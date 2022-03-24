UFC Columbus 2022: Blaydes vs. Daukaus Fight Card, Date, Time in India, Telecast and Live Streaming Info

In the main event, heavyweight contenders clash as No. 4 Curtis Blaydes takes on fast-rising No. 9 Chris Daukaus, while the co-main event will see a top-10 contenders clash at women's flyweight as No. 7 ranked Joanne Wood meets No. 9 ranked Alexa Grasso.

Also on the main card, top flyweight contenders clash as No. 2 ranked Askar Askarov meets No. 6 ranked Kai Kara-France in a highly-anticipated top-10 match-up, while Heavyweights Ilir Latifi and Aleksei Oleinik do battle.

MMA legend Matt Brown looks to steal the show in front of his hometown fans when he faces Bryan Barberena in a welterweight bout guaranteed to deliver action.

Plus, Marc Diakiese meets Viacheslav Borshchev in a lightweight bout that is set to open the main card after No. 9 ranked welterweight Neil Magny takes on unorthodox striker Max Griffin in a bout that will close the preliminary card.

Meanwhile, the preliminary card will also see the likes of Sara McMann, Karol Rosa, Chris Gutierrez, Danaa Batgerel, Aliaskhab Khizriev, Denis Tiuliulin, Jennifer Maia, Manon Fiorot, Matheus Nicolau, David Dvorak, Luis Saldana and Bruno Souza in action.

Here is all you need to know about UFC Columbus 2022:

Venue, date, timing and telecast information When and where is UFC Columbus 2022 taking place? The event takes place on Saturday (March 26) at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. And due to time difference, the event will take place in the early hours of Sunday (March 27) in India. What time does UFC Columbus 2022 start? The preliminary card starts at 4 PM ET / 1 PM PT / 9 PM GMT (Saturday, March 26) | 2:30 AM IST (Sunday, March 27). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 7 PM PM ET / 4 PM PT / 11 PM GMT (Saturday, March 26) | 4:30 AM IST (Sunday, March 27). Where and how to watch UFC Columbus 2022? The main card will shown live on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) with live streaming available on Sony LIV. In the US, all bouts will be available on ESPN+. UFC Columbus 2022 Fight Card Main Card 1. Heavyweight Bout: Curtis Blaydes vs. Chris Daukaus 2. Women's Flyweight Bout: Joanne Wood vs. Alexa Grasso 3. Flyweight Bout: Askar Askarov vs. Kai Kara-France 4. Welterweight Bout: Matt Brown vs. Bryan Barberena 5. Heavyweight Bout: Ilir Latifi vs. Alexey Oleynik 6. Lightweight Bout: Marc Diakiese vs. Viacheslav Borschev Preliminary Card 1. Welterweight Bout: Neil Magny vs. Max Griffin 2. Women's Bantamweight Bout: Sara McMann vs. Karol Rosa 3. Bantamweight Bout: Chris Gutierrez vs. Danaa Batgerel 4. Middleweight bout: Aliaskhab Khizriev vs. Denis Tiuliulin 5. Women's Flyweight Bout: Jennifer Maia vs. Manon Fiorot 6. Flyweight Bout: Matheus Nicolau vs. David Dvorak 7. Featherweight Bout: Luis Saldana vs. Bruno Souza Main Event: Blaydes vs. Daukaus Talking Points • Curtis Blaydes looks to add another spectacular knockout this resume. ◦ 10 wins by knockout ◦ Two first-round finishes ◦ 10-2 record, 1 NC in his last 13 ◦ Holds wins over Alistair Overeem, Jairzinho Rozenstruik, and Alexander Volkov • Chris Daukaus aims to capture the biggest win of his career with a first-round finish ◦ 11 wins by KO ◦ Eight first-round finishes ◦ Has won five of his last 6 bouts ◦ Holds wins over Shamil Abdurakhimov, Aleksei Oleinik and Parker Porter Ready to continue her rise up the flyweight division 📈



[ AlexaGrasso | #UFCColumbus | Saturday | LIVE on ESPN ] pic.twitter.com/lmEdLbdkPf — UFC (ufc) March 23, 2022 Co-main Event: Wood vs Grasso Talking Points • Joanne Wood hopes to defeat Grasso and continue rising up the flyweight ladder ◦ Five wins by KO, one by submission ◦ Four first-round finishes ◦ Holds wins over Jessica Eye, Andrea Lee, and Ariane Lipski • Alexa Grasso intends to have a dominant performance and begin her climb toward title contention ◦ Four wins by KO ◦ Four first-round finishes ◦ Has won four of her last six ◦ Holds wins over Maycee Barber, Ji Yeon Kim, and Karolina Kowalkiewicz