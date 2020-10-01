UFC Fight Island 4: Holm vs. Aldana fight card, date, start time and where to watch

|
Venue, Date, Timings and Telecast Information
When and where is UFC Fight Island 4: Holm vs. Aldana taking place?
The event takes place on Sunday (October 4) at the Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi (Fight Island).
What time does UFC Fight Island 4 start?
The preliminary card starts at 7.30 PM ET / 4.30 PM PT / 11.30 PM GMT (Saturday, October 3) | 5 AM IST (Sunday, October 4). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 10.30 PM ET / 7.30 PM PT (Saturday, October 3) | 2.30 AM GMT / 8 AM IST (Sunday, October 4).
Where and how to watch UFC Fight Island 4?
While Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) will telecast the main card live in India, Sony LIV will be the destination for the live stream. In the US, the main card will available on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+, with the prelims exclusively on ESPN+.
Main Event: Holm vs. Aldana Talking Points
Former champion Holm aims to continue her winning ways in 2020 with a vintage performance against one of the division's rising stars. Known for her vicious left high kick, Holm has delivered memorable knockouts against Ronda Rousey and Bethe Correia.
She has also netted impressive wins over top contenders Raquel Pennington and Marion Reneau. Holm is now seeking another thrilling finish to again earn a crack at the women's bantamweight belt.
• Former UFC women's bantamweight champion and No.2 ranked contender
• Eight wins by KO
• Retired from boxing with a 33-2-3 record (9KOs)
• Holds wins over Ronda Rousey, Raquel Pennington and Marion Reneau
Aldana is one of the sport's most formidable strikers. In her most recent appearance, she handed highly touted contender Ketlen Vieira her first loss via highlight-reel KO.
Aldana also holds memorable wins against Bethe Correia and Lucie Pudilova. Aldana now aims to take out a former champion to earn her first UFC title shot.
• No.6 ranked UFC women's bantamweight contender
• Six wins by KO, three via submission
• Eight first-round finishes
• Holds victories over Ketlen Vieira, Bethe Correia and Lucie Pudilova
|
Co-main Event: De Castro vs. Felipe Talking Points
Yorgan De Castro intends to become the first person to finish Felipe.
◦ Dana White's Contender Series signee
◦ Five of six wins have come by knockout
◦ Four first-round finishes
◦ Won his UFC debut over Justin Tafa via knockout in just two minutes
Carlos Felipe looks for another impressive knockout to secure his first UFC win.
◦ Six of eight wins have come by knockout
◦ All six knockouts have come in the first round
UFC Fight Island 4 Fight Card
Main Card
1. Women's Bantamweight bout: Holly Holm vs. Irene Aldana
2. Heavyweight bout: Yorgan de Castro vs. Carlos Felipe
3. Women's Bantamweight bout: Germaine de Randamie vs. Julianna Pena
4. Bantamweight bout: Kyler Phillips vs. Cameron Else
5. Middleweight bout: Dequan Townsend vs. Dusko Todorovic
Preliminary card
1. Welterweight bout: Carlos Condit vs. Court McGee
2. Featherweight bout: Charles Jourdain vs. Josh Culibao
3. Middleweight bout: Jordan Williams vs. Nassourdine Imavov
4. Women's Strawweight bout: Loma Lookboonmee vs. Jinh Yu Frey
5. Bantamweight bout: Casey Kenney vs. Heili Alateng
6. Lightweight bout: Luigi Vendramini vs. Jessin Ayari