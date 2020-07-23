English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

UFC Fight Island 3: Whittaker vs. Till fight card, date, start time and where to watch

By
UFC Fight Island 3: Card and TV Schedule
UFC Fight Island 3: Card and TV Schedule

Bengaluru, July 23: After three successful events, the Ultimate Fighting Championship action on Fight Island concludes this weekend with UFC Fight Island 3: Whittaker vs. Till.

The main event of UFC Fight Island 3 will see a pivotal middleweight contender's bout between Robert Whittaker and Darren Till, while the co-main event will see light heavyweight legends Shogun Rua and Antonio Rogerio Nogueira close out their epic trilogy.

Also on the main card, former UFC champion and No. 14 ranked Fabricio Werdum welcomes former light heavyweight title challenger Alexander Gustafsson to the heavyweight division.

Former champion and No. 7 ranked Carla Esparza attempts to hand undefeated No. 9 Marina Rodriguez her first loss in a matchup of top women's strawweight contenders, while Paul Craig battles fellow light heavyweight grappler Gadzhimurad Antigulov.

Plus, an exciting welterweight matchup sees Alex Oliveira take on Peter Sobotta, while Khamzat Chimaev looks to set a record for fastest back-to-back UFC wins when he welcomes Rhys McKee in the main card opener.

In the preliminary card, veteran lightweight Francisco Trinaldo looks to spoil the UFC debut of Jai Herbert, while Nicolas Dalby intends to put on another exciting performance when he meets Jesse Ronson on short notice at welterweight.

The eight-fight prelims card also sees the likes of Tom Aspinall, Jake Collier, Movsar Evloev, Mike Grundy, Tanner Boser, Raphael Pessoa, Bethe Correia, Pannie Kianzad, Ramazan Emeev, Niklas Stolze, Nathaniel Wood and John Castaneda in action.

Here is all you need to know about UFC Fight Island 3: Whittaker vs. Till:

Venue, date, start time and telecast information

When and where is UFC Fight Island 3 taking place?

The event takes place on Sunday (July 26) at the Flash Forum on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

What time does UFC Fight Island 3 start?

The preliminary card starts at 2.30 AM IST (Sunday, July 26) | 5 PM ET / 2 PM PT | 9 PM GMT (Saturday, July 25) and the main card at 5.30 AM IST | 12 AM GMT (Sunday, July 26) | 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT (Saturday, July 25).

Where to watch UFC Fight Island 3?

The full event will be simulcast airing live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ (English and Spanish). In India, the main card will be telecast live on Sony TEN 2 and streamed live via Sony LIV.

Main event: Robert Whittaker vs Darren Till Talking Points

Robert Whittaker (21-5, fighting out of Sydney, Australia) aims to return to his winning ways and secure the next shot at his lost title.

● Former middleweight champion and No. 1 ranked contender

● 10 wins by KO, five via submission

● 8-1 at middleweight

● Six first-round finishes

● Holds wins over Yoel Romero (twice), Jacare Souza and Derek Brunson

Darren Till (18-2-1, fighting out of Liverpool, England) seeks to earn a shot at the middleweight championship by taking out his first former champion.

● No. 5 ranked middleweight contender

● 10 wins by KO, two via submission

● Five first-round finishes

● Won five of last seven

● Holds victories against over Kelvin Gastelum, Stephen Thompson and Donald Cerrone

Co-main event: Shogiun Rua vs Antonio Rogerio Nogueira 3 Talking Points

Shogun Rua (26-11-1, fighting out of Curitiba, Brazil) intends to prove that he still has what it takes to compete with the best in the world.

● Former UFC light heavyweight champion

● Won PRIDE 2005 grand prix

● 21 wins by KO, one by submission

● 4-1-1 in last six bouts

● Holds wins over Alistair Overeem, Chuck Liddell and Forrest Griffin

Antonio Rogerio Nogueira (23-9, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) plans to make the most of his third fight with Rua with a career-defining win.

● Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt

● Won bronze medal in boxing at 2007 Pan Am Games

● Eight wins by KO, six via submission

● Twin brother of UFC Hall of Famer Antonio Rodrigo "Minotauro" Nogueira

● Holds wins over Dan Henderson, Tito Ortiz and Rashad Evans

Scheduled fight card for UFC Fight Island 3

Main Card

1. Middleweight bout: Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till

2. Light Heavyweight bout: Maurício Rua vs. Antonio Rogerio Nogueira

3. Heavyweight bout: Fabrício Werdum vs. Alexander Gustafsson

4. Women's Strawweight bout: Carla Esparza vs. Marina Rodriguez

5. Light Heavyweight bout: Paul Craig vs. Gadzhimurad Antigulov

6. Welterweight bout: Alex Oliveira vs. Peter Sobotta

7. Welterweight bout: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Rhys McKee

Preliminary Card

1. Lightweight bout: Francisco Trinaldo vs. Jai Herbert

2. Welterweight bout: Nicolas Dalby vs. Jesse Ronson

3. Heavyweight bout: Tom Aspinall vs. Jake Collier

4. Featherweight bout: Movsar Evloev vs. Mike Grundy

5. Heavyweight bout: Tanner Boser vs. Raphael Pessoa

6. Women's Bantamweight bout: Bethe Correia vs. Pannie Kianzad

7. Welterweight bout: Ramazan Emeev vs. Niklas Stolze

8. Bantamweight bout: Nathaniel Wood vs. John Castaneda

More UFC FIGHT NIGHT News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Tokyo Olympics one-year countdown begins
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, July 23, 2020, 11:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 23, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue