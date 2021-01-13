UFC Fight Island 7: Holloway vs. Kattar fight card, date, time in India and where to watch

In the main event, former champion and No. 1 ranked contender Max Holloway looks to earn another shot at the title by taking out No. 6 Calvin Kattar. In the co-main event, welterweight veterans finally meet as former interim champion Carlos Condit faces off with Matt Brown.

Also on the main card, welterweight standout Santiago Ponzinibbio returns to action for the first time in over two years when he takes on the durable Li Jingliang. While a couple of middleweight bouts round off the main card.

First up, 2020 breakout star Joaquin Buckley intends to keep his momentum going when he battles Alessio Di Chirico, while undefeated Dana White's Contender Series veterans lock horns as Punahele Soriano faces Dusko Todorovic.

Meanwhile, the preliminary card will see the likes of Wu Yanan, David Zawada, Ramazan Emeev, Sarah Moras and Vanessa Melo among other MMA talents in action.

Here is all you need to know about UFC Fight Island 7:

When and where is UFC Fight Island 7 or UFC on ABC 1 taking place?

The event takes place on Saturday (January 16) at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi aka UFC Fight Island.

What time does UFC Fight Island 7 start?

The preliminary card starts at 12 PM ET / 9 AM PT / 5 PM GMT / 10.30 PM IST (Saturday, January 16). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT / 8 PM GMT (Saturday, January 16) | 1.30 AM IST (Sunday, January 17).

Where and how to watch UFC Fight Island 7?

The main card will be shown live on Sony TEN 2 and streamed live via Sony LIV in India. In the US, the prelims will be available via ESPN+ and for the first time ever, the main card will be televised live on ABC and simulcast on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes (Spanish).

UFC Fight Island 7 Fight Card

Main Card

1. Featherweight bout: Max Holloway vs. Calvin Kattar

2. Welterweight bout: Carlos Condit vs. Matt Brown

3. Welterweight bout: Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Li Jingliang

4. Middleweight bout: Joaquin Buckley vs. Alessio Di Chirico

5. Middleweight bout: Punahele Soriano vs. Dusko Todorovic

Preliminary card

1. Middleweight bout: Phil Hawes vs. Nassourdine Imavov

2. Women's Bantamweight bout: Wu Yanan vs. Joselyne Edwards

3. Heavyweight bout: Carlos Felipe vs. Justin Tafa

4. Welterweight bout: David Zawada vs. Ramazan Emeev

5. Women's Bantamweight bout: Sarah Moras vs. Vanessa Melo

6. Featherweight bout: Jacob Kilburn vs. Austin Lingo