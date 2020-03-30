UFC dream fights vol.4: Jon Jones v Stipe Miocic

In a career that notes just one defeat, and even that has an asterisk next to it given it was a contentious disqualification loss to Matt Hamill back in December 2009, Jones has fair claims to call himself the greatest of all time.

The UFC light heavyweight champion has defeated all before him in the division and many are now clamouring for him to step up in weight.

That would present the intriguing possibility of a showdown with Miocic, a man who has forged his own reputation as a fearsome competitor in UFC.

In the fourth edition of our UFC dream fights we would love to see series, we have profiled Jones and Miocic's records in the Octagon.

WHY DO WE WANT TO SEE THIS FIGHT?

Jones was not entirely convincing in his previous two title defences against Thiago Santos and Dominick Reyes and rematches with either man, particularly the latter, should not be discounted.

But in truth there is little else for 'Bones' to accomplish at light heavyweight and if the opportunity to fight for a second belt arises it is one he should grasp.

Miocic, 37, has wins over the likes of Daniel Cormier, Francis Ngannou and Junior Dos Santos on his resume and would be a mouth-watering opponent for Jones.

GREATEST ACHIEVEMENTS

Where do you even start with Jones' achievements? He has simply dominated at light heavyweight and holds UFC records in the division for most title defences, most wins, longest win streak and most submission wins. There is little wonder Jones' name is at the top of most people's pound-for-pound greatest.

Miocic is a two-time UFC heavyweight champion, first winning the strap off Fabricio Werdum in May 2016 and defeating Cormier in a rematch for the belt last August. No other heavyweight has more consecutive title defences than Miocic's three.

WHAT'S THEIR MMA RECORD (W-L-D)?

Jones: 26-1-0

Miocic: 19-3-0

TALE OF THE TAPE

Jones:

Age: 32

Height: 6'4" (193cm)

Weight: 205lbs (93kg)

Reach: 84"

Leg Reach: 45"

Miocic:

Age: 37

Height: 6'4" (193cm)

Weight: 240lbs (109kg)

Reach: 80"

Leg Reach: 39"

WHAT THEY'VE SAID ABOUT A POTENTIAL FIGHT

Jones said in an interview with UFC in February: "If the UFC comes to me and offers me a big title fight against Stipe for big dollars, I'm obviously going to take that. I'm always getting thrown in with greatest fighters of all-time. I think the reason it's even an argument is because I haven't secured a second belt. Once I do that, it won't be much of an argument anymore."

Miocic told FloCombat: "Listen, I'll fight anyone. If the UFC wants me to fight Jon, I'll fight him. I'm the baddest man on the planet for a reason. He can think what he wants, whatever. Listen, at the end of the day I am relevant."

FIGHT STATS IN UFC

Jones:

- Jones has landed 1,463 of the 2,526 significant strikes he has attempted, giving him a success rate of 58 per cent.

- The 32-year-old has attempted 95 takedowns, completing 44 per cent.

- He has blocked a sensational 95 per cent of takedown attempts from his opponents, and guarded against 64 per cent of significant strikes.

- Jones lands on average 4.3 significant strikes per minute and absorbs 2.22.

Miocic:

- Of the 1,621 significant strikes Miocic has attempted, 843 have landed (a 52 per cent success rate).

- Miocic has defended 57 per cent of such strikes against him, and seen off 73 per cent of takedown attempts.

- The majority of his strikes come from a standing position (576, 68 per cent).

- In terms of grappling, Miocic has completed 25 of 66 takedowns.