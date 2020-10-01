UFC Fight Island 4: Holm vs. Aldana fight card, date, start time and where to watch

Bengaluru, October 1: Following the successful UFC 253, the Ultimate Fighting Championship continues it's series of events on Fight Island with UFC Fight Island 4: Holm vs Aldana (also known as UFC on ESPN 16).

In the main event, former women's bantamweight champion Holly Holm takes on No.6 ranked Irene Aldana, while heavyweights Yorgan de Castro and Carlos Felipe clash in the co-main event.

Also on the main card, former women's featherweight champion and current No. 1 ranked bantamweight contender Germaine de Randamie clash with No. 4 Julianna Pena.

The Ultimate Fighter and Dana White's Contender Series veteran Kyler Phillips faces UFC newcomer Cameron Else in a bantamweight bout.

In the main card opener, Dequan Townsend, who is in search for his first UFC win, will go up against debuting Dana White's Contender Series signee Dusko Todorovic in a middleweight bout.

Meanwhile, the preliminary card will see the likes of Carlos Condit, Court McGee, Charles Jourdain, Loma Lookboonmee, Jinh Yu Frey, Casey Kenney and Jessin Ayari among others in action.

Here is all you need to know about UFC Fight Island 4:

💢 @IreneAldana_ ready to show off her POWER 🔥 this Saturday!



Venue, Date, Timings and Telecast Information When and where is UFC Fight Island 4: Holm vs. Aldana taking place? The event takes place on Sunday (October 4) at the Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi (Fight Island). What time does UFC Fight Island 4 start? The preliminary card starts at 7.30 PM ET / 4.30 PM PT / 11.30 PM GMT (Saturday, October 3) | 5 AM IST (Sunday, October 4). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 10.30 PM ET / 7.30 PM PT (Saturday, October 3) | 2.30 AM GMT / 8 AM IST (Sunday, October 4). Where and how to watch UFC Fight Island 4? While Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) will telecast the main card live in India, Sony LIV will be the destination for the live stream. In the US, the main card will available on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+, with the prelims exclusively on ESPN+. Main Event: Holm vs. Aldana Talking Points Former champion Holm aims to continue her winning ways in 2020 with a vintage performance against one of the division's rising stars. Known for her vicious left high kick, Holm has delivered memorable knockouts against Ronda Rousey and Bethe Correia. She has also netted impressive wins over top contenders Raquel Pennington and Marion Reneau. Holm is now seeking another thrilling finish to again earn a crack at the women's bantamweight belt. • Former UFC women's bantamweight champion and No.2 ranked contender • Eight wins by KO • Retired from boxing with a 33-2-3 record (9KOs) • Holds wins over Ronda Rousey, Raquel Pennington and Marion Reneau Aldana is one of the sport's most formidable strikers. In her most recent appearance, she handed highly touted contender Ketlen Vieira her first loss via highlight-reel KO. Aldana also holds memorable wins against Bethe Correia and Lucie Pudilova. Aldana now aims to take out a former champion to earn her first UFC title shot. • No.6 ranked UFC women's bantamweight contender • Six wins by KO, three via submission • Eight first-round finishes • Holds victories over Ketlen Vieira, Bethe Correia and Lucie Pudilova



Co-main Event: De Castro vs. Felipe Talking Points Yorgan De Castro intends to become the first person to finish Felipe. ◦ Dana White's Contender Series signee ◦ Five of six wins have come by knockout ◦ Four first-round finishes ◦ Won his UFC debut over Justin Tafa via knockout in just two minutes Carlos Felipe looks for another impressive knockout to secure his first UFC win. ◦ Six of eight wins have come by knockout ◦ All six knockouts have come in the first round UFC Fight Island 4 Fight Card Main Card 1. Women's Bantamweight bout: Holly Holm vs. Irene Aldana 2. Heavyweight bout: Yorgan de Castro vs. Carlos Felipe 3. Women's Bantamweight bout: Germaine de Randamie vs. Julianna Pena 4. Bantamweight bout: Kyler Phillips vs. Cameron Else 5. Middleweight bout: Dequan Townsend vs. Dusko Todorovic Preliminary card 1. Welterweight bout: Carlos Condit vs. Court McGee 2. Featherweight bout: Charles Jourdain vs. Josh Culibao 3. Middleweight bout: Jordan Williams vs. Nassourdine Imavov 4. Women's Strawweight bout: Loma Lookboonmee vs. Jinh Yu Frey 5. Bantamweight bout: Casey Kenney vs. Heili Alateng 6. Lightweight bout: Luigi Vendramini vs. Jessin Ayari