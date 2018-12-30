English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

UFC announce second quarter 2019 event dates

By
ESPN+ and ESPN to Carry Seven UFC Fight Night Events from April through June 2019
ESPN+ and ESPN to Carry Seven UFC Fight Night Events from April through June 2019

Las Vegas, December 30: UFC announced the dates and distribution plans for UFC events in the second quarter 2019 on Saturday (December 29).

The schedule is a continuation of the historic multi-year agreement between UFC and The Walt Disney Company's Direct-To-Consumer & International segment and ESPN beginning in 2019 that makes ESPN+ and ESPN the exclusive media homes of UFC in the United States. The exact locations of the Q2 events will be announced at a later date.

The first of five second-quarter "UFC Fight Night on ESPN+" takes place Saturday, April 20 on the premiummulti-sport, direct-to-consumer video service. ESPN+ will also carry Saturday UFC events on May 4, May 18, June 1 and June 22, with ESPN+ exclusively streaming all bouts for each event.

ESPN linear networks will air two "UFC Fight Night on ESPN" in the second quarter, on Saturday, April 27 and Saturday, June 29. The main card for both events will be televised live to a national audience exclusively on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, while the prelims and early prelims will be streamed live on ESPN+.

Other confirmed events for the second quarter 2019 include three UFC Pay-Per-Views: UFC 236 on Saturday, April 13; UFC 237 on Saturday, May 11; and UFC 238 on Saturday, June 8. ESPN linear networks will televise the prelims for each of these events.

UFC 2019 Q2 schedule

Saturday, April 13: UFC 236

Saturday, April 20: UFC FIGHT NIGHT ON ESPN+

Saturday, April 27: UFC FIGHT NIGHT ON ESPN

Saturday, May 4: UFC FIGHT NIGHT ON ESPN+

Saturday, May 11: UFC 237

Saturday, May 18: UFC FIGHT NIGHT ON ESPN+

Saturday, June 1: UFC FIGHT NIGHT ON ESPN+

Saturday, June 8: UFC 238

Saturday, June 22: UFC FIGHT NIGHT ON ESPN+

Saturday, June 29: UFC FIGHT NIGHT ON ESPN

Locations, fight cards and ticket on-sale information will be announced at a later date.

Meanwhile, the quarter one schedule was released much earlier. Here is the 2019 Q1 schedule:

UFC Q1 schedule for 2019

Source: Press Release

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Sunday, December 30, 2018, 10:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 30, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue