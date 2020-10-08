UFC Fight Island 5: Moraes vs. Sandhagen fight card, date, start time and where to watch

Bengaluru, October 8: The Ultimate Fighting Championship host the third event in a row on Fight Island this weekend with UFC Fight Island 5: Moraes vs. Sandhagen (also known as UFC Fight Night 179) where a pivotal bantamweight headlines the card.

In the main event of UFC Fight Island 5, bantamweight contenders fight for potential title shot as No.1 ranked Marlon Moraes meets No.4 rankedd Cory Sandhagen, while featherweights compete to climb the rankings as No. 14 Edson Barboza takes on Makwan Amirkhani.

Also on the main card, Heavyweight veterans collide as Ben Rothwell locks horns with Marcin Tybura, while middleweight Markus Perez plans to spoil the UFC debut of Dricus du Plessis.

In a battle of heavyweight prospects Tom Aspinall looks to spoil the UFC debut of Alan Baudot and in the main card opener, featherweight Youssef Zalal goes for his fourth win of 2020 when he meets undefeated UFC newcomer Ilia Topuria.

Meanwhile, in the preliminary card, we will see the likes of Tom Breese, Giga Chikadze and Tracey Cortez in action among other top MMA talents.

Here is all you need to know about UFC Fight Island 5:

Will it be @MMarlonMoraes or @Cors_Life?!



We find out LIVE this Sunday 🔥#UFCFightIsland5 | #InAbuDhabi | @VisitAbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/hdMObgzj9I — UFC_Asia (@UFC_Asia) October 8, 2020 Venue, date, timings and telecast information When and where is UFC Fight Island 5 taking place? The event takes place on Sunday (October 11) at the Fan Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi (also known as UFC Fight Island). What time does UFC Fight Island 5 start? The preliminary card starts at at 5 PM ET / 2 PM PT / 9 PM GMT (Saturday, October 10) | 2.30 AM IST (Sunday, October 11), followed by the main card at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT (Saturday, October 10) | 12 AM GMT / 5.30 AM IST (Sunday, October 11). Where and how to watch UFC Fight Island 5? The main card will be telecast live on Sony TEN 2 and stream live via Sony LIV in India at 5.30 AM IST on Sunday (October 11). In the US, all bouts will be carried exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. Main Event: Moraes vs. Sandhagen Talking Points Former UFC bantamweight title challenger Marlon Moraes plans to earn his second shot at the belt by landing another signature knockout. A black belt in both Muay Thai and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Moraes has proven that he is dangerous wherever the fight goes with finishes over Raphael Assuncao, Jimmie Rivera and Aljamain Sterling. Moraes now intends to become the first man to knockout Sandhagen and cement his spot at the top of the rankings. ● Former UFC bantamweight title challenger and No.1 ranked contender ● 10 wins by KO, six via submission ● 13 first-round finishes ● Has won 18 of last 20 bouts ● Holds finishes over Raphael Assuncao, Jimmie Rivera and Aljamain Sterling Cory Sandhagen returns to the Octagon aiming to secure the most significant win of his young career. A professional mixed martial artist for just over five years, Sandhagen has proven himself to be among the best in the world with wins over Raphael Assuncao, John Lineker and Iuri Alcantara. He now looks to show off his ever-growing skillset and earn his first UFC title shot with a statement victory. ● No.4 ranked UFC bantamweight contender ● Four wins by KO, three via submission ● Five first-round finishes ● Has won seven of last eight bouts ● Holds victories against Raphael Assuncao, John Lineker and Iuri Alcantara IT IS DONE IN SUPER QUICK TIME!



🇫🇮 @MakwanAmirkhani - #UFCFightIsland5 pic.twitter.com/5UpCNB9Wjl — UFC (@ufc) October 7, 2020 Co-main Event: Barboza vs. Amirkhani Talking Points Highly regarded striker Edson Barboza intends to land another highlight-reel knockout and begin his climb towards the top of the featherweight division. One of the top Muay Thai artists in the UFC, Barboza made his name with devastating victories over Terry Etim, Evan Dunham and, most recently, Dan Hooker. He now seeks to claim his first victory at 145 pounds and prove he still has what it takes to compete with the UFC elite. ● No. 14 ranked UFC featherweight contender ● 12 wins by KO, one via submission ● Most KO wins in UFC lightweight history (7) ● Holds spectacular KO wins over Beneil Dariush, Dan Hooker and Terry Etim Finland's Makwan Amirkhani steps up on short notice against his most dangerous opponent to date, hoping to break into the featherweight top 15 for the first time. A submission specialist with dynamic striking, Amirkhani burst on to the UFC scene with an eight-second flying knee knockout over Andy Ogle. Since then, he has notched exciting wins over Jason Knight, Chris Fishgold and Danny Henry. Amirkhani now aims to deliver his most impressive performance yet and declare himself as the next future contender for the belt. ● 11 wins by submission, one via KO ● 11 first-round finishes ● Holds wins over Jason Knight, Chris Fishgold and Danny Henry UFC Fight Island 5: Moraes vs. Sandhagen fight card Main Card 1. Bantamweight bout: Marlon Moraes vs. Cory Sandhagen 2. Featherweight bout: Edson Barboza vs. Makwan Amirkhani 3. Heavyweight bout: Ben Rothwell vs. Marcin Tybura 4. Middleweight bout: Markus Perez vs. Dricus du Plessis 5. Heavyweight bout: Tom Aspinall vs. Alan Baudot 6. Featherweight bout: Youssef Zalal vs. llia Topuria Preliminary card 1. Middleweight bout: Tom Breese vs. KB Bhullar 2. Heavyweight bout: Chris Daukaus vs. Rodrigo Nascimento 3. Middleweight bout: Impa Kasanganay vs. Joaquin Buckley 4. Bantamweight bout: Ali AlQaisi vs. Tony Kelley 5. Featherweight bout: Giga Chikadze vs. Omar Morales 6. Women's Bantamweight bout: Tracy Cortez vs. Stephanie Egger 7. Flyweight bout: Bruno Silva vs. Tagir Ulanbekov