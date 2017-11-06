UFC announce schedule for first quarter of 2018

Bengaluru, November 6: The UFC announced the schedule for the first quarter of 2018 during Saturday's UFC 217 which includes nine fight cards and its also an increase of one event from the previous two years.

The first quarter of next year kicks off with a Fight Night event in St. Louis, Missouri and wraps up with a trip to the O2 Arena in London, England. The promotion last visited St. Louis for UFC 19 in March 1999 while they visted the 02 Arena on March 17, 2017 for UFC Fight Night 107.

Next up, a vist to TD Garden in Boston with UFC 220, the last time an event in Boston was held in January 2016 with UFC Fight Night 81. The Charlotte event marks the promotions first event in that city since UFC Fight Night 21 in March 2010.

BREAKING: First UFC events of 2018 pic.twitter.com/2dLzysicOU — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) November 5, 2017

The Austin event is the first time the UFC has held a card in that city since UFC Fight Night 57 in November 2014. The Amway Center will host its first event since UFC on FOX 17 in December 2015.

UFC 222 will be the first event of 2018 to be held at T-Mobile Arena, the promotion concludes this year's final event in that arena with UFC 219 and it will be sixth visit of the year.

Other international stops include Belem, Brazil, and Perth, Australia. It will be the first time that the Octagon visits those cities.

Here is the full list of events with date and venue information: