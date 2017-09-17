UFC Fight Night 116: Rockhold Vs Branch results, Rockhold stops Branch

Bengaluru, September 17: The UFC were in Pennsylvania as the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh witnessed a night of stoppages at the UFC Fight Night 116: Rockhold Vs Branch on Saturday (September 16).

In the main event, former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold stopped ex-WSOF two-division champ David Branch in the second round via submission to punches. Its was Rockhold's first appearance sine he lost the UFC belt to current champ Michael Bisping in 2016.

In the revised co-main event Mike Perry scored his second consecutive knockout win, using a devastating knee to finish late replacement and UFC newcomer Alex Reyes under 90 seconds of the first round. After the fight Perry called out former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler.

Heavyweights Zu Anyanwu and Justin Ledet kicked off the main card, where the undefeated Ledet impressed in all three rounds to earn points and eventually pick up a split decision victory.

Next up, in a welterweight face off Kamaru Usman scored the biggest win of his burgeoning career when he devastated Sergio Moraes with a crushing blow to earn a first-round knockout win. Undefeated Usman handed Moares his first defeat in his eight appearances.

Later, in a lightweight bout Gregor Gillespie kept his career record perfect, but Jason Gonzalez didn't make it easy as both the contenders were in a close battle, until, Gillespie worked himself into an arm-triangle choke to earn a submission victory at the 2:11 mark of the second round.

Next, Hector Lombard and Anthony Smith were involved in a middleweight bout which started off slowly in the opening two rounds, Simth in the third round, however, with a flush blow ended the fight as referee Dan Miragliotta immediately called a halt to the action at the 2:33 mark.

To kickoff the show lightweights, Gilbert Burns and Jason Saggo were expected to engage in a grappling contest, but the bout instead ended in a second-round knockout. That win was Burns' first knockout in his UFC career.

Uriah Hall has been plagued with inconsistency in his UFC career, sometimes looking unbeatable, other times not so much. Against Krzysztof Jotko, he was both as he picked up a second-round knockout victory in a middleweight bout.

Next up, after a disappointing UFC debut, Daniel Spitz rebounded in fine fashion with a lightning-quick win over Anthony Hamilton in a heavyweight bout. The win marked Spitz's fifth career first-round stoppage, while that was three losses in a row for Hamilton.

To conclude the preliminary card, lightweight Olivier Aubin-Mercier started quick and survived a late rally from Tony Martin to earn a split-decision victory. Aubin-Mercier now owns a three-fight winning streak while Martin saw his own three-fight run end.

Here are the final results of UFC Fight Night 116:

Main Card

1. Middleweight bout: Luke Rockhold defeated David Branch by submission (strikes) - Round 2, 4:05

2. Welterweight bout: Mike Perry defeated Alex Reyes by knockout (knee) - Round 1, 1:19

3. Middleweight bout: Anthony Smith defeated Hector Lombard by TKO (punches) - Round 3, 2:33

4. Lightweight bout: Gregor Gillespie defeated Jason Gonzalez by submission (arm-triangle choke) - Round 2, 2:11

5. Welterweight bout: Kamaru Usman defeated Sergio Moraes by knockout (punch) - Round 1, 2:48

6. Heavyweight bout: Justin Ledet defeated Zu Anyanwu via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Preliminary Card

1. Lightweight bout: Olivier Aubin-Mercier defeated Tony Martin by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

2. Heavyweight bout: Daniel Spitz defeated Anthony Hamilton by TKO (punches) - Round 1, 0:24

3. Middleweight bout: Uriah Hall defeated Krzysztof Jotko by knockout (punches) - Round 2, 2:25

4. Lightweight bout: Gilbert Burns defeated Jason Saggo by knockout (punch) - Round 2, 4:55