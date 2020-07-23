UFC Fight Island 3: Whittaker vs. Till fight card, date, start time and where to watch

|
Venue, date, start time and telecast information
When and where is UFC Fight Island 3 taking place?
The event takes place on Sunday (July 26) at the Flash Forum on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.
What time does UFC Fight Island 3 start?
The preliminary card starts at 2.30 AM IST (Sunday, July 26) | 5 PM ET / 2 PM PT | 9 PM GMT (Saturday, July 25) and the main card at 5.30 AM IST | 12 AM GMT (Sunday, July 26) | 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT (Saturday, July 25).
Where to watch UFC Fight Island 3?
The full event will be simulcast airing live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ (English and Spanish). In India, the main card will be telecast live on Sony TEN 2 and streamed live via Sony LIV.
Main event: Robert Whittaker vs Darren Till Talking Points
Robert Whittaker (21-5, fighting out of Sydney, Australia) aims to return to his winning ways and secure the next shot at his lost title.
● Former middleweight champion and No. 1 ranked contender
● 10 wins by KO, five via submission
● 8-1 at middleweight
● Six first-round finishes
● Holds wins over Yoel Romero (twice), Jacare Souza and Derek Brunson
Darren Till (18-2-1, fighting out of Liverpool, England) seeks to earn a shot at the middleweight championship by taking out his first former champion.
● No. 5 ranked middleweight contender
● 10 wins by KO, two via submission
● Five first-round finishes
● Won five of last seven
● Holds victories against over Kelvin Gastelum, Stephen Thompson and Donald Cerrone
|
Co-main event: Shogiun Rua vs Antonio Rogerio Nogueira 3 Talking Points
Shogun Rua (26-11-1, fighting out of Curitiba, Brazil) intends to prove that he still has what it takes to compete with the best in the world.
● Former UFC light heavyweight champion
● Won PRIDE 2005 grand prix
● 21 wins by KO, one by submission
● 4-1-1 in last six bouts
● Holds wins over Alistair Overeem, Chuck Liddell and Forrest Griffin
Antonio Rogerio Nogueira (23-9, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) plans to make the most of his third fight with Rua with a career-defining win.
● Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt
● Won bronze medal in boxing at 2007 Pan Am Games
● Eight wins by KO, six via submission
● Twin brother of UFC Hall of Famer Antonio Rodrigo "Minotauro" Nogueira
● Holds wins over Dan Henderson, Tito Ortiz and Rashad Evans
|
Scheduled fight card for UFC Fight Island 3
Main Card
1. Middleweight bout: Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till
2. Light Heavyweight bout: Maurício Rua vs. Antonio Rogerio Nogueira
3. Heavyweight bout: Fabrício Werdum vs. Alexander Gustafsson
4. Women's Strawweight bout: Carla Esparza vs. Marina Rodriguez
5. Light Heavyweight bout: Paul Craig vs. Gadzhimurad Antigulov
6. Welterweight bout: Alex Oliveira vs. Peter Sobotta
7. Welterweight bout: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Rhys McKee
Preliminary Card
1. Lightweight bout: Francisco Trinaldo vs. Jai Herbert
2. Welterweight bout: Nicolas Dalby vs. Jesse Ronson
3. Heavyweight bout: Tom Aspinall vs. Jake Collier
4. Featherweight bout: Movsar Evloev vs. Mike Grundy
5. Heavyweight bout: Tanner Boser vs. Raphael Pessoa
6. Women's Bantamweight bout: Bethe Correia vs. Pannie Kianzad
7. Welterweight bout: Ramazan Emeev vs. Niklas Stolze
8. Bantamweight bout: Nathaniel Wood vs. John Castaneda