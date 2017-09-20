UFC: Cris Cyborg wants Ronda Rousey fight in WWE

Bengaluru, September 20: The UFC women's featherweight champion Cris "Cyborg" Justino has answered an earlier comment put forth by Ronda Rousey's coach Edmond Tarverdyan, and says that she's ready for the fight, but not necessarily in the octagon.

Cyborg posted on her website that she would be willing to face Rousey, but intersetingly suggested the matchup would be better suited for WWE. The two athletes are always being speculated to join WWE and this statement makes it even more clearer of a future in the squared-circle.

"If Ronda is wanting to make the fight for the fans, I would still be willing to give them it," she said. "But I think it would be better to take place inside the WWE ring.

"For her it gets her one step closer to Hollywood and for me it would be another exciting challenge and a chance to test my athletic ability."

The post was a response to comments from Rousey's trainer, Tarverdyan, who wants Rousey to fight Justino when she makes her long awaited return.

As the two fighters are in the twilight of their careers, Justino said she isn't really interested in a potential bout.

"When I wanted to fight her it was because she was at the top of her game and she had all the confidence in the world," she wrote.

"I wanted the challenge so bad I almost killed myself trying to make the lowest weight possible just to give this fight to the fans, and she made every excuse for it not to happen. Both of us are now at different chapters in our careers and for me that chapter is finished."

In response to the post by Cyborg, Tarverdyan with a tweet said, he and Rousey feel Justino is a steroid user.

The 1 thing Ronda Rousey and me agree on is @criscyborg is a steroid user! — Edmond Tarverdyan (@EdmondTarverdy) September 20, 2017

Rousey has lost her last two bouts to bring her career record to 12-2. The last time she fought was at UFC 207 in December 2016, the night when she faced a first-round knockout by Amanda Nunes.

While Cyborg is on the back off a TKO victory over Tonya Evinger at UFC 214, where she claimed the featherweight belt.