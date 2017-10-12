UFC: Fabricio Werdum replaces Mark Hunt in Sydney main event

Bengaluru, October 12: The UFC have announced that Fabricio Werdum will replace Mark Hunt to fight Marcin Tybura in the main event of UFC Sydney hosted by Qudos Bank Arena on Novmber 19.

Hunt was withdrawn from the card due to his health issues on which he himself wrote for the Players Voice in September.

"Following a recent first-person article published by heavyweight Mark Hunt, the UFC has taken the precautionary steps of removing Hunt from a previously announced bout in Sydney, Australia," a UFC official said, according to Daily Telegraph's Nick Walshaw.

"The health-related statements made by Hunt in the article represent the first time UFC was made aware of these claims. Athlete health and safety is of the utmost importance to the organization and it would never knowingly schedule an athlete complaining of health issues for a fight.

"The organization will require that Hunt undergo further testing and evaluations prior to competing in any future UFC bout."

Hunt wasn't pleased with the change and took to social media to react on the issue.

@danawhite u peice of shit motherfuker why u fuckers pull me from the fight u getting another lawsuit u fuckwit u can kiss my ass u bald headed prick🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕 u put that chicken shit bitch in get fucked cocksucker A post shared by The Super Samoan (@markhuntfighter) on Oct 10, 2017 at 4:20pm PDT

Werdum is fresh off a stoppage victory against Walt Harris whom he submiited in just 65 seconds of the first-round this past Saturday (October 7) at UFC 216 in Las Vegas.

Harris was originally scheduled to face Mark Godbeer - who pulled out - that night and stepped in as a replacement for Derrick Lewis, who withdrew from the bout with a back injury just hours before his scheduled fight.