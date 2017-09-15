UFC Fight Night 116: Rockhold Vs Branch schedule and fight cards

Bengaluru, September 15: The Ultimate Fighting Championship are in Pennsylvania this weekend with the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh prepared to host UFC Fight Night 116: Rockhold Vs Branch on Saturday (September 16).

In the main event, former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold will make his first appearance inside the Octagon in over a year when he takes on David Branch.

Rockhold will definitely look for redemption after a shock knockout loss to Michael Bisping in June 2016, and now the former champion is determined to get back to the top of the division.

And standing in his way is Branch, who returned to the UFC earlier this year with a victory over Krzysztof Jotko to move his overall winning streak to 11.

While in the co-main event, Hector Lombard returns to face Anthony Smith in a middleweight fight which is expected to be a high-voltage bout.

Lombard on his return will look to get back to winning ways following three straight losses when he battles against the rising middleweight Smith, who has won three out of his last four fights, including two knockouts in a row.

In the main card we also have Kamaru Usman and Sergio Moraes, who are unbeaten in the welterweight ranks do battle.

Here is the scheduled fight card for UFC Fight Night 116:

Main Card (Sony ESPN from 7.30 AM IST)

1. Middleweight bout: Luke Rockhold Vs David Branch

2. Middleweight bout: Hector Lombard Vs Anthony Smith

3. Lightweight bout: Gregor Gillespie vs Jason Gonzalez

4. Welterweight bout: Kamaru Usman vs Sérgio Moraes

5. Heavyweight bout: Justin Ledet vs Zu Anyanwu

Preliminary Card (Fight Pass from 5.30 AM IST)

1. Lightweight bout: Tony Martin vs Olivier Aubin-Mercier

2. Heavyweight bout: Anthony Hamilton vs Daniel Spitz

3. Middleweight bout: Krzysztof Jotko vs Uriah Hall

The live telecast of the main card in India is available via Sony ESPN on Sunday (September 17) from 7.30 AM onwards.