UFC Fight Island 6: Ortega vs. The Korean Zombie fight card, date, start time and where to watch

In the main event of UFC Fight Island 6, No. 2 ranked Brian Ortega takes on No. 4 "The Korean Zombie" Chan Sung Jung in a clash of featherweight contenders.

In the co-main event, recent women's flyweight title challenger and No. 1 ranked contender Katlyn Chookagian looks to spoil the 125-pound debut of former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade.

Also on the main card, Jimmy Crute eyes another show-stealing finish against streaking Modestas Bukauskas in a light heavyweight contest.

In the main card opener, Thomas Almeida returns to the Octagon to take on Jonathan Martinez in a featherweight bout, while Claudio Silva eyes his 15th straight victory when he goes up against tough veteran James Krause.

Meanwhile, in the preliminary card, we will see the likes of Said Nurmagomedov, Gillian Robertson, Poliana Botelho, John Phillips and Gadzhimurad Antigulov among other MMA talents in action.

Here is all you need to know about UFC Fight Island 6:

When and where is UFC Fight Island 6 taking place?

The event takes place on Sunday (October 18) at the Flash Forum on Yas Island (UFC Fight Island) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

What time does UFC Fight Island 6 start?

The preliminary card starts at 4 PM ET / 1 PM PT / 8 PM GMT (Saturday, October 17) | 1.30 AM IST (Sunday, October 18). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT / 11 PM GMT (Saturday, October 17) | 4.30 AM IST (Sunday, October 18).

Where and how to watch UFC Fight Island 6?

The main card is telecast live on Sony TEN 1 and streamed live via Sony LIV in India. In the US, all fights will be available in English and Spanish on ESPN+.

UFC Fight Island 6: Ortega vs. The Korean Zombie fight card:

Main Card

1. Featherweight bout: Brian Ortega vs. Chan Sung Jung

2. Women's Flyweight bout: Katlyn Chookagian vs. Jessica Andrade

3. Light Heavyweight bout: Jimmy Crute vs. Modestas Bukauskas

4. Welterweight bout: Claudio Silva vs. James Krause

5. Featherweight bout: Thomas Almeida vs. Jonathan Martinez

Preliminary card

1. Lightweight bout: Mateusz Gamrot vs. Guram Kutateladze

2. Women's Flyweight bout: Gillian Robertson vs. Poliana Botelho

3. Middleweight bout: John Phillips vs. Jun Yong Park

4. Lightweight bout: Jamie Mullarkey vs. Fares Ziam

5. Light Heavyweight bout: Gadzhimurad Antigulov vs. Maxim Grishin

6. Bantamweight bout: Mark Striegl vs. Said Nurmagomedov