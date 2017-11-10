UFC Fight Night 120: Porier Vs Pettis fight card and schedule

Bengaluru, November 10: The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) touchdown for the first time in Virginia with UFC Fight Night: Poirier Vs Pettis hosted by the Ted Constant Convocation Center in Norfolk on Saturday (November 11).

A lightweight bout between Dustin Poirier and former WEC and UFC Lightweight Champion Anthony Pettis has been targeted to serve as the event headliner. While, UFC Welterweight veterans Matt Brown and Diego Sanchez will collide in event's co-headliner.

"One of the most versatile fighters in the game!"



Who's ready for Showtime on Saturday?! #UFCNorfolk pic.twitter.com/1y6mH0K2jj — UFC (@ufc) November 10, 2017

Also on the main card, its the last chance to stay on the UFC roster for Andrei Arlovski as the former heavyweight champion takes on Brazilian prospect Junior Albini. Middleweights scramble to move into the top-15, as Brazil's Cezar Ferreira looks to continue his run against veteran Nate Marquardt.

Raphael Assuncao works toward his long-awaited title shot against the bantamweight's rising Matthew Lopez. While, two of the longest serving UFC fighters on the roster Clay Guida and Joe Lauzon are set to battle at lightweight to conclude the main card.

On the preliminary card there are some interesting battles, Angela Hill looks for a second straight win when she takes on Nina Ansaroff in a Women's strawweight bout.

Bantamweight aces look to gain headway in a crowded title picture, when former WSOF champ Marlon Moraes aims to stop John Dodson. Brazil's Viviane Pereira meets Tatiana Suarez as undefeated women's strawweights look to keep their respective records intact.

UFC poster boy Sage Northcutt returns to the octagon for the first time in 2017 in the lightweight division, and in the way of his successful return is Michel Quinones. Court McGee takes on the criminally underrated Sean Strickland as the welterweights look to make a run towards the title picture in the next bout.

Marcel Fortuna looks for his first UFC win at 205 against former middleweight Jake Collier in a light heavyweight bout. After an impressive performance on Dana White's Contender Series that bagged him a UFC contract, Karl Roberson looks to impress a wider audience when he takes on England's Darren Stewart.

Here is the scheduled fight card for UFC Norfolk:

Main Card (Sony ESPN)

1. Lightweight bout: Dustin Poirier Vs Anthony Pettis

2. Welterweight bout: Matt Brown Vs Diego Sanchez

3. Heavyweight bout: Andrei Arlovski Vs Júnior Albini

4. Middleweight bout: Nate Marquardt Vs Cezar Ferreira

5. Bantamweight bout: Raphael Assunção Vs Matthew Lopez

6. Lightweight bout: Joe Lauzon Vs Clay Guida

Preliminary Card (Fight Pass)

1. Bantamweight bout: John Dodson vs Marlon Moraes

2. Women's Strawweight bout: Tatiana Suarez Vs Viviane Pereira

3. Lightweight bout: Sage Northcutt Vs Michel Quiñones

4. Women's Strawweight bout: Angela Hill Vs Nina Ansaroff

5. Welterweight bout: Court McGee Vs Sean Strickland

6. Light Heavyweight bout: Jake Collier Vs Marcel Fortuna

7. Middleweight bout: Darren Stewart Vs Karl Roberson

The live telecast of the main card in India is available via Sony ESPN on Sunday (November 12) at 8.30 AM IST.