UFC Fight Island 8: Chiesa vs. Magny fight card, date, time in India and where to watch

In the main event, top welterweight contenders collide looking to break into the top 5 as No. 8 ranked Michael Chiesa meets No. 9 ranked Neil Magny. In the co-main event, The Ultimate Fighter: Brazil 3 winner Warlley Alves takes on Mounir Lazzez in a welterweight bout.

Also on the main card, Ike Villanueva faces Dana White's Contender Series: Brazil veteran Vinicius Moreira at light heavyweight. Plus, No. 8 ranked women's flyweight contender Roxanne Modafferi meets No. 9 Viviane Araujo in a battle to break into the top 5.

Meanwhile, in the opening two bouts on the main card, in an exciting matchup of top 15 flyweights, No. 9 ranked Matt Schnell meets No. 13 Tyson Nam and, featherweight standout Lerone Murphy plans to stay undefeated when he takes on durable veteran Douglas Silva.

In the preliminary card, we will see the likes of Omari Akhmedov, Tom Breese, Ricky Simon, Su Mudaerji, Zarrukh Adashev, Markus Perez and Victoria Leonardo among other MMA talent in action.

Here is all you need to know about UFC Fight Island 8:

When and where is UFC Fight Island 8 taking place?

The event is set to take place on Wednesday (January 20) at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

What time does UFC Fight Island 8 start?

The preliminary card starts at 9 AM ET / 6 AM PT / 2 PM GMT / 7.30 PM IST (Wednesday, January 20). The main card starts at 12 PM ET / 9 AM PT / 5 PM GMT / 10.30 PM IST (Wednesday, January 20).

Where and how to watch UFC Fight Island 8?

The main card will be shown live on Sony TEN 2 and streamed live via Sony LIV in India. In the US, all bouts will air live on ESPN, ESPN Desportes and ESPN+.

UFC Fight Island 8 Fight Card

Main Card

1. Welterweight bout: Michael Chiesa vs. Neil Magny

2. Welterweight bout: Warlley Alves vs. Mounir Lazzez

3. Light Heavyweight bout: Isaac Villanueva vs. Vinicius Moreira

4. Women's Flyweight bout: Roxanne Modafferi vs. Viviane Araujo

5. Flyweight bout: Matt Schnell vs. Tyson Nam

6. Featherweight bout: Lerone Murphy vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade

Preliminary Card

1. Middleweight bout: Omari Akhmedov vs. Tom Breese

2. Bantamweight bout: Ricky Simon vs. Gaetano Pirrello

3. Flyweight bout: Su Mudaerji vs. Zarrukh Adashev

4. Middleweight bout: Dalcha Lungiambula vs. Markus Perez

5. Flyweight bout: Francisco Figueiredo vs. Jerome Rivera

6. Lightweight bout: Mike Davis vs. Mason Jones

7. Bantamweight bout: Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Sergey Morozov

8. Women's Flyweight bout: Victoria Leonardo vs. Manon Fiorot