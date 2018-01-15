UFC Fight Night 124 results: Stephens knocks out Choi in St Louis

St Louis, January 15: Jeremy Stephens devastates Dooho Choi with a powerful right hand to earn the stoppage in UFC Fight Night 124: Stephens Vs Choi at Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri on Sunday (January 14).

In the main event, the American Stephens knocked Choi to the mat with his powerful right hand to earn a TKO over the Korean at the 2:36 mark of the second round in a feather weight bout. This was also Stephens' second straight win which strengthens his argument for title contention.

A women's flyweight bout played the co-main event of the evening, which saw the returning Paige VanZant take on Jessica-Rose Clark.

Rose Clark spent two rounds beating VanZant on the mat and in the end the math worked out in her favor as she took the victory on the scorecards against an injured VanZant via unanimous decision win with scores of 30-27, 29-28, and 29-28.

To open the main card, featherweights Michael Johnson and Darren Elkins locked horns in which Elkins got Johnson to the mat and locked up a rear-naked choke to force the tap at the 2:22 mark of Round 2.

TAP OUT! @DarrenElkinsMMA makes SIX IN A ROW with the submission of Michael Johnson in round two! #UFCSTL https://t.co/l2q7nYMRSo — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) January 15, 2018

Next up on the main card, an undefeated Kamaru Usman turned in a vintage performance against Emil Meek, using his grappling and ground and pound to earn a decision win.

Catchweight Mads Burnell dominated Mike Santiago in the opening bout of UFC St Louis and the former with takedowns and top control stagnated the momentum of the latter over three rounds, which led to a unanimous decision of 29-28.

Followed that was a women's stawweight bout in which J.J. Aldrich was slow to start but picked up pace in the later rounds against Danielle Taylor, who struggled to get any offense going that resulted in a victory with scores of 29-28 across the board for Aldrich.

Next up was a split decision win for Jessica Eye in a women's flyweight bout against Kalindra Faria. While, in a women's bantamweight bout Irene Aldana defeated Talita Bernardo via unanimous decision.

TAP SEASON! Kyung Ho Kang finishes off Guido Cannetti in round one to kickoff our #UFCSTL card on @FS1! https://t.co/8IFSHAhWIb — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) January 15, 2018

Later, there were two stoppages on the preliminary card where Kyung Ho Kang stopped Guido Cannetti via a triangle choke (submission) in a bantamweight bout and Marco Polo stopped Matt Frevola via knockout at 2:22 of the second round of a lightweight bout.

EL TORO! Polo Reyes delivers THE FADE to Matt Frevola at #UFCSTL wow! https://t.co/XpWkIAV2KQ — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) January 15, 2018

Next up, a lightweight bout concluded the prelims where James Krause emerged victorious over Alex White via unanimous decision.

Here are the final results of UFC Fight Night 124:

Main Card

1. Featherweight bout: Jeremy Stephens defeated Dooho Choi by TKO (punches) - Round 2, 2:36

2. Women's Flyweight bout: Jessica-Rose Clark defeated Paige VanZant by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

3. Welterweight bout: Kamaru Usman defeated Emil Meek by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

4. Featherweight bout: Darren Elkins defeated Michael Johnson by submission (rear-naked choke) - Round 2, 2:22

Preliminary Card

1. Lightweight bout: James Krause defeated Alex White by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

2. Lightweight bout: Marco Polo Reyes defeated Matt Frevola by knockout (punch) - Round 1, 1:00

3. Women's Bantamweight: Irene Aldana defeated Talita Bernardo by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

4. Bantamweight bout: Kyung Ho Kang defeated Guido Cannetti by submission (triangle-choke) - Round 1, 4:53

5. Women's Flyweight bout: Jessica Eye defeated Kalindra Faria by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

6. Women's Strawweight bout: J.J. Aldrich defeated Danielle Taylor by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

7. Catchweight (150 lbs) bout: Mads Burnell defeated Mike Santiago by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)