, that it was impossible. What do you have to say now?! I had to fight to get here. I had to fight to live, just to get this chance. You can do anything if you're willing to fight for it."

Co-main Event: Moreno forces doctor stoppage

In a fourth match up every bit as thrilling as the first three between the two best flyweights in the world, the rivalry has ended with interim UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno unifying the title against Deiveson Figueiredo.

Moreno was one step ahead for three rounds, and a damaging left punch caused damage to the eye of Figueiredo that had the doctor issue a stoppage before the next round could begin.

Amidst an onslaught of boos from the Brazilian crowd, Moreno said, "We've fought each other four times at flyweight, and this (the belt) was very hard for me. I understand the people, but the people have to understand I'm just trying to get food for my family. Viva Mexico!"

First round finishes galore!

It was a quick night for three Brazilians: Gilbert "Durinho" Burns submitted Neil Magny with a head and arm choke; Johnny Walker finished Paul Craig by TKO with one foot in the air; and newcomer Brunno Ferreira remained undefeated by knocking out veteran Gregory Rodrigues.

A legend retires

Mauricio "Shogun" Rua may not have claimed victory in the final fight of his 20+ year career, but the storied fighter exited the Octagon to a standing ovation by his Brazilian countrymen. Ukraine's Ihor Potieria timed a smart left hook that earned him the emotional TKO win.

The Brazilian brothers were on fire!

Ismael Bonfim made his UFC debut with a stunning KO by flying knee to face plant Terrance McKinney in the first round, then his brother Gabriel Bonfim jumped guard and secured a guillotine in just 49 seconds of the first round.

UFC 283 Final Results

UFC 283 Main Card Results

1. Light Heavyweight Championship Bout: Jamahal Hill defeated Glover Teixeira by unanimous decision (50-44, 50-44, 50-44)

2. Flyweight Championship Bout: Brandon Moreno defeated Deiveson Figueiredo by TKO (doctor stoppage) at 5:00 of Round 3

3. Welterweight Bout: Gilbert Burns defeated Neil Magny by submission (arm-triangle choke) at 4:15 of Round 1

4. Women's Flyweight Bout: Jessica Andrade defeated Lauren Murphy by unanimous decision (30-25, 30-25, 30-26)

5. Light Heavyweight Bout: Johnny Walker defeated Paul Craig by TKO (strikes) at 2:16 of Round 1

UFC 283 Preliminary Card Results

1. Light Heavyweight Bout: Ihor Potieria defeated Mauricio Rua by TKO (strikes) at 4:05 of Round 1

2. Middleweight Bout: Brunno Ferreira defeated Gregory Rodrigues by KO (left hand) at 4:13 of Round 1

3. Lightweight Bout: Thiago Moises defeated Melquizael Costa by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:05 of Round 2

4. Welterweight Bout: Gabriel Bonfim defeated Mounir Lazzez by submission (guillotine choke) at 0:49 of Round 1

UFC 283 Early Preliminary Card Results

1. Heavyweight Bout: Jailton Almeida defeated Shamil Abdurakhimov by TKO (strikes) at 2:56 of Round 2

2. Lightweight Bout: Ismael Bonfim defeated Terrance McKinney by KO (flying knee) at 2:17 of Round 2

3. Welterweight Bout: Nicolas Dalby defeated Warlley Alves by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

4. Women's Featherweight Bout: Josiane Nunes defeated Zarah Fairn by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

5. Bantamweight Bout: Cody Stamann defeated Luan Lacerda by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

6. Bantamweight Bout: Daniel Marcos defeated Saimon Oliveira by KO (strikes) at 2:18 of Round 2